تمكنت الدوريات الميدانية للقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي وهي تؤدي مهماتها في تنفيذ نظام البيئة في منطقة المدينة المنورة من القبض على المواطن نايف محمد عايد المطيري، لارتكابه مخالفة الصيد دون ترخيص، بحوزته بندقية هوائية، و(13) ذخيرة هوائية، و(29) كائناً فطرياً مصيداً، وجرى إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته إلى الجهة المختصة.

وشددت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي على الالتزام بنظام البيئة ولوائحه التنفيذية التي تحظر صيد الكائنات الفطرية، مؤكدةً أن عقوبة الصيد دون ترخيص غرامة (10000) ريال، وعقوبة الصيد في أماكن محظور الصيد البري فيها غرامة (5000) ريال، وعقوبة صيد طائر الجرجس دون ترخيص غرامة (2000) ريال.

وأهابت بالمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، وذلك بالاتصال بالرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.