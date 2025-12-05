The field patrols of the Special Forces for Environmental Security, while carrying out their duties in enforcing the Environmental Law in the Medina region, managed to arrest citizen Nayef Mohammed Aed Al-Mutairi for committing a hunting violation without a license. He was found in possession of an air rifle, (13) air cartridges, and (29) hunted wildlife specimens. He was detained, and legal procedures were taken against him, and he was referred to the competent authority.

The Special Forces for Environmental Security emphasized the importance of adhering to the Environmental Law and its executive regulations, which prohibit the hunting of wildlife. They confirmed that the penalty for hunting without a license is a fine of (10,000) riyals, the penalty for hunting in areas where hunting is prohibited is a fine of (5,000) riyals, and the penalty for hunting the jerjer bird without a license is a fine of (2,000) riyals.

They urged the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, and the reporter will bear no responsibility.