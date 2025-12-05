The Director General of the General Presidency for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in the Najran region, Sheikh Said bin Abdullah Al-Ahmari, met in his office with the Director General of Education in the region.

During the meeting, several programs offered by the General Presidency were discussed, in addition to the awareness and preventive content aimed at raising awareness among the youth and promoting Islamic values in the community.

The meeting comes as part of enhancing mutual cooperation between the two parties and exploring areas of collaboration in activating awareness and preventive programs and programs for intellectual security.