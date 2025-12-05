التقى مدير عام فرع الرئاسة العامة لهيئة الأمر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر بمنطقة نجران الشيخ سعيد بن عبدالله الأحمري، في مكتبه، مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة.

وتمت مناقشة عددٍ من البرامج التي تقدمها الرئاسة العامة، إضافة إلى المحتوى التوعوي والوقائي للإسهام في رفع مستوى الوعي لدى النشء وتعزيز القيم الإسلامية في المجتمع.

ويأتي اللقاء في إطار تعزيز التعاون المشترك بين الجهتين وبحث مجالات التعاون في تفعيل البرامج التوعوية والوقائية وبرامج الأمن الفكري.