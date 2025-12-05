لتعزيز الوعي المجتمعي بالمرض الجلدي المزمن، والتثقيف بمسبباته وأعراضه وسبل علاجه، والدعوة لتكثيف الجهود الصحية وتمكين المرضى من الحصول على الرعاية الطبية المناسبة، ونشر ثقافة الوقاية والعناية بالجلد بين أفراد المجتمع، يحتفل العالم سنوياً في 29 أكتوبر باليوم العالمي للصدفية، الذي وصفته وزارة الصحة السعودية، بالمرض الجلدي المزمن غير المعدي، ويحدث لزيادة في نشاط الجهاز المناعي للجسم، مسبباً سرعة نمو خلايا للجلد التي يتجدد كل ٣- ٤ أسابيع.

وفي حالة الصدفية ونتيجة الفرط في إنتاج خلايا الجلد تتسرع هذه العملية وتستغرق ٣- ٧ أيام تقريباً، ينتج عنه تراكم طبقات الجلد وظهور أعراضها التي قد تصيب الأطفال والمراهقين، ولكنه غالباً يصيب البالغين، موضحة أنه حتى الآن لا يوجد علاج يشفي تماماً من الصدفية، فيما تستخدم بعض الأدوية للتحكم بأعراضها التي تختلف بحسب مدى تأثر الجلد وشدة الحالة والمنطقة المصابة بالصدفية، ناصحة المرضى بضرورة الالتزام بتناول الأدوية بحسب إرشادات الطبيب، والحرص على ترطيب الجلد على نحو منتظم خاصة عند الشعور بالحكة، والمحافظة على وزن صحي، فالسمنة تؤدي إلى تفاقم أعراض الصدفية مع ضرورة المحافظة على تقليم الأظافر بشكل دوري وتجنب وضع الأظافر الصناعية عند الإصابة بالصدفية، وكذلك تجنب شد الشعر لمنع تهيج فروة الرأس، مع ضرورة التقليل من مدة الاستحمام لمدة 5 دقائق إلى 15 دقيقة أو أقل.

فيما يقيم الاتحاد الدولي للصيدلة (IFPA) الذي تأسس 1971م، ويضم أكثر من 55 جمعية عضواً حول العالم، مؤتمراً عالمياً يقدم فيه أحدث التطورات لأبحاث والتهاب المفاصل الصدفي التي تسبب خللاً في الجهاز المناعي، ويُصيب أكثر من 125 مليون شخصٍ حول العالم. وأن المصابين بالصدفية أكثرُ عُرضةً للإصابة بأمراضٍ مُصاحبة، مثل داء السكري وأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية، ناهيك عن تأثيرها الكبير على الصحة النفسية.

وصنّفت جمعية المناعة الذاتية، أن المرض هو جلدي يسبب بقعاً جلدية سميكة حمراء اللون ذات قشور فضية اللون، تسبب حكةً أو ألماً تظهر كبقع على المرفقين والركبتين وفروة الرأس والظهر والوجه والكفين والقدمين، وقد تظهر في أجزاء أخرى من الجسم، وتسبب الصدفية مشكلة في جهاز المناعة في عملية تُسمى «دوران الخلايا»، ومن الصعب تشخيص الصدفية لأنها قد تبدو مثل أمراض الجلد الأخرى، ويمكن أن تستمر لفترة طويلة وربما تستمر مدى الحياة، تظهر أعراضها وتختفي.

وقالت مجلة الجمعية الطبية الأمريكية (JAMA): إن الصدفية يمكن أن تسبب الحكة وعدم الراحة وأحياناً الألم، وتُصيب ما بين 2 – 4% من سكان العالم، وأن أكثر فترتين في الظهور هما في سن ٢٠ إلى ٣٠ عاماً، والثانية في سن ٥٠ إلى ٦٠ عاماً، وتُصيب الرجال والنساء على حد سواء، ولكنها أكثر شيوعاً لدى بيض البشرة إذا كان أحد أفراد العائلة مصاباً بها، وقد تتفاقم الصدفية لدى بعض المرضى، وتعيق حركتهم إذا لم تعالج.

حرقة وألم في الجلد

أخصائي أول جلدية الدكتور عدنان علي البحبوح، أرجع اسم (الصدفية) إلى اشتقاقها من كلمة الصدف أي القشرة أو الصفائح، لأن المرض يتميز بظهور بقع حمراء مغطاة بقشور بيضاء أو فضية تشبه الصدف البحري، تحدث نتيجة تسارع دورة حياة خلايا الجلد بشكل غير طبيعي، مما يؤدي إلى تراكم الخلايا الميتة على السطح، وهو مرض مناعي التهابي مزمن، يختلّ تنظيم الجهاز المناعي فتبدأ خلايا مناعية (خصوصاً خلايا T) بإفراز مواد التهابية مثل TNF-وIL-17 وIL-23، مما يؤدي إلى تسارع نمو خلايا الجلد.

كما أن العوامل الوراثية تلعب دوراً مهماً، ويُضاف إلى ذلك تأثير العوامل البيئية مثل العدوى، التدخين، التوتر، البرد، وإصابة الجلد التي تتمثل في ظهور بقع جلدية حمراء أو وردية مغطاة بقشور سميكة، عادة في المرفقين والركبتين وفروة الرأس وأسفل الظهر، وقد يشعر المريض بحكة أو حرقة أو ألم في الجلد، وقد تظهر تشققات تنزف أحياناً، وفي بعض الحالات، تمتد الإصابة إلى الأظافر فتظهر فيها حُفر صغيرة أو تتسمك وتتقوس أو تنفصل عن قاعدة الظفر، وهي ما يُعرف بـ«صدفية الأظافر» التي قد تدل أحياناً على وجود التهاب مفاصل صدفي. وعن أكثر الأنواع شيوعاً قال أخصائي أول جلدية الدكتور بحبوح لـ«عكاظ»: هي اللويحية (Plaque psoriasis): وتشكل نحو 80% من الحالات، الصدفية النقطية (Guttate): تصيب الأطفال والمراهقين غالباً بعد عدوى بالحلق، الصدفية الثنيات (Inverse) في مناطق الاحتكاك مثل الإبطين والأربية، الصدفية البثرية (Pustular) تتميز ببثور بيضاء مليئة بالقيح، الصدفية المحمة للجلد (Erythrodermic) نوع نادر قد يغطي الجسم كاملاً ويحتاج إلى عناية طبية عاجلة.

محفزات تُثير النوبات

أخصائي الجلدية الدكتور البحبوح أشار إلى أن من الأسباب والعوامل المحفزة إلى جانب العوامل المناعية والوراثية، هناك محفزات تُثير نوبات الصدفية مثل العدوى البكتيرية، الجروح أو الحروق، الطقس البارد والجاف، التدخين، التوتر النفسي، وبعض الأدوية أو التوقف المفاجئ عن الكورتيزون، مؤكداً أنها لا تنتقل بالعدوى، فهي غير مُعدية إطلاقاً، وتبدأ الفحوص والتشخيص لهذا المرض غالباً بالتاريخ الطبي والعائلي، والفحص السريري للبقَع وملاحظة شكل اللويحات والقشور، الأظافر، فروة الرأس، المفاصل، واستخدام منظار الجلد (ديرموسكوب)، وفي الحالات غير النموذجية، تُجرى خزعة جلدية لتأكيد التشخيص، ويُقيَّم المريض للبحث عن مضاعفات مثل التهاب المفاصل الصدفي أو الأمراض المصاحبة كالسمنة والسكري.

حفر صغيرة وانفصال للظفر

وفيما يتصل بـ(صدفية الأظافر) ومدى خطورتها، قال الدكتور بحبوح: الصدفية قد تصيب الأظافر وتظهر بتغيّرات مثل الحُفَر الصغيرة (نقرات) بتغير اللون، وانفصال الظفر عن القاعدة (onycholysis) «قد يصبح الظفر المصاب رخواً ومنفصلاً عن قاعدة الظّفر»، وهذه الحالة ليست تجميلية فقط؛ يمكن أن تكون دلالة على مشاركة المفاصل (التهاب المفاصل الصدفي) أو حتى خطر مضاعفات أوسع، لذا لا يُغفل عنها.

وبالنسبة لعلاج الصدفية أوضح الدكتور بحبوح قائلاً: حتى اليوم لا يوجد علاج، لكن يمكن السيطرة على المرض بفعالية بفضل التقدم الطبي، وتشمل الخيارات: العلاجات الموضعية، والعلاج الضوئي (Phototherapy) بأنواعه، والعلاجات البيولوجية الحديثة التي تستهدف المواد الالتهابية في الجهاز المناعي وتُحدث تحسناً كبيراً. وذلك للحالات المتوسطة إلى الشديدة وهي الأكثر فعالية، وتستهدف بدقة جزيئات محددة في جهاز المناعة مثل IL-17، IL-23، TNF-α، فهذه الأدوية قادرة على جعل الجلد صافياً تماماً في أكثر من 80–90% من المرضى عند الالتزام بالعلاج والمتابعة المنتظمة، كما أن تعديل نمط الحياة من الإقلاع عن التدخين وتقليل التوتر والحفاظ على الوزن الصحي جزء أساسي من العلاج.

تأثيرات الطقس البارد

استشاري أمراض الجلدية بمجمع الملك عبدالله الطبي بجدة الدكتورة نانسي شحاتة قالت لـ«عكاظ»: يعدّ مرض الصدفية (Psoriasis) أحد أكثر الأمراض الجلدية المزمنة شيوعاً وتعقيداً، ويمرّ بمراحل من النشاط والهدوء، إذ قد تخف الأعراض لفترات طويلة ثم تعود عند التعرّض لمحفزات معينة، مثل التوتر أو العدوى أو بعض الأدوية، وتختلف أعراضه من شخص لآخر من حيث الشكل والمكان والشدة، وبعض الأدوية قد تحفز أو تزيد من حدته، مثل أدوية الضغط من نوع حاصرات بيتا (beta blocker)، والليثيوم المستخدم في الاضطرابات النفسية، وبعض أدوية الملاريا، ويعد الطقس البارد والجاف، من أكثر العوامل البيئية المسببة لتفاقم المرض؛ إذ يفقد الجلد رطوبته بسهولة، مما يزيد من القشور والتشقق.

موضحة أن ثلث المصابين بالصدفية الجلدية يعانون من التهاب المفاصل الصدفي، وهو أحد المضاعفات المناعية للمرض وتظهر أعراضه على شكل: تيبس صباحي في المفاصل يستمر أكثر من 30 دقيقة، تورم وألم في الأصابع والمفاصل الصغيرة، صعوبة في الحركة أو ألم أسفل الظهر، تغيرات في الأظافر مثل التقعر أو الانفصال عن الجلد، ويحتاج التشخيص المبكر إلى تعاون بين طبيب الجلدية وطبيب الروماتيزم، لأن العلاج المبكر يحمي من تلف المفاصل الدائم.

موضحة أن السمنة هي عامل مؤثر في زيادة شدة المرض. فالاحتكاك في مناطق الثنيات لدى أصحاب الوزن الزائد يزيد من تهيّج الجلد، وتقل فعالية العلاجات البيولوجية عند مرضى السمنة مقارنة بغيرهم، فقدان الوزن بنسبة 5–10% فقط قد يؤدي إلى تحسن ملحوظ في الأعراض وتقليل النوبات الالتهابية.

الحذر من تورم المفاصل

استشاري الأمراض الجلدية والتجميل والليزر الدكتور مازن الجابري أوضح لـ«عكاظ»، أن الصدفية ليست مرضاً جلدياً فقط، بل مرض التهابي قد يصاحبه مشكلات صحية أخرى، فبعض الدراسات الحديثة، بينت أنه يؤثر في الأعضاء الداخلية وخصوصاً المفاصل، وأن التهاب المفاصل الصدفي يصيب حتى 30% من المرضى ويؤدي إلى ألم وتورم في المفاصل، وقد تؤثر على القدرة الحركية للمريض، وتكون مصاحبة ببعض الأمراض الأخرى مثل القلق والاكتئاب بسبب أثر المرض على الحياة الاجتماعية والنفسية للمريض، ويمكن أن تحدث في أي مكان على الجلد إلا أنها تظهر في الغالب على فروة الرأس، والكوعين، والركبتين، والظهر السفلي نتيجة تعرض هذه المناطق للاحتكاك والضغط بشكل متكرر. وأي احتكاك قد يثير ما يعرف بظاهرة (كوبنر)، وهي ظهور بقع صدفية في أماكن تعرضت لتهيج أو إصابة بسيطة، ويُعتقد أن سببها ناتج عن تحفيز جهاز المناعة لخلايا الجلد للتكاثر والنمو بشكل خارج عن المألوف مما يؤدي الى تراكم طبقات من القشور على سطح الجلد، وتأتي الوراثة كعامل محفز للإصابة، فيما تلعب العوامل البيئية والمناعة دوراً في تحفيزه وظهوره خاصة ممن لديهم القابلية الجينية لظهور المرض.

خطورة الاستشوار ومكواة الشعر

استشاري الجلدية الدكتور الجابري، حذر من خطورة بعض الأجهزة الحرارية مثل الاستشوار ومكواة الشعر التي تزيد من الجفاف والتهيج عند استخدامها بدرجات حرارة عالية، مما يؤدي إلى تفاقم الحكة والقشور في فروة الرأس، موضحاً أن شد الشعر أو تسريحته بطريقة مشدودة لا يُسبب الصدفية، لكن قد يؤدي إلى تقصف الشعر وتساقطه، مما قد يزيد من حساسية فروة الرأس لدى من لديهم صدفية بالفعل، نافياً أن الزيوت لا تعالج سبب المرض، لكنها قد تساعد في ترطيب الجلد وتقليل الجفاف. مثل زيت شجرة الشاي الذي قد يخفف الالتهاب عند بعض الأشخاص لكنه قد يسبب تهيجاً لدى آخرين، موضحاً أن العلاج الأساسي يحدده الطبيب ويشمل أدوية موضعية أو عن طريق الفم وفي الحالات المتقدمة العلاجات البيولوجية، واستخدام المنظفات أو المعقمات الكيميائية على الجلد لا تسبب الصدفية، لكنها قد تسبب جفاف وتهيج الجلد وبالتالي تزيد الأعراض عند المصابين بالصدفية سوءاً.

الفرق بين الصدفية والأكزيما

استشاري الجلدية الدكتور الجابري، أوضح الفرق بين الأكزيما والصدفية أنهما حالتان جلديتان شائعتان، لكنهما تختلفان في الأسباب، والأعراض، وطريقة العلاج، فالأكزيما: تظهر عادة على شكل مناطق حمراء جافة متهيجة مصاحبة بحكة شديدة وتظهر عادة في ثنيات اليدين أو خلف الركبتين وعلى الأطراف، وتحدث عادة بسبب خلل في حاجز الجلد، مما يجعل البشرة تفقد ترطيبها بسهولة وتصبح أكثر تهيجاً وليست خطيرة، لكنها قد تؤثر على جودة الحياة بسبب الحكة.

أما الصدفية تظهر بشكل بقع حمراء واضحة مغطاة بقشور سميكة فضية أو بيضاء على الكوعين والركبتين وفروة الرأس وأسفل الظهر، والحكة في الصدفية قد تكون خفيفة مقارنة بالأكزيما أو غير موجودة، وكلاهما من الأمراض الجلدية غير المعدية، وعلاج الصدفية حسب شدتها وحسب شدة تأثيرها على جودة الحياة لدى المصاب، فالحالات البسيطة ممكن استخدام علاجات موضعية، أما الحالات المتوسطة أو الشديدة نلجأ لعلاجها باستخدام أدوية بالفم مثل الميثوتريكسات أو العلاج الضوئي وأيضاً العلاجات البيولوجية، والهدف من العلاج هو تقليل الالتهاب وتحسين جودة الحياة للمريض، وتعد الوقاية ضرورة للحفاظ على ترطيب الجلد، والانتظام في متابعة العلاج مع الطبيب.

الاستحمام مفيد لكنه مضر

استشاري أمراض الجلدية الدكتورة نانسي قالت: إن الاستحمام بالماء الفاتر مفيد ويساعد على إزالة القشور، لكن البقاء في الماء لفترات طويلة أو استخدام الماء الساخن جدًا يؤدي إلى إزالة الزيوت الواقية من الجلد وزيادة الجفاف، لذا يُنصح بأن لا تتجاوز مدة الاستحمام 10 دقائق، واستخدام صابون لطيف خالٍ من العطور، وترطيب الجلد مباشرة بعد التجفيف، أما السباحة في مياه البحر المالحة، فقد تفيد بعض المرضى بفضل الأملاح المعدنية، بشرط تجنّب المياه المعالجة بالكلور لفترات طويلة لأنها قد تهيج الجلد.

وعن التوصيات العملية للوقاية من تفاقم الصدفية أشارت إلى أن من أهمها الابتعاد عن التوتر والضغوط النفسية؛ لأنها من أهم مسببات نوبات التهيج، والتعرض المعتدل لأشعة الشمس في أوقات آمنة (قبل 10 صباحًا أو بعد 4 مساًء).