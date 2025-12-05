To raise community awareness about chronic skin disease, educate about its causes, symptoms, and treatment options, advocate for intensified health efforts, empower patients to access appropriate medical care, and promote a culture of prevention and skin care among community members, the world annually celebrates World Psoriasis Day on October 29. The Saudi Ministry of Health describes it as a chronic non-contagious skin disease that occurs due to increased activity of the body's immune system, causing rapid growth of skin cells that normally renew every 3-4 weeks.

In the case of psoriasis, due to the excessive production of skin cells, this process accelerates and takes about 3-7 days, resulting in the accumulation of skin layers and the appearance of symptoms that can affect children and adolescents, but it often affects adults. It is noted that there is currently no cure that completely heals psoriasis, while some medications are used to control its symptoms, which vary depending on the extent of skin involvement, the severity of the condition, and the area affected by psoriasis. Patients are advised to adhere to taking medications according to their doctor's instructions, ensure regular skin moisturization, especially when feeling itchy, and maintain a healthy weight, as obesity can exacerbate psoriasis symptoms. It is also essential to regularly trim nails and avoid artificial nails when affected by psoriasis, as well as to avoid hair pulling to prevent scalp irritation, and to limit shower duration to 5 to 15 minutes or less.

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (IFPA), established in 1971 and comprising over 55 member associations worldwide, is holding a global conference to present the latest developments in research on psoriatic arthritis, which disrupts the immune system and affects more than 125 million people worldwide. Those with psoriasis are more susceptible to comorbidities such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, not to mention its significant impact on mental health.

The Autoimmune Association classified the disease as a skin condition that causes thick red patches with silver scales, which can cause itching or pain and appear as spots on the elbows, knees, scalp, back, face, palms, and feet, and may appear in other parts of the body. Psoriasis causes a problem in the immune system in a process called "cell turnover," and it is difficult to diagnose psoriasis as it may resemble other skin diseases, and it can persist for a long time and may last a lifetime, with symptoms appearing and disappearing.

The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) stated that psoriasis can cause itching, discomfort, and sometimes pain, affecting between 2-4% of the world's population, with the two most common onset periods being ages 20 to 30 and 50 to 60. It affects both men and women equally, but it is more common among Caucasians if a family member has it, and psoriasis may worsen in some patients, hindering their mobility if left untreated.

Burning and Pain in the Skin

Senior dermatologist Dr. Adnan Ali Al-Bahbuh attributed the name "psoriasis" to its derivation from the word "psora," meaning scale or plate, as the disease is characterized by the appearance of red patches covered with white or silver scales resembling sea shells. This occurs due to the accelerated life cycle of skin cells abnormally, leading to the accumulation of dead cells on the surface. It is a chronic inflammatory immune disease where the immune system's regulation is disrupted, causing immune cells (especially T cells) to secrete inflammatory substances such as TNF-α, IL-17, and IL-23, leading to accelerated skin cell growth.

Genetic factors also play a significant role, along with environmental factors such as infections, smoking, stress, cold weather, and skin injuries that manifest as red or pink patches covered with thick scales, usually on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back. Patients may experience itching, burning, or pain in the skin, and cracks may sometimes bleed. In some cases, the condition extends to the nails, resulting in small pits or thickening and curling or detachment from the nail base, known as "nail psoriasis," which may sometimes indicate the presence of psoriatic arthritis. Regarding the most common types, Dr. Al-Bahbuh stated to "Okaz": Plaque psoriasis accounts for about 80% of cases, guttate psoriasis often affects children and adolescents following throat infections, inverse psoriasis occurs in friction areas such as the armpits and groin, pustular psoriasis is characterized by white pustules filled with pus, and erythrodermic psoriasis is a rare type that may cover the entire body and requires urgent medical attention.

Triggers that Induce Flare-Ups

Dr. Al-Bahbuh pointed out that in addition to immune and genetic factors, there are triggers that induce psoriasis flare-ups, such as bacterial infections, wounds or burns, cold and dry weather, smoking, psychological stress, and some medications or sudden cessation of corticosteroids, confirming that it is not contagious at all. The diagnosis and examination of this disease usually begin with medical and family history, clinical examination of the spots, observing the shape of plaques and scales, nails, scalp, joints, and using a dermatoscope. In atypical cases, a skin biopsy is performed to confirm the diagnosis, and the patient is evaluated for complications such as psoriatic arthritis or comorbid conditions like obesity and diabetes.

Small Pits and Nail Separation

Regarding "nail psoriasis" and its severity, Dr. Al-Bahbuh stated: Psoriasis can affect the nails and present changes such as small pits (dents) with color changes and separation of the nail from the base (onycholysis). "The affected nail may become loose and detached from the nail base." This condition is not just cosmetic; it can indicate joint involvement (psoriatic arthritis) or even the risk of broader complications, so it should not be overlooked.

As for psoriasis treatment, Dr. Al-Bahbuh explained: To date, there is no cure, but the disease can be effectively controlled thanks to medical advancements. Treatment options include topical therapies, phototherapy of various types, and modern biological treatments targeting inflammatory substances in the immune system, leading to significant improvement. This is for moderate to severe cases, which are the most effective, precisely targeting specific molecules in the immune system such as IL-17, IL-23, and TNF-α. These medications can clear the skin completely in over 80-90% of patients when adhering to treatment and regular follow-up. Additionally, lifestyle modifications such as quitting smoking, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are essential parts of treatment.

Effects of Cold Weather

Consultant dermatologist at King Abdullah Medical City in Jeddah, Dr. Nancy Shahata, told "Okaz": Psoriasis is one of the most common and complex chronic skin diseases, going through phases of activity and remission, where symptoms may subside for long periods and then return when exposed to certain triggers, such as stress, infections, or some medications. Its symptoms vary from person to person in terms of appearance, location, and severity, and some medications may trigger or worsen it, such as beta-blockers for hypertension, lithium used in psychiatric disorders, and some malaria medications. Cold and dry weather is one of the most environmental factors causing exacerbation of the disease, as it easily dehydrates the skin, increasing scaling and cracking.

She clarified that one-third of those with skin psoriasis suffer from psoriatic arthritis, which is one of the immune complications of the disease, and its symptoms appear as morning stiffness in the joints lasting more than 30 minutes, swelling and pain in the fingers and small joints, difficulty moving or pain in the lower back, and changes in the nails such as pitting or separation from the skin. Early diagnosis requires cooperation between the dermatologist and the rheumatologist, as early treatment protects against permanent joint damage.

She noted that obesity is a significant factor in increasing the severity of the disease. Friction in the folds among overweight individuals increases skin irritation, and the effectiveness of biological treatments is lower in obese patients compared to others. Losing just 5-10% of body weight can lead to a noticeable improvement in symptoms and a reduction in inflammatory flare-ups.

Caution Against Joint Swelling

Consultant dermatologist and cosmetic and laser specialist Dr. Mazen Al-Jabri explained to "Okaz" that psoriasis is not just a skin disease but an inflammatory disease that may be accompanied by other health issues. Some recent studies have shown that it affects internal organs, especially the joints, with psoriatic arthritis affecting up to 30% of patients, leading to pain and swelling in the joints, which may affect the patient's mobility. It is often associated with other conditions such as anxiety and depression due to the disease's impact on the patient's social and psychological life. It can occur anywhere on the skin but most commonly appears on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back due to repeated friction and pressure in these areas. Any friction may trigger what is known as the Koebner phenomenon, which is the appearance of psoriatic patches in areas that have experienced irritation or minor injury. It is believed that this is due to the immune system stimulating skin cells to proliferate and grow abnormally, leading to the accumulation of layers of scales on the skin's surface, with genetics acting as a triggering factor for the condition, while environmental and immune factors play a role in its stimulation and appearance, especially in those with a genetic predisposition to the disease.

The Danger of Hair Dryers and Straighteners

Dermatologist Dr. Al-Jabri warned about the dangers of some heat devices like hair dryers and straighteners that increase dryness and irritation when used at high temperatures, leading to exacerbation of itching and scaling on the scalp. He clarified that pulling hair or styling it tightly does not cause psoriasis but may lead to hair breakage and loss, which can increase scalp sensitivity in those who already have psoriasis. He denied that oils treat the underlying cause of the disease, but they may help moisturize the skin and reduce dryness, such as tea tree oil, which may reduce inflammation in some individuals but can cause irritation in others. He explained that the primary treatment is determined by the doctor and includes topical or oral medications, and in advanced cases, biological treatments. The use of chemical cleansers or disinfectants on the skin does not cause psoriasis, but it may cause dryness and irritation, thus worsening symptoms in those with psoriasis.

The Difference Between Psoriasis and Eczema

Dermatologist Dr. Al-Jabri explained the difference between eczema and psoriasis, stating that they are both common skin conditions but differ in causes, symptoms, and treatment methods. Eczema usually appears as irritated, dry red areas accompanied by severe itching, typically occurring in the folds of the hands or behind the knees and on the extremities. It usually occurs due to a defect in the skin barrier, making the skin lose moisture easily and become more irritated. It is not dangerous but can affect quality of life due to itching.

On the other hand, psoriasis appears as distinct red patches covered with thick silver or white scales on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back, and itching in psoriasis may be mild compared to eczema or even absent. Both are non-contagious skin diseases, and psoriasis treatment depends on its severity and the extent of its impact on the patient's quality of life. Mild cases may use topical treatments, while moderate to severe cases require treatment with oral medications such as methotrexate, phototherapy, and also biological treatments. The goal of treatment is to reduce inflammation and improve the patient's quality of life, and prevention is essential to maintain skin hydration and regular follow-up with the doctor.

Bathing is Beneficial but Harmful

Consultant dermatologist Dr. Nancy stated: Bathing in lukewarm water is beneficial and helps remove scales, but staying in water for long periods or using very hot water leads to the removal of protective oils from the skin and increases dryness. Therefore, it is recommended that bathing should not exceed 10 minutes, using a gentle soap free of fragrances, and moisturizing the skin immediately after drying. Swimming in saltwater may benefit some patients due to the mineral salts, provided that chlorinated water is avoided for long periods as it may irritate the skin.

Regarding practical recommendations for preventing psoriasis exacerbation, she pointed out that one of the most important is to avoid stress and psychological pressures, as they are among the main triggers for flare-ups, and moderate exposure to sunlight at safe times (before 10 AM or after 4 PM).