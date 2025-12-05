The 61st World Council of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) concluded yesterday in Riyadh, organized by the Riyadh Region Municipality in collaboration with the International Society of City and Regional Planners, with the participation of a number of experts, planners, professionals, and academics from various countries around the world in sessions and workshops that discussed the future of urban planning and the challenges of contemporary cities. It ended with the announcement of the Riyadh Region Municipality's membership in the International Society of City and Regional Planners "ISOCARP".

Initiatives and Programs that Make a Real Impact

The Assistant Undersecretary for Urban Planning at the Riyadh Region Municipality, Engineer Saleh Al-Saif, said in his speech at the ceremony: "We gather today in Riyadh to conclude the work of the World Council of City and Regional Planners, after days filled with discussions, experiences, and visions that we hope will transform into initiatives and programs that make a real impact on the planning process around the world."

He pointed out that what was presented this year reflects the nature of the challenges we face today, including urban, economic, digital issues, climate transformations, infrastructure development, vital expansion, housing, transportation, data and artificial intelligence, in addition to quality of life, urban design, and the development of public spaces.

He stated that the council's program concluded with rich knowledge and professional content, presentations, scientific papers, rich dialogues, and propositions that can be transformed into modernization policies, projects, and executive programs. The results of this council will remain a legacy that extends from Riyadh to the capitals of the world, through packages of systems, projects, and research that will be electronically archived for the benefit of experts, planners, and decision-makers.

He indicated that the council's meeting in Riyadh coincided with the launch of a qualitative version of the "YPP - Young Planners" initiative, which gives the next generation space to present their future visions regarding planning issues and contributes to shaping urban development trends.

For her part, the President of the International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP), Elizabeth Bilbair, said: "It was an exceptional event with a record number of attendees and an unprecedented level of participation among different generations; the number of participants exceeded 1,200 from more than 50 countries," noting that the council's activities were filled with new programs, innovation, and interactive spaces that resonated greatly with young planners, reflecting the spirit of the Kingdom and its ambitious youth looking to shape the future.

She added that Riyadh provided an unprecedented environment, with a location specifically designed for this event at the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, featuring a unique blend of creativity, innovation, and renewal linked to the city's deep values and heritage.

The President of the organization announced that the Riyadh Region Municipality has become an official member of ISOCARP, emphasizing that cooperation with it will continue beyond this event, enhancing its outputs and transforming them into practical programs.

Following that, the closing ceremony witnessed the announcement of the conclusion of the council's work for this year, with an emphasis that the real impact begins with transforming the ideas and visions presented into projects, partnerships, and practical programs that contribute to improving the quality of life and creating more humane cities.