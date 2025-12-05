اختُتمت في الرياض أمس أعمال المجلس العالمي الـ61 لمخططي المدن والأقاليم (ISOCARP)، الذي تنظمه أمانة منطقة الرياض بالتعاون مع الجمعية الدولية لمخططي المدن والأقاليم بمشاركة عددٍ من الخبراء والمخططين والمهنيين والأكاديميين من مختلف دول العالم في جلسات وورش عمل ناقشت مستقبل التخطيط الحضري وتحديات المدن المعاصرة، وانتهى بإعلان انضمام أمانة منطقة الرياض لعضوية المنظمة الدولية لمخططي المدن والأقاليم «ايزوكارب ISOCARP».

مبادرات وبرامج تُحدث أثراً حقيقياً

وقال الوكيل المساعد للتخطيط العمراني في أمانة منطقة الرياض المهندس صالح السيف في كلمته بالحفل: «نلتقي اليوم في الرياض لنختتم أعمال المجلس العالمي لمخططي المدن والأقاليم، بعد أيّام حافلة بالنقاشات والتجارب والرؤى التي نأمل أن تتحوّل إلى مبادرات وبرامج تُحدث أثراً حقيقياً في عملية التخطيط حول العالم».

وأشار إلى أن ما طُرح هذا العام يعكس طبيعة التحديات التي نواجهها اليوم من قضايا حضرية، واقتصادية، ورقمية، وتحوّلات مناخية، وتطوير البنى التحتية، والتوسع الحيوي، وقطاع الإسكان، والنقل، والبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى جودة الحياة والتصميم العمراني وتطوير الفضاءات العامة.

وأفاد بأن برنامج المجلس انتهى بمحتوى معرفي ومهني غنيّ وعروض، وأوراق علمية، وحوارات ثرية، وأطروحات يمكن تحويلها إلى سياسات تحديث، ومشاريع وبرامج تنفيذية، وستبقى نتائج هذا المجلس إرثاً ينطلق من الرياض إلى عواصم العالم، عبر حزم من الأنظمة والمشاريع والبحوث التي ستحفظ إلكترونياً في أرشيف المجلس ليستفيد منها الخبراء والمخططون وصنّاع القرار.

وبين أن انعقاد المجلس في الرياض تزامن مع إطلاق نسخة نوعية من مبادرة «YPP – المخطط الشبابي»، وهي مبادرة تمنح الجيل القادم مساحة لعرض رؤاهم المستقبلية تجاه قضايا التخطيط، وتسهم في صياغة اتجاهات التنمية الحضرية.

من جانبها قالت رئيسة المنظمة الدولية لمخططي المدن والأقاليم (ISOCARP) إليزابيث بيلباير: «كان حدثاً استثنائياً بعدد قياسي من الحضور وبمستوى غير مسبوق من المشاركة بين مختلف الأجيال؛ إذ تجاوز عدد المشاركين 1200 مشارك من أكثر من 50 دولة»، لافتةً إلى أن أعمال المجلس كانت مليئة بالبرامج الجديدة، والابتكار، والمساحات التفاعلية، التي لقيت صدى كبيراً لدى المخططين الشباب، بما يعكس روح المملكة وشبابها الطموح المتطلع لصناعة المستقبل.

وأضافت أن الرياض قدمت بيئة غير مسبوقة، بموقع مُصمّم خصيصاً لهذا الحدث في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز التاريخي، بمزيج فريد من الإبداع والابتكار والتجديد المرتبط بعمق بقيم المدينة وتراثها.

وأعلنت رئيسة المنظمة الدولية أن أمانة منطقة الرياض أصبحت عضواً رسمياً في ISOCARP، مؤكدةً أن التعاون معها سيستمر لما بعد هذا الحدث، بما يعزز مخرجاته ويحوّلها إلى برامج عملية.

بعد ذلك شهد الحفل الختامي إعلان انتهاء أعمال المجلس لهذا العام، مع التأكيد على أن الأثر الحقيقي يبدأ بتحويل ما طُرح من أفكار ورؤى إلى مشاريع وشراكات وبرامج عملية تسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة وصناعة مدن أكثر إنسانية.