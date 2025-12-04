Israel announced today (Thursday) the killing of the armed group's leader in Gaza, Yasser Abu Shabab, accusing Hamas of being behind the operation.

Israeli Channel 14 reported that the leader of the armed group in the Gaza Strip, Yasser Abu Shabab, was killed, while the Israeli army radio stated that his death occurred at the hands of unknown assailants.

Meanwhile, sources in the Israeli army said that Abu Shabab was eliminated by one of his own men.



Israeli Investigations into His Death

Israeli sources stated: "Israel will have to investigate how members of Hamas managed to cross the yellow line and assassinate Abu Shabab."

It is worth noting that Yasser Abu Shabab (born December 19, 1993) is a former Palestinian prisoner from the Tarabin tribe in Rafah, and he is the leader of the "Popular Forces Mercenaries," an armed group opposed to Hamas in the Gaza Strip that is alleged to be linked to the ISIS terrorist organization. Critics have dubbed him the "Pablo Escobar of Gaza."

Who is Abu Shabab?

The recruitment of this armed gang - which operates under the supervision of the occupation - dates back to the last months of 2024, when it was provided shelter in areas under the army's control southeast of Rafah city.



Abu Shabab leads armed gangs near the Kerem Shalom crossing southeast of Rafah city, which the occupation forces allocate for bringing goods and aid into the Gaza Strip, giving them the opportunity to control and seize these supplies, reselling them to citizens, and attracting new individuals to cooperate with them.

Accused of Drug Trafficking

Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli army oversaw the arming of Abu Shabab, who calls himself the leader of the popular forces, and leads "criminal gangs specialized in blocking aid convoys coming from the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza, and shooting at citizens." They indicated that Abu Shabab had been detained by the security services in the Gaza Strip since 2015 on charges of drug trafficking, promotion, and use, and he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.