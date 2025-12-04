أعلنت إسرائيل اليوم (الخميس)، مقتل زعيم الجماعة المسلحة في غزة ياسر أبو شباب، متهمة حركة حماس بالوقوف وراء العملية.

وذكرت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية أن زعيم الجماعة المسلحة في قطاع غزة ياسر أبو شباب قتل، فيما ذكرت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي إن مقتله جرى على يد مجهولين.

في حين قالت مصادر في الجيش الإسرائيلي أن أبو شباب تمت تصفيته على يد أحد رجاله.
أبو شباب قائد جماعة في غزة

تحقيقات إسرائيلية حول مقتله

وقالت مصادر إسرائيلية: «سيتعين على إسرائيل التحقيق في كيفية تجاوز أعضاء من حماس للخط الأصفر واغتيال أبو شباب».

يذكر أن ياسر أبو شباب (من مواليد 19 ديسمبر 1993) هو فلسطيني مسجون سابقاً من قبيلة الترابين في رفح، وهو قائد «مرتزقة القوات الشعبية»، وهي جماعة مسلحة مناهضة لحماس في قطاع غزة يُزعم أنها مرتبطة بتنظيم داعش الإرهابي، وأطلق النقاد عليه لقب «بابلو إسكوبار غزة».

من هو أبو شباب؟

وتعود بداية تجنيد قوات الاحتلال لهذه العصابة المسلحة -التي تعمل تحت إشرافها- إلى الأشهر الأخيرة من عام 2024، عندما وفرت مأوى لها في المناطق الواقعة تحت سيطرة الجيش جنوب شرق مدينة رفح.


ويقود أبو شباب عصابات مسلحة بالقرب من معبر كرم أبو سالم جنوب شرق مدينة رفح والذي تخصصه قوات الاحتلال لإدخال البضائع والمساعدات إلى قطاع غزة مما يمنحها فرصة للتحكم بها والسطو عليها، وإعادة بيعها للمواطنين، واستقطاب أشخاص جدد للتعاون معها.

اتهم بتجارة المخدرات

وذكرت مصادر فلسطينية أن الجيش الإسرائيلي أشرف على تسليح أبو شباب الذي يطلق على نفسه قائد القوات الشعبية، ويقود «عصابات إجرامية متخصصة في قطع الطريق أمام قوافل المساعدات الواردة من معبر كرم أبو سالم جنوبي قطاع غزة، وإطلاق النار على المواطنين»، مبينة أن أبو شباب كان معتقلا لدى الأجهزة الأمنية في قطاع غزة منذ عام 2015، بتهمة تجارة وترويج وتعاطي المخدرات، وحكم عليه بالسجن 25 عاما.