أعلنت إسرائيل اليوم (الخميس)، مقتل زعيم الجماعة المسلحة في غزة ياسر أبو شباب، متهمة حركة حماس بالوقوف وراء العملية.
وذكرت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية أن زعيم الجماعة المسلحة في قطاع غزة ياسر أبو شباب قتل، فيما ذكرت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي إن مقتله جرى على يد مجهولين.
في حين قالت مصادر في الجيش الإسرائيلي أن أبو شباب تمت تصفيته على يد أحد رجاله.
تحقيقات إسرائيلية حول مقتله
وقالت مصادر إسرائيلية: «سيتعين على إسرائيل التحقيق في كيفية تجاوز أعضاء من حماس للخط الأصفر واغتيال أبو شباب».
يذكر أن ياسر أبو شباب (من مواليد 19 ديسمبر 1993) هو فلسطيني مسجون سابقاً من قبيلة الترابين في رفح، وهو قائد «مرتزقة القوات الشعبية»، وهي جماعة مسلحة مناهضة لحماس في قطاع غزة يُزعم أنها مرتبطة بتنظيم داعش الإرهابي، وأطلق النقاد عليه لقب «بابلو إسكوبار غزة».
من هو أبو شباب؟
وتعود بداية تجنيد قوات الاحتلال لهذه العصابة المسلحة -التي تعمل تحت إشرافها- إلى الأشهر الأخيرة من عام 2024، عندما وفرت مأوى لها في المناطق الواقعة تحت سيطرة الجيش جنوب شرق مدينة رفح.
ويقود أبو شباب عصابات مسلحة بالقرب من معبر كرم أبو سالم جنوب شرق مدينة رفح والذي تخصصه قوات الاحتلال لإدخال البضائع والمساعدات إلى قطاع غزة مما يمنحها فرصة للتحكم بها والسطو عليها، وإعادة بيعها للمواطنين، واستقطاب أشخاص جدد للتعاون معها.
اتهم بتجارة المخدرات
وذكرت مصادر فلسطينية أن الجيش الإسرائيلي أشرف على تسليح أبو شباب الذي يطلق على نفسه قائد القوات الشعبية، ويقود «عصابات إجرامية متخصصة في قطع الطريق أمام قوافل المساعدات الواردة من معبر كرم أبو سالم جنوبي قطاع غزة، وإطلاق النار على المواطنين»، مبينة أن أبو شباب كان معتقلا لدى الأجهزة الأمنية في قطاع غزة منذ عام 2015، بتهمة تجارة وترويج وتعاطي المخدرات، وحكم عليه بالسجن 25 عاما.
Israel announced today (Thursday) the killing of the armed group's leader in Gaza, Yasser Abu Shabab, accusing Hamas of being behind the operation.
Israeli Channel 14 reported that the leader of the armed group in the Gaza Strip, Yasser Abu Shabab, was killed, while the Israeli army radio stated that his death occurred at the hands of unknown assailants.
Meanwhile, sources in the Israeli army said that Abu Shabab was eliminated by one of his own men.
Israeli Investigations into His Death
Israeli sources stated: "Israel will have to investigate how members of Hamas managed to cross the yellow line and assassinate Abu Shabab."
It is worth noting that Yasser Abu Shabab (born December 19, 1993) is a former Palestinian prisoner from the Tarabin tribe in Rafah, and he is the leader of the "Popular Forces Mercenaries," an armed group opposed to Hamas in the Gaza Strip that is alleged to be linked to the ISIS terrorist organization. Critics have dubbed him the "Pablo Escobar of Gaza."
Who is Abu Shabab?
The recruitment of this armed gang - which operates under the supervision of the occupation - dates back to the last months of 2024, when it was provided shelter in areas under the army's control southeast of Rafah city.
Abu Shabab leads armed gangs near the Kerem Shalom crossing southeast of Rafah city, which the occupation forces allocate for bringing goods and aid into the Gaza Strip, giving them the opportunity to control and seize these supplies, reselling them to citizens, and attracting new individuals to cooperate with them.
Accused of Drug Trafficking
Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli army oversaw the arming of Abu Shabab, who calls himself the leader of the popular forces, and leads "criminal gangs specialized in blocking aid convoys coming from the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza, and shooting at citizens." They indicated that Abu Shabab had been detained by the security services in the Gaza Strip since 2015 on charges of drug trafficking, promotion, and use, and he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.