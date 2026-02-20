‫أنهت سورية الشهر الأول من عام 2026 على تحول ميداني وسياسي مهم، تمثَّل في إغلاق ملف قوات سورية الديموقراطية «قسد» بعد مواجهات عسكرية أعادت رسم الخريطة في شرق الفرات، وهي المنطقة التي طالما اعتبرت مساحة نفوذ أمريكية وأنها خط أحمر لا يمكن لقوات الحكومة تجاوزه، لكن المعادلة كسرت على أرض الواقع، وتبين أن الشرعية القانونية أقوى أوراق دمشق في الداخل في أي نزاع، حتى مع القوى الدولية العديدة المتدخلة في الشأن السوري.

إغلاق صفة الصراعات

خرجت منطقة شرق الفرات من هذا الوصف مع سيطرة قوات الجيش السوري على محافظتي دير الزور والرقة، وأجزاء من محافظة الحسكة، ضمن تسوية أنهت الدور الإقليمي والاقتصادي لـ«قسد»، وحصرتها في نطاقها الكردي الضيق، حتى أن أنصارها أنفسهم باتوا يفضلون تسمية وحدات حماية الشعب بدلاً من قوات سورية الديمقراطية، فالأخيرة كانت نتائج فكرة السيناتور الأمريكي الراحل جون ماكين، الذي اقترح تشكيل قوات مختلطة متعددة القوميات تكون نواة لتغيير إقليمي كبير وخروج من دائرة التجارب غير التعايشية في المنطقة.

التسوية الأخيرة بين دمشق وقسد، التي كانت دولية أكثر منها داخلية، أبقت الحسكة بترتيبات إدارية وأمنية محلية، مع استمرار وجود محافظ كردي وقوى أمنية محلية، عكست رغبة في تجنّب صدام شامل، لكنها في الوقت ذاته أنهت واقعاً استمر سنوات، كانت فيه «قسد» لاعباً يتجاوز الجغرافيا الكردية ويمسك بمفاصل اقتصادية حساسة في شرقي البلاد. بهذا التطور، تغلق صفحة لطالما شغلت الخطاب السياسي السوري، داخلياً وخارجياً.

الحديث المتكرر عن انقسام البلاد، وخروج الثروات عن السيطرة المركزية، وفقدان الدولة قدرتها على إدارة مواردها، لم يعد قابلاً للاستمرار.

نجاح التسوية مع الأكراد

الواقع الجديد يضع الجغرافيا الأساسية، ومعها الموارد، ضمن نطاق القرار في دمشق، وينهي مرحلة ربط الأزمات الاقتصادية والمعيشية بعوامل خارجة عن السيطرة.

في هذا السياق، يدخل عام 2026 بصفة مختلفة. لم يعد عاماً لإدارة الجبهات المفتوحة أو استنزاف الموارد في صراعات عسكرية ممتدة، بل عاماً يُفترض أن يتقدّم فيه ملف الداخل على ما سواه. الأسئلة المطروحة اليوم تتصل مباشرة بوظيفة الدولة، وقدرتها على تقديم الحد الأدنى من الاستقرار المعيشي والخدمي لمواطنيها، بعد انحسار التهديدات الأمنية وفق جدول الأزمات، حيث إذا ما نجحت التسوية مع الأكراد وأصبحت جزءاً من إدارة السياسة في البلاد، فإن الملف الوحيد المتبقي هو السويداء، وهو ملف غير مؤثر على مسار المشهد السوري مقارنة مع وزن ملف قسد.

استعادة مفتاح الاقتصاد

استعادة دير الزور والرقة تعني عملياً استعادة مفاتيح اقتصادية رئيسية، في مقدمتها النفط والزراعة وشبكات النقل الداخلية. هذا الواقع يفرض على الحكومة السورية انتقالاً من خطاب الأزمة إلى خطاب الإدارة، ومن تفسير الاختلالات إلى معالجتها. فالموارد، مهما كانت محدودة، تضع السلطة أمام اختبار مباشر في طريقة إدارتها وتوزيع عوائدها.

الرهان في المرحلة القادمة على الأداء المواطن السوري، الذي عاش سنوات طويلة تحت وطأة تراجع الخدمات وارتفاع الأسعار، يراقب اليوم ما إذا كانت استعادة السيطرة ستنعكس على حياته اليومية، أو ستبقى حدثاً سياسياً بلا أثر اقتصادي.

الكهرباء، الوقود، السلع الأساسية، ومستوى الدخل، باتت مؤشرات تقاس بها جدية المرحلة أكثر من أي خطاب سياسي. المشهد الحالي يفرض أيضاً إعادة تعريف العلاقة بين الدولة والمجتمع. فبعد انحسار الانقسامات الجغرافية، تتقدّم مسألة الإدارة الرشيدة، وتحسين كفاءة المؤسسات، إلى صدارة الأولويات. دون ذلك، ستبقى عودة الجغرافيا نفسها حدثاً مهدوراً، لا يكتمل أثره في حياة الناس. والواقع أن هناك مساءلة اجتماعية ستظهر في الأيام والأسابيع القادمة، وبوادرها ظاهرة، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بالمعادلة الحسابية البسيطة بين الراتب والدخل من جهة وبين فاتورة الكهرباء لوحدها من جهة أخرى. على الجانب الآخر، هناك قطاع الصناعة المتدهور في حلب ودمشق، خصوصاً مع سهولة الاستيراد ودخول البضائع الأجنبة إلى البلاد، وفي الوقت نفسه استياء المواطن السوري من الصناعة المحلية وجودتها الرديئة وأسعارها غير المنطقية بالنسبة لهم، مقارنة بالأجنبية. المشهد برمّته أزمات ملتفة على بعضها، والمرجح أن دمشق باتت أمام استحقاق تقديم إجابات والتصريح عن مدى قدرتها على المعالجة، والصراحة في الحديث عن الإصلاحات التي ستكون مؤلمة للشعب. الحكومة السورية باتت اليوم تحت أعين جمهورها ولم يعد بالإمكان تعليق الإخفاقات على قوى خارجية أو سلطات أمر واقع، المسؤولية باتت مباشرة، والتوقعات الشعبية، وإن كانت متواضعة، تتركّز حول تحسينات ملموسة سريعة تمس حياتهم اليومية، من نظافة الشوارع إلى الأمان المعيشي.

عام 2026، وفق هذا المشهد، يبدو عاماً فاصلاً بين مرحلتين؛ مرحلة طغى فيها منطق الحرب وإدارة الأزمات، ومرحلة يُفترض أن يبدأ فيها اختبار الحكم والإدارة النجاح في هذا الاختبار لن يُقاس بما تحقق ميدانياً، بل بما يمكن أن يتحقق اقتصادياً واجتماعياً. لذا فإن المشهد السوري اليوم اقتصادي خدمي له نتائج واضحة على الأرض، إلا أن ذلك في الوقت ذاته يتطلب دعماً دولياً وتفعيلاً حقيقياً لقانون قيصر وعودة الاستثمارات الأجنبية والعربية إلى الداخل السوري. وفي هذا الإطار كانت السعودية الدولة الأولى التي وقعت اتفاقيات خرجت من طور التفاهمات في مجال الطاقة والاتصالات ومجالات أخرى متوقعة في الفترة القادمة، على أمل أن ينسحب ذلك على بقية الدول، وهذا أيضا يتطلب المزيد من الضمانات الأمنية في سورية التي باتت التحدي الأول لعجلة الاقتصاد.