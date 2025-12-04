بعد رحلة طويلة مع المرض، طوت الطفلة العمانية ميرال البلوشي فصلها الأخير، تاركة خلفها حالة واسعة من الحزن بين المتابعين الذين عرفوا قصتها وصمودها لسنوات في مواجهة اعتلال نادر أصاب رئتيها وجعل حياتها اليومية معركة لا تهدأ.
ورحلت ميرال بعد صراع ممتد مع اعتلال الأنسجة الرئوية الموصلة الوِلادي، وهو مرض نادر يتسبب بتلف تدريجي في الرئتين ويعيق القدرة الطبيعية على التنفس، ما اضطرها للاعتماد على جهاز الأكسجين بشكل دائم. ورغم محاولات عائلتها الحثيثة للبحث عن خيارات طبية داخل السلطنة وخارجها، فإن محدودية العلاجات جعلت حالتها تزداد تعقيداً مع مرور الوقت.
هذا المرض النادر، الذي يصيب الأطفال بنسبة ضئيلة جداً، ينعكس على نموهم ونشاطهم اليومي، ويجعل أبسط الحركات مرهقة، كما يفرض متابعة طبية دقيقة وجهوداً مرتفعة من الأسرة لضمان توفير الدعم المستمر وأجهزة التنفس المساندة.
قصة ميرال تحوّلت خلال السنوات الماضية إلى حالة إنسانية لامست قلوب العمانيين، إذ شكّلت مثالاً لصبر الأطفال وقوة إرادتهم في مواجهة الألم، فيما أحاطها المجتمع بموجة دعم كبيرة عبّرت عن تضامن واسع مع أسرتها حتى لحظة الرحيل. وبقيت حكايتها شاهداً مؤثراً على أهمية متابعة الأمراض النادرة والوقوف إلى جانب الأسر التي تواجه هذه التحديات القاسية.