After a long journey with illness, the Omani girl Miral Al-Balushi has turned the last page of her story, leaving behind a wide state of sadness among the followers who knew her story and her resilience for years in the face of a rare condition that affected her lungs and made her daily life a relentless battle.

Miral passed away after an extended struggle with congenital pulmonary connective tissue disease, a rare illness that causes gradual damage to the lungs and impairs the natural ability to breathe, forcing her to rely on an oxygen machine permanently. Despite her family's diligent efforts to seek medical options both within the Sultanate and abroad, the limited treatments made her condition increasingly complicated over time.

This rare disease, which affects children at an extremely low rate, impacts their growth and daily activities, making even the simplest movements exhausting, and requires careful medical monitoring and significant efforts from the family to ensure continuous support and respiratory assistance devices.

Miral's story has transformed over the past years into a humanitarian case that touched the hearts of Omanis, as she became an example of children's patience and their willpower in the face of pain, while the community surrounded her with a wave of support that expressed widespread solidarity with her family until the moment of her departure. Her tale remains a poignant testament to the importance of monitoring rare diseases and standing by families facing these harsh challenges.