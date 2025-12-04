عقدت الهيئة العامة للمحكمة الإدارية العليا اجتماعها برئاسة رئيس المحكمة الإدارية العليا الشيخ علي بن سليمان السعوي، وأصدرت قرارها رقم (1) لعام 1447هـ، القاضي بأن الاختصاص بنظر التظلم من قرارات لجنة النظر في المخالفات الناشئة عن تطبيق نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية، معقودٌ للمحاكم الإدارية بديوان المظالم ابتداءً.

ويأتي القرار تأكيدًا للدور الأصيل للمحاكم الإدارية في نظر الدعاوى الإدارية وما يتصل بها من قرارات اللجان المختصة، وترسيخًا لمسار قضائي مستقر يضمن التقاضي على درجتين، ويُتيح للمتظلمين عرض منازعاتهم أمام جهة القضاء المختصة بدءًا من المرحلة الأولى للتقاضي.

ويجسّد القرار نهج المحكمة الإدارية العليا في توحيد المبادئ القضائية وتحديد الاختصاصات، بما يعزز جودة العمل القضائي، ويرفع كفاءة الإجراءات، ويحقق اتساقًا في تطبيق الأنظمة المتصلة بنظام مزاولة المهن الصحية واللجان ذات العلاقة.