عقدت الهيئة العامة للمحكمة الإدارية العليا اجتماعها برئاسة رئيس المحكمة الإدارية العليا الشيخ علي بن سليمان السعوي، وأصدرت قرارها رقم (1) لعام 1447هـ، القاضي بأن الاختصاص بنظر التظلم من قرارات لجنة النظر في المخالفات الناشئة عن تطبيق نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية، معقودٌ للمحاكم الإدارية بديوان المظالم ابتداءً.
ويأتي القرار تأكيدًا للدور الأصيل للمحاكم الإدارية في نظر الدعاوى الإدارية وما يتصل بها من قرارات اللجان المختصة، وترسيخًا لمسار قضائي مستقر يضمن التقاضي على درجتين، ويُتيح للمتظلمين عرض منازعاتهم أمام جهة القضاء المختصة بدءًا من المرحلة الأولى للتقاضي.
ويجسّد القرار نهج المحكمة الإدارية العليا في توحيد المبادئ القضائية وتحديد الاختصاصات، بما يعزز جودة العمل القضائي، ويرفع كفاءة الإجراءات، ويحقق اتساقًا في تطبيق الأنظمة المتصلة بنظام مزاولة المهن الصحية واللجان ذات العلاقة.
The General Authority of the Supreme Administrative Court held its meeting chaired by the President of the Supreme Administrative Court, Sheikh Ali bin Suleiman Al-Saawi, and issued its decision No. (1) for the year 1447 AH, stating that the jurisdiction to consider appeals against the decisions of the committee reviewing violations arising from the application of the Health Professions Practice System is vested in the administrative courts of the Board of Grievances from the outset.
This decision comes as a confirmation of the fundamental role of administrative courts in considering administrative lawsuits and related decisions of specialized committees, and as a consolidation of a stable judicial path that ensures litigation at two levels, allowing appellants to present their disputes before the competent judiciary starting from the first stage of litigation.
The decision embodies the approach of the Supreme Administrative Court in unifying judicial principles and defining jurisdictions, which enhances the quality of judicial work, increases the efficiency of procedures, and achieves consistency in the application of regulations related to the Health Professions Practice System and the relevant committees.