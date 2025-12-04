The General Authority of the Supreme Administrative Court held its meeting chaired by the President of the Supreme Administrative Court, Sheikh Ali bin Suleiman Al-Saawi, and issued its decision No. (1) for the year 1447 AH, stating that the jurisdiction to consider appeals against the decisions of the committee reviewing violations arising from the application of the Health Professions Practice System is vested in the administrative courts of the Board of Grievances from the outset.

This decision comes as a confirmation of the fundamental role of administrative courts in considering administrative lawsuits and related decisions of specialized committees, and as a consolidation of a stable judicial path that ensures litigation at two levels, allowing appellants to present their disputes before the competent judiciary starting from the first stage of litigation.

The decision embodies the approach of the Supreme Administrative Court in unifying judicial principles and defining jurisdictions, which enhances the quality of judicial work, increases the efficiency of procedures, and achieves consistency in the application of regulations related to the Health Professions Practice System and the relevant committees.