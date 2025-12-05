حقق التطبيق الوطني الشامل «توكلنا» جائزة أفضل تطبيق حكومي عربي ذكي ضمن الدورة الرابعة من جائزة التميز الحكومي العربي التي قدمتها جامعة الدول العربية في القاهرة، تقديراً لأداء التطبيق، ودوره الريادي في تطوير تجربة المستخدم، وتسهيل الوصول إلى الخدمات الحكومية الرقمية في المملكة مع ما يوفره من كفاءة في الاستخدام وعدد خدمات يفوق 1100 خدمة.

وتعكس هذه الجائزة المكانة الرقمية المتقدمة التي حققها تطبيق «توكلنا» بوصفه أحد أبرز التطبيقات الحكومية التي أسهمت في عملية التحول الرقمي في المملكة، وأكثرها استخداماً على مستوى المنطقة العربية، بما يوفره من خدمات موثوقة تتكامل مع الجهات الحكومية والخاصة في المملكة، وتسهم في رفع كفاءة هذه الخدمات لتسهيل وصولها إلى المواطنين والمقيمين والزوّار لينعموا بجودة حياة عالية في المملكة.

ويجسد الفوز بالجائزة إحدى ثمار الاستثمار الوطني في البنية التحتية الرقمية، وتعزيز التكامل الحكومي، وتطوير حلول مبتكرة تدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، في رقمنة الخدمات الحكومية ورفع مستوى معايير الكفاءة التشغيلية فيها وجودتها.

يُذكر أن جائزة التميز الحكومي العربي تُعد إحدى المبادرات التي تُنظّم بالتعاون مع جامعة الدول العربية، وتهدف إلى نشر ثقافة الجودة والتميّز، وتكريم التجارب الحكومية الرائدة في المنطقة، بما يعزز الابتكار ويحفّز الارتقاء بالأداء المؤسسي وفق أفضل الممارسات العالمية.