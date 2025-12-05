حقق التطبيق الوطني الشامل «توكلنا» جائزة أفضل تطبيق حكومي عربي ذكي ضمن الدورة الرابعة من جائزة التميز الحكومي العربي التي قدمتها جامعة الدول العربية في القاهرة، تقديراً لأداء التطبيق، ودوره الريادي في تطوير تجربة المستخدم، وتسهيل الوصول إلى الخدمات الحكومية الرقمية في المملكة مع ما يوفره من كفاءة في الاستخدام وعدد خدمات يفوق 1100 خدمة.
وتعكس هذه الجائزة المكانة الرقمية المتقدمة التي حققها تطبيق «توكلنا» بوصفه أحد أبرز التطبيقات الحكومية التي أسهمت في عملية التحول الرقمي في المملكة، وأكثرها استخداماً على مستوى المنطقة العربية، بما يوفره من خدمات موثوقة تتكامل مع الجهات الحكومية والخاصة في المملكة، وتسهم في رفع كفاءة هذه الخدمات لتسهيل وصولها إلى المواطنين والمقيمين والزوّار لينعموا بجودة حياة عالية في المملكة.
ويجسد الفوز بالجائزة إحدى ثمار الاستثمار الوطني في البنية التحتية الرقمية، وتعزيز التكامل الحكومي، وتطوير حلول مبتكرة تدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، في رقمنة الخدمات الحكومية ورفع مستوى معايير الكفاءة التشغيلية فيها وجودتها.
يُذكر أن جائزة التميز الحكومي العربي تُعد إحدى المبادرات التي تُنظّم بالتعاون مع جامعة الدول العربية، وتهدف إلى نشر ثقافة الجودة والتميّز، وتكريم التجارب الحكومية الرائدة في المنطقة، بما يعزز الابتكار ويحفّز الارتقاء بالأداء المؤسسي وفق أفضل الممارسات العالمية.
The comprehensive national application "Tawakkalna" has won the award for the best smart Arab government application in the fourth edition of the Arab Government Excellence Award presented by the Arab League in Cairo, in recognition of the application's performance and its pioneering role in enhancing user experience and facilitating access to digital government services in the Kingdom, with its efficiency in use and over 1100 services provided.
This award reflects the advanced digital status achieved by the "Tawakkalna" application as one of the most prominent government applications that have contributed to the digital transformation process in the Kingdom, and the most widely used in the Arab region, providing reliable services that integrate with government and private entities in the Kingdom, and contributing to improving the efficiency of these services to facilitate access for citizens, residents, and visitors, allowing them to enjoy a high quality of life in the Kingdom.
Winning the award embodies one of the fruits of national investment in digital infrastructure, enhancing government integration, and developing innovative solutions that support the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in digitizing government services and raising the standards of operational efficiency and quality.
It is worth mentioning that the Arab Government Excellence Award is one of the initiatives organized in cooperation with the Arab League, aimed at promoting a culture of quality and excellence, and honoring pioneering government experiences in the region, which enhances innovation and stimulates the elevation of institutional performance according to the best global practices.