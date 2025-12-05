The comprehensive national application "Tawakkalna" has won the award for the best smart Arab government application in the fourth edition of the Arab Government Excellence Award presented by the Arab League in Cairo, in recognition of the application's performance and its pioneering role in enhancing user experience and facilitating access to digital government services in the Kingdom, with its efficiency in use and over 1100 services provided.

This award reflects the advanced digital status achieved by the "Tawakkalna" application as one of the most prominent government applications that have contributed to the digital transformation process in the Kingdom, and the most widely used in the Arab region, providing reliable services that integrate with government and private entities in the Kingdom, and contributing to improving the efficiency of these services to facilitate access for citizens, residents, and visitors, allowing them to enjoy a high quality of life in the Kingdom.

Winning the award embodies one of the fruits of national investment in digital infrastructure, enhancing government integration, and developing innovative solutions that support the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in digitizing government services and raising the standards of operational efficiency and quality.

It is worth mentioning that the Arab Government Excellence Award is one of the initiatives organized in cooperation with the Arab League, aimed at promoting a culture of quality and excellence, and honoring pioneering government experiences in the region, which enhances innovation and stimulates the elevation of institutional performance according to the best global practices.