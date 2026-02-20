تحطمت طائرة عسكرية في محافظة همدان الإيرانية، ما أدى لمقتل أحد الطيارين، بحسب ما أفادت وكالة «فارس».


وأعلن الجيش الإيراني، مساء أمس الخميس، تحطم طائرة عسكرية تابعة للقوات الجوية في محافظة همدان غربي البلاد، ما أسفر عن مقتل أحد الطيارين اللذين كانا على متنها، فيما نجا الآخر.


وذكرت دائرة العلاقات العامة في القوات الجوية في بيان، أن الطائرة تعرضت لحادثة أثناء «تنفيذ مهمة تدريبية ليلية»، مؤكدة أن أسباب الحادثة لا تزال قيد التحقيق، من دون الكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن نوع الطائرة أو ملابسات السقوط.


وتحدثت مصادر متخصصة في شؤون الطيران، أن الطائرة من طراز F-4E Phantom II، ورجحت تعرضها لإطلاق نار من منظومة دفاع جوي تابعة للقوة الجوفضائية في الحرس الثوري الإيراني خلال تحليقها في أجواء المنطقة.


وأفاد الخبير في شؤون الطيران بابك تقوائي بأن الطائرة التابعة للسرب المقاتل التكتيكي الحادي والثلاثين، أُصيبت أثناء المهمة، وتمكن الطياران من إعادتها إلى القاعدة الجوية التكتيكية الثالثة في همدان. وأضاف أن عجلات الهبوط لم تُفتح بالكامل، ما أدى إلى انحراف الطائرة عن المدرج عقب هبوط اضطراري على البدن.


وأسفرت الحادثة، وفق هذه المصادر، عن مقتل العقيد مهدي فيروزمند، بينما نجا مساعده بعد استخدام المقعد القاذف. وأفادت الرواية نفسها بأن الطيار أبلغ، قبيل الهبوط الاضطراري، بسماع دوي انفجار ووقوع ارتطام في الجزء السفلي من الطائرة، قبل إعلان حالة الطوارئ.