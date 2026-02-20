تحطمت طائرة عسكرية في محافظة همدان الإيرانية، ما أدى لمقتل أحد الطيارين، بحسب ما أفادت وكالة «فارس».
وأعلن الجيش الإيراني، مساء أمس الخميس، تحطم طائرة عسكرية تابعة للقوات الجوية في محافظة همدان غربي البلاد، ما أسفر عن مقتل أحد الطيارين اللذين كانا على متنها، فيما نجا الآخر.
وذكرت دائرة العلاقات العامة في القوات الجوية في بيان، أن الطائرة تعرضت لحادثة أثناء «تنفيذ مهمة تدريبية ليلية»، مؤكدة أن أسباب الحادثة لا تزال قيد التحقيق، من دون الكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن نوع الطائرة أو ملابسات السقوط.
وتحدثت مصادر متخصصة في شؤون الطيران، أن الطائرة من طراز F-4E Phantom II، ورجحت تعرضها لإطلاق نار من منظومة دفاع جوي تابعة للقوة الجوفضائية في الحرس الثوري الإيراني خلال تحليقها في أجواء المنطقة.
وأفاد الخبير في شؤون الطيران بابك تقوائي بأن الطائرة التابعة للسرب المقاتل التكتيكي الحادي والثلاثين، أُصيبت أثناء المهمة، وتمكن الطياران من إعادتها إلى القاعدة الجوية التكتيكية الثالثة في همدان. وأضاف أن عجلات الهبوط لم تُفتح بالكامل، ما أدى إلى انحراف الطائرة عن المدرج عقب هبوط اضطراري على البدن.
وأسفرت الحادثة، وفق هذه المصادر، عن مقتل العقيد مهدي فيروزمند، بينما نجا مساعده بعد استخدام المقعد القاذف. وأفادت الرواية نفسها بأن الطيار أبلغ، قبيل الهبوط الاضطراري، بسماع دوي انفجار ووقوع ارتطام في الجزء السفلي من الطائرة، قبل إعلان حالة الطوارئ.
A military plane crashed in Hamadan province, Iran, resulting in the death of one of the pilots, according to the Fars news agency.
The Iranian army announced last Thursday evening that a military aircraft belonging to the air force crashed in Hamadan province in the western part of the country, leading to the death of one of the two pilots on board, while the other survived.
The public relations department of the air force stated in a statement that the aircraft encountered an incident while "carrying out a night training mission," confirming that the causes of the incident are still under investigation, without revealing further details about the type of aircraft or the circumstances of the crash.
Specialized aviation sources indicated that the aircraft was an F-4E Phantom II, and it was likely hit by fire from an air defense system belonging to the aerospace force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during its flight over the area.
Aviation expert Babak Taghvaei reported that the aircraft from the 31st Tactical Fighter Squadron was hit during the mission, and the pilots managed to return it to the third tactical airbase in Hamadan. He added that the landing gear did not fully deploy, causing the aircraft to veer off the runway after making an emergency landing on its fuselage.
According to these sources, the incident resulted in the death of Colonel Mehdi Firouzmand, while his assistant survived after using the ejection seat. The same account reported that the pilot informed, prior to the emergency landing, of hearing an explosion and a collision in the lower part of the aircraft before declaring a state of emergency.