The Saudi bisht appears at the 2026 Budget Forum as a central element in the overall scene, symbolizing an institutional trend that brings traditional arts back to the forefront of national gatherings. This presence embodies a shared vision between the Ministry of Finance and the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, where both parties collaborated to present a comprehensive model that combines majestic form and historical depth simultaneously.

The chairs designed for the main sessions were created according to precise standards, executed by Saudi students and artisans at the institute. Each piece carried the well-known details of the Saudi bisht: golden zari threads, qitan, and harmonious visual rhythm, in addition to long hours of meticulous handcrafted work.

According to the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, these details convey a clear message affirming that national identity can be part of the contemporary design language.

The image of the Minister of Finance seated on one of these chairs reflects the ability of traditional arts to accompany major economic events and provide a level of representation befitting the Kingdom's status in managing its financial and developmental affairs. The integration of traditional art with the economic event indicates an advanced cultural policy that gives Saudi craftsmanship a visible position in the official scene.

Art creators believe that this presence contributes to enhancing the value of national products and encourages generations to return to authentic arts as a source of knowledge and culture. It also confirms that the visual identity of the Kingdom is capable of expressing itself before an expanded audience of experts, officials, and decision-makers.

This project presents a model of dignified heritage participation, granting traditional arts a renewed presence that reflects confidence in the abilities of Saudi artisans and supports a cultural path that places national identity in a prominent position within government events.