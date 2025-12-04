يظهر البشت السعودي في ملتقى ميزانية 2026 بوصفه عنصراً مركزياً في المشهد العام، ودلالة على توجه مؤسسي يعيد الفنون التقليدية إلى واجهة المحافل الوطنية. هذا الحضور يجسد رؤية مشتركة بين وزارة المالية والمعهد الملكي للفنون التقليدية، حيث تعاون الطرفان على تقديم نموذج متكامل يجمع الشكل المهيب والعمق التاريخي في آن واحد.

الكراسي المصممة للجلسات الرئيسية جاءت وفق معايير دقيقة، نفّذها طلاب وحرفيون سعوديون في المعهد كل قطعة حملت تفاصيل البشت السعودي المعروفة: خيوط الزري الذهبية، القيطان، الإيقاع البصري المتناسق، إضافة إلى ساعات طويلة من العمل اليدوي المتقن.

وبحسب المعهد الملكي للفنون التقليدية؛ هذه التفاصيل تشكل رسالة واضحة تؤكد أن الهوية الوطنية قادرة على أن تكون جزءاً من لغة التصميم المعاصر.

الصورة التي ظهر فيها وزير المالية على أحد هذه المقاعد تعكس قدرة الفنون التقليدية على مرافقة المناسبات الاقتصادية الكبرى، وتقديم مستوى تمثيل يليق بمكانة المملكة في إدارة شؤونها المالية والتنموية. الاندماج بين الفن التقليدي والحدث الاقتصادي يشير إلى سياسة ثقافية متقدمة تعطي الحرفة السعودية موقعاً مرئياً في المشهد الرسمي.

يرى صناع الفنون أن هذا الحضور يسهم في رفع قيمة المنتج الوطني، ويحفّز الأجيال على العودة للفنون الأصيلة بوصفها مورداً معرفياً وثقافياً. كما يؤكد أن الهوية البصرية للمملكة قادرة على التعبير عن نفسها أمام جمهور موسّع من الخبراء والمسؤولين وصناع القرار.

يقدم هذا المشروع نموذجاً لمشاركة تراثية تتسم بالوقار، وتمنح الفنون التقليدية حضوراً متجدداً يعكس الثقة في قدرات الحرفيين السعوديين، ويدعم مساراً ثقافياً يضع الهوية الوطنية في موقع متقدم داخل الفعاليات الحكومية.