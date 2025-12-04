In a moment filled with humanity and gratitude, Al-Aqsa Private Schools named their largest hall after the late Khalid Banbila, in commemoration of his memory and in loyalty to his long-standing journey as the director of the secondary department.

This tribute was nothing but a reflection of the echo of a man who lived among people with purity and noble traits, leaving behind an indelible mark.

Banbila was not just a fleeting number in the education record; he worked in public schools as a teacher, deputy, and principal, and was a model of discipline and dedication, earning the appreciation and trust of the educational administration. He left a mark of love and deserved respect in every position he held and built a professional and human relationship with everyone, characterized by commitment and ethics.

The General Supervisor of Al-Aqsa Schools, Hamdan Al-Owaidi, said, visibly affected: "Naming the hall after Banbila is a tribute to a man who left a deep impact on the hearts of his colleagues and students." He added: "Khalid Banbila was an exceptional personality in his contributions, dealings, and humanity; he was a role model in discipline and sincerity, and a symbol of purity and ethics. He departed in body but remains alive in the memory of the place and the people and in every beautiful legacy he left behind."

His departure was not ordinary but a heavy shock to the hearts of all who knew him. His colleagues wept for him, and the halls of condolence were filled with all segments of the community, especially the educational supervisors who knew Khalid, his fellow school directors, and his current and former students who held leadership positions in the state, in addition to his friends and loved ones, and all those who shared with him days of work and noble stances. He was a model of refined behavior, sowing love with his smile, and winning hearts with his calm presence and sincere character.

The scene of the large crowds that accompanied him and the throngs of mourners surrounding the condolence tent was proof of the status he built in the hearts before the positions. The man who left life in body remains alive in the memory of those who knew him and in a hall that bears his name to tell future generations that loyalty is a value that never dies.

May Allah have mercy on Khalid Banbila, make what he offered a witness for him, grant him a spacious paradise, and inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.