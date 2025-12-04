في لحظة تفيض إنسانية واعترافا بالجميل، أطلقت مدارس الأقصى الأهلية اسم الراحل خالد بانبيله على أكبر قاعاتها تخليدا لذكراه ووفاء لمسيرته التي امتدت سنين طويلة مديرا للقسم الثانوي.

وما كان هذا التكريم إلا انعكاسا لصدى رجل عاش بين الناس نقاء وطباعا كريمة ورحل تاركا أثرا لا يمحى.

بانبيله لم يكن رقما عابرا في سجل التعليم، فقد عمل في المدارس الحكومية معلما ووكيلا ومديرا وكان نموذجا للانضباط والإخلاص ومحل تقدير وثقة المسؤولين في الإدارة التعليمية. ترك في كل موقع بصمة محبة واحتراما مستحقا وبنى علاقة مهنية وإنسانية مع الجميع عنوانها الالتزام والأخلاق.

من جهتها قدمت مدير عام تعليم جدةمنال بنت مبارك اللهيبي خالص تعازيها لأسرة الفقيد ومحبيه، مؤكدة أن رحيله خسارة لميدان التعليم وقالت: "نعزّي أنفسنا قبل أسرته في فقد قامة تربوية نذرت عمرها لخدمة طلابها ومدارسها. كان خالد بانبيله وجهاً مشرقاً للتعليم في جدة، مخلصاً في عمله محباً لزملائه قريباً من الجميع بأخلاقه ورقيه. ستظل سيرته الطيبة حاضرة في قلوب كل من عرفه.

المشرف العام على مدارس الأقصى حمدان العويضي قال وهو متأثرا: «إن إطلاق اسم بانبيله على القاعة يأتي وفاء لرجل ترك أثرا عميقا في نفوس زملائه وطلابه». وأضاف: «خالد بانبيله شخصية استثنائية في عطائه وتعامله وإنسانيته، كان قدوة في الانضباط وصدق النية ورمزا للنقاء والأخلاق. رحل جسدا لكنه باق في ذاكرة المكان والناس وفي كل أثر جميل خلفه».

لم يكن رحيله عاديا بل صدمة ثقيلة على قلوب كل من عرفه. بكى عليه زملاء العمل واكتظت أروقة العزاء بكافة أطياف المجامع، خصوصا المشرفين التربويين الذين عرفوا خالد، وزملائه مديري المدارس، وطلابه حاليا والسابقين الذين تبوأوا مكانا قياديا في الدولة، إضافة إلى أصدقائه ومحبيه وكل من جمعته به أيام عمل ومواقف نبيلة. كان مدرسة في السلوك الراقي، يزرع المحبة بابتسامته، ويكسب القلوب بحضوره الهادئ وسيرته الصادقة.

مشهد الجموع الغفيرة التي شيعته وحشود المعزين التي أحاطت بسرادق العزاء كانا برهانا على مكانته التي بناها في القلوب قبل المناصب. فالرجل الذي غادر الحياة جسدا بقي حيا في ذاكرة من عرفوه وفي قاعة تحمل اسمه لتقول للأجيال إن الوفاء قيمة لا تموت.

رحم الله خالد بانبيله وجعل ما قدم شاهدا له وأسكنه فسيح جناته وألهم أسرته ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.