في لحظة تفيض إنسانية واعترافا بالجميل، أطلقت مدارس الأقصى الأهلية اسم الراحل خالد بانبيله على أكبر قاعاتها تخليدا لذكراه ووفاء لمسيرته التي امتدت سنين طويلة مديرا للقسم الثانوي.
وما كان هذا التكريم إلا انعكاسا لصدى رجل عاش بين الناس نقاء وطباعا كريمة ورحل تاركا أثرا لا يمحى.
بانبيله لم يكن رقما عابرا في سجل التعليم، فقد عمل في المدارس الحكومية معلما ووكيلا ومديرا وكان نموذجا للانضباط والإخلاص ومحل تقدير وثقة المسؤولين في الإدارة التعليمية. ترك في كل موقع بصمة محبة واحتراما مستحقا وبنى علاقة مهنية وإنسانية مع الجميع عنوانها الالتزام والأخلاق.
من جهتها قدمت مدير عام تعليم جدةمنال بنت مبارك اللهيبي خالص تعازيها لأسرة الفقيد ومحبيه، مؤكدة أن رحيله خسارة لميدان التعليم وقالت: "نعزّي أنفسنا قبل أسرته في فقد قامة تربوية نذرت عمرها لخدمة طلابها ومدارسها. كان خالد بانبيله وجهاً مشرقاً للتعليم في جدة، مخلصاً في عمله محباً لزملائه قريباً من الجميع بأخلاقه ورقيه. ستظل سيرته الطيبة حاضرة في قلوب كل من عرفه.
المشرف العام على مدارس الأقصى حمدان العويضي قال وهو متأثرا: «إن إطلاق اسم بانبيله على القاعة يأتي وفاء لرجل ترك أثرا عميقا في نفوس زملائه وطلابه». وأضاف: «خالد بانبيله شخصية استثنائية في عطائه وتعامله وإنسانيته، كان قدوة في الانضباط وصدق النية ورمزا للنقاء والأخلاق. رحل جسدا لكنه باق في ذاكرة المكان والناس وفي كل أثر جميل خلفه».
لم يكن رحيله عاديا بل صدمة ثقيلة على قلوب كل من عرفه. بكى عليه زملاء العمل واكتظت أروقة العزاء بكافة أطياف المجامع، خصوصا المشرفين التربويين الذين عرفوا خالد، وزملائه مديري المدارس، وطلابه حاليا والسابقين الذين تبوأوا مكانا قياديا في الدولة، إضافة إلى أصدقائه ومحبيه وكل من جمعته به أيام عمل ومواقف نبيلة. كان مدرسة في السلوك الراقي، يزرع المحبة بابتسامته، ويكسب القلوب بحضوره الهادئ وسيرته الصادقة.
مشهد الجموع الغفيرة التي شيعته وحشود المعزين التي أحاطت بسرادق العزاء كانا برهانا على مكانته التي بناها في القلوب قبل المناصب. فالرجل الذي غادر الحياة جسدا بقي حيا في ذاكرة من عرفوه وفي قاعة تحمل اسمه لتقول للأجيال إن الوفاء قيمة لا تموت.
رحم الله خالد بانبيله وجعل ما قدم شاهدا له وأسكنه فسيح جناته وألهم أسرته ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.
In a moment filled with humanity and gratitude, Al-Aqsa Private Schools named their largest hall after the late Khalid Banbila, in commemoration of his memory and in loyalty to his long-standing journey as the director of the secondary department.
This tribute was nothing but a reflection of the echo of a man who lived among people with purity and noble traits, leaving behind an indelible mark.
Banbila was not just a fleeting number in the education record; he worked in public schools as a teacher, deputy, and principal, and was a model of discipline and dedication, earning the appreciation and trust of the educational administration. He left a mark of love and deserved respect in every position he held and built a professional and human relationship with everyone, characterized by commitment and ethics.
The General Supervisor of Al-Aqsa Schools, Hamdan Al-Owaidi, said, visibly affected: "Naming the hall after Banbila is a tribute to a man who left a deep impact on the hearts of his colleagues and students." He added: "Khalid Banbila was an exceptional personality in his contributions, dealings, and humanity; he was a role model in discipline and sincerity, and a symbol of purity and ethics. He departed in body but remains alive in the memory of the place and the people and in every beautiful legacy he left behind."
His departure was not ordinary but a heavy shock to the hearts of all who knew him. His colleagues wept for him, and the halls of condolence were filled with all segments of the community, especially the educational supervisors who knew Khalid, his fellow school directors, and his current and former students who held leadership positions in the state, in addition to his friends and loved ones, and all those who shared with him days of work and noble stances. He was a model of refined behavior, sowing love with his smile, and winning hearts with his calm presence and sincere character.
The scene of the large crowds that accompanied him and the throngs of mourners surrounding the condolence tent was proof of the status he built in the hearts before the positions. The man who left life in body remains alive in the memory of those who knew him and in a hall that bears his name to tell future generations that loyalty is a value that never dies.
May Allah have mercy on Khalid Banbila, make what he offered a witness for him, grant him a spacious paradise, and inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.