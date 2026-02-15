انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى أمس (السبت)، زبيدة بنت نواب علي، وصلي عليها في المسجد الحرام عقب صلاة فجر اليوم (الأحد)، ودفنت في مقابر المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.
والفقيدة والدة كل من: عصام، وأسامة، وفواز، وعماد، وعاصم أبناء عبدالله دانش.
ويُستقبل المعزون ابتداءً من اليوم (الأحد)، في منزل ابنها عصام بحي المحمدية في جدة.
Zubaida bint Nawab Ali passed away yesterday (Saturday) and was prayed upon in the Grand Mosque after the Fajr prayer today (Sunday). She was buried in the Al-Mu'alla cemetery in Mecca.
The deceased is the mother of: Issam, Osama, Fawaz, Imad, and Asim, the sons of Abdullah Danish.
Condolences will be received starting today (Sunday) at the home of her son Issam in the Al-Mohammedia neighborhood in Jeddah.