انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى أمس (السبت)، زبيدة بنت نواب علي، وصلي عليها في المسجد الحرام عقب صلاة فجر اليوم (الأحد)، ودفنت في مقابر المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.


والفقيدة والدة كل من: عصام، وأسامة، وفواز، وعماد، وعاصم أبناء عبدالله دانش.


ويُستقبل المعزون ابتداءً من اليوم (الأحد)، في منزل ابنها عصام بحي المحمدية في جدة.