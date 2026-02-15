Zubaida bint Nawab Ali passed away yesterday (Saturday) and was prayed upon in the Grand Mosque after the Fajr prayer today (Sunday). She was buried in the Al-Mu'alla cemetery in Mecca.



The deceased is the mother of: Issam, Osama, Fawaz, Imad, and Asim, the sons of Abdullah Danish.



Condolences will be received starting today (Sunday) at the home of her son Issam in the Al-Mohammedia neighborhood in Jeddah.