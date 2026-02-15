أصدر أمين المنطقة الشرقية المهندس فهد بن محمد الجبير قراراً يقضي بتكليف مها بنت سليمان الوابل مستشاراً له للشؤون الإعلامية، إضافة إلى مهام عملها مديراً عاماً للإدارة العامة للإعلام بالأمانة، وذلك في إطار توجه الأمانة نحو تطوير منظومة العمل الإعلامي وتعزيز كفاءته.
ويأتي القرار ضمن نهج الأمانة في تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية ذات الخبرة، وإسناد المناصب القيادية لمن يمتلكون القدرة على التطوير ورفع مستوى الأداء، بما يسهم في دعم مسيرة العمل المؤسسي وتحقيق مستهدفاته.
من جانبها، أعربت مها الوابل عن بالغ شكرها وتقديرها لأمين المنطقة الشرقية على ثقته ودعمه المستمر لمنسوبي الأمانة، مؤكدة أن هذا التكليف يمثل حافزاً لبذل مزيد من الجهد والعطاء لخدمة الوطن.
The Eastern Province Secretary, Engineer Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Jubair, issued a decision appointing Maha bint Suleiman Al-Wabel as his advisor for media affairs, in addition to her role as the General Director of the General Administration of Media at the Secretariat. This is part of the Secretariat's direction towards developing the media work system and enhancing its efficiency.
This decision aligns with the Secretariat's approach to empowering national competencies with experience and assigning leadership positions to those who have the ability to develop and elevate performance, contributing to supporting the institutional work journey and achieving its objectives.
For her part, Maha Al-Wabel expressed her deep gratitude and appreciation to the Eastern Province Secretary for his trust and continuous support for the Secretariat's staff, affirming that this appointment serves as an incentive to exert more effort and dedication in serving the nation.