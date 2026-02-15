The Eastern Province Secretary, Engineer Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Jubair, issued a decision appointing Maha bint Suleiman Al-Wabel as his advisor for media affairs, in addition to her role as the General Director of the General Administration of Media at the Secretariat. This is part of the Secretariat's direction towards developing the media work system and enhancing its efficiency.

This decision aligns with the Secretariat's approach to empowering national competencies with experience and assigning leadership positions to those who have the ability to develop and elevate performance, contributing to supporting the institutional work journey and achieving its objectives.

For her part, Maha Al-Wabel expressed her deep gratitude and appreciation to the Eastern Province Secretary for his trust and continuous support for the Secretariat's staff, affirming that this appointment serves as an incentive to exert more effort and dedication in serving the nation.