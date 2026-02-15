أصدر أمين المنطقة الشرقية المهندس فهد بن محمد الجبير قراراً يقضي بتكليف مها بنت سليمان الوابل مستشاراً له للشؤون الإعلامية، إضافة إلى مهام عملها مديراً عاماً للإدارة العامة للإعلام بالأمانة، وذلك في إطار توجه الأمانة نحو تطوير منظومة العمل الإعلامي وتعزيز كفاءته.

ويأتي القرار ضمن نهج الأمانة في تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية ذات الخبرة، وإسناد المناصب القيادية لمن يمتلكون القدرة على التطوير ورفع مستوى الأداء، بما يسهم في دعم مسيرة العمل المؤسسي وتحقيق مستهدفاته.

من جانبها، أعربت مها الوابل عن بالغ شكرها وتقديرها لأمين المنطقة الشرقية على ثقته ودعمه المستمر لمنسوبي الأمانة، مؤكدة أن هذا التكليف يمثل حافزاً لبذل مزيد من الجهد والعطاء لخدمة الوطن.