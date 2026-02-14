تماثل صانع المحتوى الاتحادي أحمد باهرمز للشفاء، وخرج من المستشفى الذي دخله إثر وعكة صحية مفاجئة استدعت بقاءه تحت الملاحظة الطبية.


وشهد منزله توافد عدد من أصدقائه وزملائه ومحبيه للاطمئنان على صحته، حيث أعربوا عن سعادتهم بتحسن حالته، سائلين الله أن يمنّ عليه بتمام الشفاء ودوام الصحة.