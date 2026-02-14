تماثل صانع المحتوى الاتحادي أحمد باهرمز للشفاء، وخرج من المستشفى الذي دخله إثر وعكة صحية مفاجئة استدعت بقاءه تحت الملاحظة الطبية.
وشهد منزله توافد عدد من أصدقائه وزملائه ومحبيه للاطمئنان على صحته، حيث أعربوا عن سعادتهم بتحسن حالته، سائلين الله أن يمنّ عليه بتمام الشفاء ودوام الصحة.
The federal content creator Ahmed Bahramz has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital where he was admitted due to a sudden health issue that required him to remain under medical observation.
His home witnessed a number of friends, colleagues, and admirers visiting to check on his health, expressing their happiness at his improvement and asking God to grant him complete recovery and lasting health.