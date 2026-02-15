On a night that celebrated the word before the sound, the Cultural and Arts Association in Jeddah hosted an evening titled "The Song and Its National Message," presented by poet Dr. Saleh Al-Shadi and moderated by media personality Mahdi Al-Zahrani, as part of the cultural movement programs supported by the "Madeed" initiative of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority.

The evening resembled a journey through the memory of Saudi songs, led by Al-Shadi with his culture and extensive experience, speaking of the song as a mirror of the nation, not just a fleeting artistic work. He emphasized that the poem is the essence, and that the melody's impact is only complete when it carries a sincere word, for the word - as he said - is what grants the song its lifespan and enables it to transcend generations.

Al-Shadi reviewed his journey in writing operettas and national songs sung by prominent artists in the Kingdom and the Gulf, which contributed to instilling feelings of belonging in the collective consciousness. His experience was not merely celebratory writing but rather a poetic documentation of the scenes of the homeland; from palm trees and deserts to cities and people, and from major state occasions to the details of popular joy.

During the evening, samples of his works that remain in the audience's memory were showcased, such as "Hna Rijal Abu Fahd" sung by the Artist of the Arabs, Mohammed Abdu, and "Bay' and Mad Al-Yad, this is the Crown Prince" sung by Talal Salama, transforming the hall into an emotional state where the time of the song that unites rather than divides is revived.

The discussion also addressed the role of the song in shaping national awareness, affirming that its success is achieved when it balances between the message and beauty, away from directness, and that the operetta specifically represents a collective artistic moment that encapsulates the identity of the place and the people.

The evening witnessed a notable attendance of intellectuals and artists who enriched the discussion with contributions that affirmed the status of the Saudi song as an influential soft power in its Arab surroundings, due to its poetic depth and melodic authenticity.

At the end of the meeting, the association's director, Mohammed Al-Sabih, expressed his gratitude to the "Madeed" program for its support, affirming that the Saudi song has become a distinctive mark with its renewed identity and great poetic names, foremost among them Saleh Al-Shadi, who wrote the homeland with the ink of love, so that people sang it before the artists.