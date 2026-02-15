في ليلةٍ احتفت بالكلمة قبل الصوت، احتضنت جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة أمسية بعنوان «الأغنية ورسالتها الوطنية» قدّمها الشاعر الدكتور صالح الشادي وأدارها الإعلامي مهدي الزهراني، ضمن برامج الحراك الثقافي المدعومة من مبادرة «مديد» لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة.

جاءت الأمسية أشبه برحلة في ذاكرة الأغنية السعودية، قادها الشادي بثقافته وتجربته الطويلة، متحدثاً عن الأغنية بوصفها مرآة وطن لا مجرد عمل فني عابر. وأكد أن القصيدة هي الأصل، وأن اللحن لا يكتمل أثره إلا حين يحمل كلمة صادقة، فالكلمة -كما قال- هي التي تمنح الأغنية عمرها، وتجعلها قادرة على عبور الأجيال.

واستعرض الشادي مسيرته في كتابة الأوبريتات والأغاني الوطنية التي غناها كبار الفنانين في المملكة والخليج، وأسهمت في ترسيخ مشاعر الانتماء في الوجدان الجمعي. فتجربته لم تكن كتابة احتفالية بقدر ما كانت توثيقاً شعرياً لمشاهد الوطن؛ من النخيل والصحراء إلى المدن والإنسان، ومن مناسبات الدولة الكبرى إلى تفاصيل الفرح الشعبي.

وخلال الأمسية، عُرضت نماذج من أعماله التي لا تزال حاضرة في ذاكرة الجمهور، مثل «حنا رجال أبو فهد» بصوت فنان العرب محمد عبده، و«بايع ومد اليد هذا ولي العهد» بصوت طلال سلامة، لتتحول القاعة إلى حالة وجدانية يستعاد فيها زمن الأغنية التي تجمع ولا تفرق.

كما تناول الحوار دور الأغنية في صناعة الوعي الوطني، مؤكداً أن نجاحها يتحقق حين توازن بين الرسالة والجمال بعيداً عن المباشرة، وأن الأوبريت تحديداً يمثل لحظة فنية جامعة تختصر هوية المكان والإنسان.

وشهدت الأمسية حضوراً لافتاً من المثقفين والفنانين الذين أثروا النقاش بمداخلات أكدت مكانة الأغنية السعودية كقوة ناعمة مؤثرة في محيطها العربي، لما تحمله من عمق شعري وأصالة لحنية.

وفي ختام اللقاء، عبّر مدير الجمعية محمد آل صبيح عن شكره لبرنامج «مديد» على دعمه، مؤكداً أن الأغنية السعودية أصبحت علامة فارقة بهويتها المتجددة، وبأسماء شعرية كبيرة، في مقدمتها صالح الشادي، الذي كتب الوطن بحبر المحبة فغنّاه الناس قبل الفنانين.