A technical error by an Israeli cybersecurity company, which accidentally published an image of a malicious spyware targeting WhatsApp and hundreds of journalists and activists around the world, sparked ridicule and controversy on social media platforms.



The Israeli company "Paragon Solutions" revealed a photo of two employees via its LinkedIn account, and although it was deleted within minutes, cybersecurity experts captured the image that included technical details worth billions of dollars, describing it as "naive." The snapshot showed the interface of the spyware "Graphite," a remote phone hacking system that relies on exploitation techniques without link compression, and the image displayed active hacking logs for a Czech phone named "Valentina," which included access to WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok messages.



Paragon is based in Tel Aviv and is one of the most dangerous spyware companies, founded by former leaders in the Israeli military intelligence, including Ehud Shnerson and Ehud Barak. However, the American company acquired the Israeli firm in December 2024 for $900 million.



The scandal came weeks after Meta accused Paragon of targeting 100 journalists and public figures through security vulnerabilities.



Twitter users stated that the lies of the occupation are exposed by spying on WhatsApp, following the Epstein scandal, affirming that Israel is committing a major crime against the peoples of the world.