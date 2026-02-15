أثار خطأ فني لشركة أمن سيبرانية إسرائيلية، نشرت صورة عن طريق الخطأ لبرنامج تجسس خبيث يستهدف برنامج الواتساب ومئات الصحفيين والناشطين حول العالم، سخرية وجدلاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.


وكشفت شركة «باراغون سوليوشنز» الإسرائيلية صورة لموظفتين عبر حسابها في «لينكد إن»، ورغم حذفها بعد دقائق، إلا أن خبراء الأمن السيبراني التقطوا الصورة التي تضمنت تفاصيل تقنية ثمنها مليارات الدولارات، ووصفوها بـ«الساذجة». وأظهرت اللقطة واجهة برنامج التجسس «غرافيت»، وهو نظام اختراق للهواتف عن بعد يعتمد تقنية الاختراق دون ضغط روابط، وظهرت في الصورة سجلات اختراق نشطة لهاتف تشيكي باسم «فالنتينا»، تضمنت الوصول لرسائل واتساب وتليغرام وتيك توك.


وتتخذ شركة باراغون من تل أبيب مقراً لها، وهي واحدة من أخطر شركات التجسس، وأسسها قادة سابقون في الاستخبارات العسكرية الإسرائيلية، من بينهم إيهود شنيرسون وإيهود باراك، لكن الشركة الأمريكية استحوذت على الشركة الإسرائيلية في ديسمبر 2024 مقابل 900 مليون دولار.


وجاءت الفضيحة بعد أسابيع من اتهام شركة «ميتا» لـ«باراغون» باستهداف 100 صحفي وشخصية عامة عبر ثغرات أمنية.


وقال مغردون إن أكاذيب الاحتلال يفضحها التجسس على واتساب، بعد فضيحة إبستين، مؤكدين أن إسرائيل ترتكب جرماً كبيراً بحق شعوب العالم.