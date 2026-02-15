أثار خطأ فني لشركة أمن سيبرانية إسرائيلية، نشرت صورة عن طريق الخطأ لبرنامج تجسس خبيث يستهدف برنامج الواتساب ومئات الصحفيين والناشطين حول العالم، سخرية وجدلاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وكشفت شركة «باراغون سوليوشنز» الإسرائيلية صورة لموظفتين عبر حسابها في «لينكد إن»، ورغم حذفها بعد دقائق، إلا أن خبراء الأمن السيبراني التقطوا الصورة التي تضمنت تفاصيل تقنية ثمنها مليارات الدولارات، ووصفوها بـ«الساذجة». وأظهرت اللقطة واجهة برنامج التجسس «غرافيت»، وهو نظام اختراق للهواتف عن بعد يعتمد تقنية الاختراق دون ضغط روابط، وظهرت في الصورة سجلات اختراق نشطة لهاتف تشيكي باسم «فالنتينا»، تضمنت الوصول لرسائل واتساب وتليغرام وتيك توك.
وتتخذ شركة باراغون من تل أبيب مقراً لها، وهي واحدة من أخطر شركات التجسس، وأسسها قادة سابقون في الاستخبارات العسكرية الإسرائيلية، من بينهم إيهود شنيرسون وإيهود باراك، لكن الشركة الأمريكية استحوذت على الشركة الإسرائيلية في ديسمبر 2024 مقابل 900 مليون دولار.
وجاءت الفضيحة بعد أسابيع من اتهام شركة «ميتا» لـ«باراغون» باستهداف 100 صحفي وشخصية عامة عبر ثغرات أمنية.
وقال مغردون إن أكاذيب الاحتلال يفضحها التجسس على واتساب، بعد فضيحة إبستين، مؤكدين أن إسرائيل ترتكب جرماً كبيراً بحق شعوب العالم.
A technical error by an Israeli cybersecurity company, which accidentally published an image of a malicious spyware targeting WhatsApp and hundreds of journalists and activists around the world, sparked ridicule and controversy on social media platforms.
The Israeli company "Paragon Solutions" revealed a photo of two employees via its LinkedIn account, and although it was deleted within minutes, cybersecurity experts captured the image that included technical details worth billions of dollars, describing it as "naive." The snapshot showed the interface of the spyware "Graphite," a remote phone hacking system that relies on exploitation techniques without link compression, and the image displayed active hacking logs for a Czech phone named "Valentina," which included access to WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok messages.
Paragon is based in Tel Aviv and is one of the most dangerous spyware companies, founded by former leaders in the Israeli military intelligence, including Ehud Shnerson and Ehud Barak. However, the American company acquired the Israeli firm in December 2024 for $900 million.
The scandal came weeks after Meta accused Paragon of targeting 100 journalists and public figures through security vulnerabilities.
Twitter users stated that the lies of the occupation are exposed by spying on WhatsApp, following the Epstein scandal, affirming that Israel is committing a major crime against the peoples of the world.