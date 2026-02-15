لم تعد التظاهرة الرمضانية محصورة في بُعدها الاجتماعي أو الثقافي التقليدي، بل تحوّلت في بعض تجاربها إلى منصات حقيقية للحوار، وصناعة الوعي، وتبادل الرؤى. ومن هذا المنطلق، تترقّب الأوساط الثقافية والمجتمعية في منطقة مكة المكرمة النسخة الثالثة القادمة من مركاز البلد الأمين، الذي تنظمه أمانة العاصمة المقدسة وذراعها الاستثماري شركة البلد الأمين؛ بوصفه تجربة تجاوزت إطار الفعالية إلى مساحة أوسع من التأثير المعرفي والتنموي.

النسخة الثالثة المرتقبة لا تأتي بوصفها تكراراً لما سبقها، بل امتداداً مدروساً لنجاحات تحققت في نسخ سابقة، سواء على مستوى الحضور النوعي، أو تنوّع الموضوعات، أو طبيعة النقاشات التي احتضنها المركاز. وقد شكّل ذلك رصيداً مهماً مكّن مركاز البلد الأمين من ترسيخ مكانته كمنصة تحظى بالاهتمام والمتابعة.

وتشير المؤشرات الإعلامية إلى أن هذه النسخة ستكون استثنائية في مضامينها، حيث سيحتوي المركاز على طيف واسع من الموضوعات الأدبية والثقافية، إلى جانب محاور اقتصادية ومجتمعية، تعكس التحولات التي تعيشها المدن الحديثة، وتواكب تطلعات المجتمع نحو تنمية متوازنة تُعلي من قيمة الإنسان والمعرفة.

كما يُنتظر أن يستضيف مركاز البلد الأمين الذي سينطق مطلع شهر رمضان المبارك، عدداً من كبار المسؤولين في مختلف قطاعات الدولة وفي القطاع الخاص، في حضور يعزز قيمة الحوار المباشر، ويمنح النقاشات بعداً عملياً يتجاوز الطرح النظري، ويثري المحتوى بتجارب وخبرات قيادية متنوعة. وهو ما يمنح المركاز خصوصيته، ويجعله مساحة تفاعلية تجمع بين الفكر وصناعة القرار.

ولا يمكن فصل تجربة مركاز البلد الأمين عن السياق الأوسع الذي تعيشه مكة المكرمة؛ حيث تتقاطع التنمية الحضرية مع البعد الثقافي والاجتماعي، في إطار رؤية وطنية شاملة تسعى إلى تحسين جودة الحياة، وتعزيز دور المدن في إنتاج المعرفة، لا استهلاكها فقط. وفي هذا الإطار، يبرز دور أمانة العاصمة المقدسة في تبنّي مبادرات نوعية تتجاوز الوظيفة الخدمية، وتسهم في بناء مشهد ثقافي ومجتمعي مستدام.

إن ما نُشر في وسائل الإعلام عن النسخة الثالثة يعكس توجّهاً واضحاً نحو تقديم تجربة أكثر عمقاً وتنظيماً، تستفيد من التجربة السابقة، وتستشرف تطلعات المرحلة المقبلة. وهو ما يؤكد أن مركاز البلد الأمين لم يعد مجرد فعالية موسمية، بل بات منصة لها حضورها ورسالتها وأثرها.

وفي المحصلة، يمثل مركاز البلد الأمين نموذجاً للمبادرات التي تنجح حين تُبنى على رؤية واضحة، وتدار باحتراف، وتخاطب الإنسان في فكره واهتماماته. والنسخة الثالثة القادمة، وفق ما تشير إليه المعطيات، مرشحة لأن تكون محطة مفصلية تعزز هذا الحضور، وتؤكد أن سيدة المدن (مكة المكرمة) قادرة على الجمع بين عمق المكان، وحيوية الفكرة، واستدامة الأثر.