Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram responded to the accusations linking her name to promoting Freemasonry in the music video "Sidi Ya Sidi," confirming that these claims are untrue and have no basis in reality.

Rumors and the Limits of Response

The artist explained during her interview on the program ET بالعربي that she is often subjected to rumors, but she prefers to ignore them most of the time, only responding when they cross certain boundaries or directly affect her.

A Team That Follows Up on Her Behalf

Nancy pointed out that she does not personally follow everything published about her, as her specialized team monitors what is written, and if necessary, a decision is made to respond or legally pursue the rumor spreaders.

A Statement Denying the Concert Rumor

In turn, the artist's media office issued a statement denying the validity of the rumors regarding her attendance at a private concert alongside several celebrities, confirming that linking her name to any parties or files is not based on any real facts.

Anticipated Legal Action

The statement indicated that what is being published falls under deliberate attempts to harm the artist's reputation, affirming that the office will take the necessary legal actions against those spreading these rumors.