ردت المطربة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم على الاتهامات التي ربطت اسمها بالترويج للماسونية في كليب «سيدي يا سيدي»، مؤكدة أن هذه الادعاءات غير صحيحة ولا تمت للواقع بصلة.

الشائعات وحدود الرد

وأوضحت الفنانة خلال لقائها ببرنامج ET بالعربي أنها تتعرض كثيرًا للشائعات، لكنها تفضل تجاهلها في معظم الأحيان، ولا ترد إلا عندما تتجاوز حدودها أو تمسها بشكل مباشر.

فريق يتابع بدلًا عنها

أشارت نانسي إلى أنها لا تتابع بنفسها كل ما يُنشر عنها، حيث يتولى فريقها المختص رصد ما يُكتب، وفي حال الضرورة يتم اتخاذ قرار بالرد أو ملاحقة مروجي الشائعات قانونيًا.

بيان ينفي شائعة الحفل

ومن جانبه، أصدر المكتب الإعلامي للفنانة بيانًا نفى فيه صحة ما تردد حول حضورها حفلًا خاصًا برفقة عدد من المشاهير، مؤكدًا أن ربط اسمها بأي جهات أو ملفات لا يستند إلى أي وقائع حقيقية.

تحرك قانوني مرتقب

وأشار البيان إلى أن ما ينشر يندرج ضمن محاولات متعمدة للإساءة إلى سمعة الفنانة، مؤكدًا أن المكتب سيتخذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة ضد مروجي هذه الشائعات.