The Al-Qubai family received condolences and sympathy for the passing of their deceased media figure, Abdullah Al-Qubai, from a crowd of mourners at their home located in the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood in Jeddah, following the funeral of his body this afternoon (Thursday) at the Al-Faisaliyah cemetery in the Al-Aziziyah neighborhood.



A number of media professionals, writers, and community dignitaries attended the condolence gathering, offering their condolences to the family of the deceased, recalling his virtues and high morals, as well as his well-known calmness, composure, and high professionalism throughout his media career, which spanned many years and contributed to enriching journalistic work, earning the respect of his colleagues and the appreciation of his readers.



The family of the deceased will receive condolences on Thursday and Friday at the family home in the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood, praying to God to envelop him in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.