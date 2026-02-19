استقبلت أسرة القبيع التعازي والمواساة في وفاة فقيدها الإعلامي عبدالله القبيع من جموع المعزين في منزلها الكائن بحي الخالدية في محافظة جدة، وذلك عقب تشييع جثمانه ظهر اليوم (الخميس) في مقبرة الفيصلية بحي العزيزية.


وشهد مجلس العزاء حضور عدد من الإعلاميين والكتّاب ووجهاء المجتمع، الذين قدّموا واجب العزاء لأسرة الفقيد، مستذكرين مناقبه وأخلاقه الرفيعة، وما عُرف عنه من هدوء واتزان ومهنية عالية خلال مسيرته الإعلامية، التي امتدت لسنوات وأسهم خلالها في إثراء العمل الصحفي، ونال احترام زملائه وتقدير قرائه.


ويتقبل ذوو الفقيد العزاء يومي الخميس والجمعة في منزل الأسرة بحي الخالدية، سائلين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.