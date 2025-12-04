The Minister of Education, Yusuf Al-Bunyan, confirmed the ongoing efforts to develop the educational system in the Tabuk region, enhance the digital infrastructure, and prepare the school environment to contribute to improving the quality of learning outcomes, in line with the directives of the leadership.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, following the inauguration ceremony by the Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and the laying of the foundation stone today for educational projects in the region valued at over 138 million riyals, which included new school buildings and educational complexes, he said: "The ministry has supported the region by establishing 4 early childhood schools, in addition to 7 sports halls designated for girls' schools, as part of developmental plans aimed at improving the educational environment and providing diverse and supportive options for male and female students." He emphasized the Ministry of Education's commitment to investing in modern digital infrastructure in the Tabuk region, which enhances the utilization of educational technologies and raises the performance level within schools and universities, positively reflecting on educational outcomes.

He added: "The ministry places great importance on educational services for individuals with special needs, considering them an integral part of the educational process and an important pillar in development programs," noting that there are ongoing investments to support their schools in terms of preparation, capabilities, and increasing capacity, in addition to developing training programs aimed at educational staff, enabling them to provide quality education for this valuable group. The ministry is also working on developing curricula specifically for individuals with special needs, ensuring the quality of services provided and aligning them with their needs.

He clarified that the Ministry of Education is continuing to implement its developmental projects in various regions of the Kingdom, according to an integrated work system based on long-term planning, enhancing the efficiency of educational infrastructure, updating teaching methods, and expanding partnerships with government and private sectors, which supports the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in building a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and developing human capabilities. He affirmed that the quality educational projects in the Tabuk region reflect the leadership's commitment to providing safe and stimulating educational environments, meeting the needs of population expansion, supporting early childhood initiatives, developing sports and educational facilities, and enhancing the quality of services provided to students at all educational stages.

In conclusion, the Minister of Education praised the efforts of the Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and his supportive role in following up on educational projects in the region, as well as his continuous commitment to providing integrated educational environments and empowering the developmental efforts carried out by the Ministry of Education, contributing to achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership and enhancing the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.