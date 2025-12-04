أكد وزير التعليم يوسف البنيان استمرار الجهود الرامية إلى تطوير المنظومة التعليمية في منطقة تبوك، وتعزيز البنية الرقمية، وتهيئة البيئة المدرسية بما يسهم في رفع جودة نواتج التعلم، ويواكب توجيهات القيادة.

وقال في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء السعودية، عقب حفل تدشين أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز ووضع حجر الأساس اليوم لمشاريع تعليمية بالمنطقة تجاوزت قيمتها 138 مليون ريال، وشملت مباني مدرسية ومجمعات تعليمية جديدة: «إن الوزارة دعمت المنطقة بإنشاء 4 مدارس للطفولة المبكرة، إلى جانب 7 صالات رياضية مخصصة لمدارس البنات، ضمن خطط تطويرية تهدف إلى تحسين البيئة التعليمية وتوفير خيارات متنوعة وداعمة للطلاب والطالبات،» منوهاً بحرص وزارة التعليم على الاستثمار في البنية الرقمية الحديثة بمنطقة تبوك، بما يعزز الاستفادة من التقنيات التعليمية ويرفع مستوى الأداء داخل المدارس والجامعات، وبما ينعكس إيجاباً على مخرجات التعليم.

وأضاف: «الوزارة تولي اهتماماً بالغاً بخدمات التعليم لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، باعتبارهم جزءاً أصيلاً من العملية التعليمية، وركيزة مهمة في برامج التطوير،» مشيراً إلى أن هناك استثمارات قائمة لتدعيم مدارسهم من حيث التهيئة والممكنات ورفع الطاقة الاستيعابية، إلى جانب تطوير البرامج التدريبية الموجهة للكوادر التعليمية، بما يمكّنهم من تقديم تعليم نوعي لهذه الفئة الغالية، كما تعمل الوزارة على تطوير المناهج الخاصة بذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، بما يضمن جودة الخدمات المقدمة، ومواءمتها لاحتياجاتهم.

وأبان أن وزارة التعليم ماضية في تنفيذ مشاريعها التطويرية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، وفق منظومة عمل تكاملية ترتكز على التخطيط طويل المدى، ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية التعليمية، وتحديث أساليب التدريس، وتوسيع الشراكات مع القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة، بما يعزز مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء اقتصاد معرفي قائم على الابتكار وتنمية القدرات البشرية، مؤكداً أن ما تشهده منطقة تبوك من مشاريع تعليمية نوعية يعكس حرص القيادة الرشيدة على توفير بيئات تعليمية آمنة ومحفزة، وتلبية احتياجات التوسع السكاني، ودعم مبادرات الطفولة المبكرة، وتطوير المنشآت الرياضية والتعليمية، والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للطلاب والطالبات في جميع المراحل الدراسية.

ونوّه وزير التعليم في ختام تصريحه بجهود أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ودوره الداعم في متابعة المشاريع التعليمية بالمنطقة، وحرصه المستمر على توفير بيئات تعليمية متكاملة، وتمكين الجهود التطويرية التي تنفّذها وزارة التعليم، بما يسهم في تحقيق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة وتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.