The Saudi Media Forum has named the workshop halls at the Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX) after Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Shubaily and the media figure Badr Kareem - may they rest in peace - as part of the forum's activities for the year 2026. This initiative aims to honor the pioneers of Saudi media and to highlight their professional and intellectual contributions to the journey of national media.

This direction continues the forum's approach to immortalizing media icons, as previous editions of the workshop halls have carried the names of prominent media figures, including Turki Al-Sudairy and Suleiman Al-Essa. This underscores the forum's commitment to linking the history of Saudi media with its present and future, and enhancing the presence of professional memory in the realms of dialogue and learning.

In this context, the Chairman of the Saudi Media Forum, Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, stated that naming the workshop halls after national media icons is a well-deserved recognition of their journey, with the follow-up and encouragement of the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari. It sends a message to the new generations that Saudi media is built on solid professional values and inspiring experiences, indicating that recalling these names within the spaces of learning and dialogue reinforces awareness of our media history and motivates building for the future.

This initiative is a continuation of the forum's approach to honoring those who have contributed to serving Saudi media through its various stages, to instill a culture of loyalty to the pioneering experiences that have shaped the features of institutional media work in the Kingdom.

Abdulrahman Al-Shubaily and Badr Kareem are considered influential figures in the history of Saudi media for their contributions to the development of radio, television, and journalism, leaving a professional and intellectual impact that remains present in the media memory.