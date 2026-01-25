أطلق المنتدى السعودي للإعلام اسمَي الدكتور عبدالرحمن الشبيلي والإعلامي بدر كريّم -رحمهما الله- على قاعات ورش العمل في معرض مستقبل الإعلام (فومكس)، ضمن أعمال المنتدى للعام 2026، في مبادرة تهدف إلى تكريم روّاد الإعلام السعودي واستحضار إسهاماتهم المهنية والفكرية في مسيرة الإعلام الوطني.

ويأتي هذا التوجّه امتداداً لنهج المنتدى في تخليد الرموز الإعلامية، إذ حملت قاعات ورش العمل في نسخ سابقة أسماء شخصيات إعلامية بارزة، من بينها تركي السديري وسليمان العيسى، تأكيداً على حرص المنتدى على الربط بين تاريخ الإعلام السعودي وحاضره ومستقبله، وتعزيز حضور الذاكرة المهنية في فضاءات الحوار والتعلّم.

وفي هذا السياق، صرّح رئيس المنتدى السعودي للإعلام محمد بن فهد الحارثي قائلاً إن تسمية قاعات ورش العمل بأسماء رموز إعلامية وطنية هو تقدير مستحق لمسيرتهم، بمتابعة وتحفيز من وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، ورسالة للأجيال الجديدة بأن الإعلام السعودي بُني على قيم مهنية راسخة وتجارب ملهمة، مبيناً أن استحضار هذه الأسماء داخل فضاءات التعلّم والحوار يرسّخ الوعي بتاريخنا الإعلامي ويحفّز على البناء للمستقبل.

وتأتي هذه المبادرة استمراراً لنهج المنتدى في تكريم من أسهموا في خدمة الإعلام السعودي عبر مراحله المختلفة، لترسيخ ثقافة الوفاء للتجارب الرائدة التي شكّلت ملامح العمل الإعلامي المؤسسي في المملكة.

ويُعد عبدالرحمن الشبيلي وبدر كريّم من الأسماء المؤثرة في تاريخ الإعلام السعودي لإسهامهما في تطوير العمل الإذاعي والتلفزيوني والصحفي، وتركهما الأثر المهني والمعرفي الذي ما يزال حاضراً في الذاكرة الإعلامية.