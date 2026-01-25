الربيعة يُدشن المركز الهندسي الذكي للقيادة والتحكم بالمسجد النبوي

The Minister of Hajj and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, inaugurated the (Smart Engineering Center for Leadership and Control) at the Prophet's Mosque, in the presence of the Authority's CEO, Engineer Ghazi bin Dhafir Al-Shahrani, and a number of executive leaders, coinciding with the approach of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The inauguration of the center comes as part of the Authority's strategy aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving the experience of worshippers and visitors, by adopting the latest technological and smart solutions that align with developmental plans, to raise the quality of services provided, and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in operational excellence and innovation enhancement.

The Authority clarified that the Smart Engineering Center relies on interactive screens connected to digital operational data sources, including assets, services, visitor feedback, and operational compliance, which contributes to improving monitoring efficiency and response speed.

Components of the Smart Engineering Center

The Authority stated that the center covers an area of (315) square meters and includes (22) wall-mounted screens of the (Barco) type, in addition to a smart display screen, along with advanced operational technical systems and platforms that include:

The Smart Center Notification System, the (EOD) System, the Compliance System (Mumtathil), the (Astrom) System, the (Rasid) System.

The center operates through qualified human resources distributed across four operational shifts, according to mechanisms that ensure the continuity of work and rapid response to operational reports in the Prophet's Mosque, supporting the efficiency of daily operations.

The Authority confirmed that the center contributes to enhancing operational governance through digital performance indicators and analytical reports based on historical, current, and future data, in addition to integration and interaction with relevant external entities, which supports decision-making effectiveness.

The actual operation of the center at full operational capacity is designed to keep pace with high-density seasons throughout the year, especially during Ramadan and the Hajj season, operating around the clock (24 hours), relying on key and sub-performance indicators to measure the operational performance of services.

It is worth noting that the Smart Engineering Center functions as a unified operational platform for monitoring and managing assets and services at the Prophet's Mosque, enhancing the efficiency of service management and the continuity of its operational readiness, and supporting the development of the work system in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in elevating the services provided to those visiting the Prophet's Mosque.