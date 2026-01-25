الربيعة يُدشن المركز الهندسي الذكي للقيادة والتحكم بالمسجد النبوي

دشّن وزير الحج رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة (المركز الهندسي الذكي للقيادة والتحكم) في المسجد النبوي الشريف، بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة المهندس غازي بن ظافر الشهراني وعدد من القيادات التنفيذية، تزامناً مع قرب حلول شهر رمضان المبارك.

ويأتي تدشين المركز في إطار إستراتيجية الهيئة الهادفة إلى تعزيز كفاءة التشغيل والارتقاء بتجربة المصلين والزوار، من خلال تبنّي أحدث الحلول التقنية والذكية التي تواكب الخطط التطويرية، لرفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في التميز التشغيلي وتعزيز الابتكار.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن المركز الهندسي الذكي يعتمد على شاشات تفاعلية متصلة بمصادر البيانات التشغيلية الرقمية، تشمل الأصول والخدمات وصوت الزائر والامتثال التشغيلي، بما يسهم في تحسين كفاءة المتابعة وسرعة الاستجابة.

مكوّنات المركز الهندسي الذكي

ذكرت الهيئة أن مساحة المركز تبلغ (315) متراً مربعاً، ويضم (22) شاشة حائطية من نوع (Barco)، إضافة إلى شاشة عرض ذكية، إلى جانب أنظمة ومنصات تشغيلية تقنية متقدمة تشمل:

نظام إشعارات المركز الذكي، نظام (EOD)، نظام الامتثال (ممتثل)، نظام (أستروم)، نظام (راصد).

ويعمل المركز من خلال كوادر بشرية مؤهلة موزعة على أربع ورديات تشغيلية، وفق آليات تضمن استمرارية العمل وسرعة الاستجابة للبلاغات التشغيلية في المسجد النبوي، بما يدعم كفاءة العمليات اليومية.

وأكدت الهيئة أن المركز يُسهم في تعزيز الحوكمة التشغيلية من خلال مؤشرات أداء رقمية وتقارير تحليلية قائمة على البيانات التاريخية والحالية والمستقبلية، إضافة إلى التكامل والتفاعل مع الجهات الخارجية ذات العلاقة، بما يدعم فاعلية القرار.

ويأتي التشغيل الفعلي للمركز بكامل طاقته التشغيلية لمواكبة المواسم ذات الكثافة العالية وعلى مدار العام، ولاسيما خلال رمضان وموسم الحج، ويعمل على مدار (24) ساعة، ويعتمد على مؤشرات أداء رئيسية وفرعية لقياس الأداء التشغيلي للخدمات.

تجدر الإشارة إلى أن المركز الهندسي الذكي يعمل كمنصة تشغيلية موحدة لمتابعة وإدارة الأصول والخدمات في المسجد النبوي، بما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الخدمات واستمرارية جاهزيتها التشغيلية، ويدعم تطوير منظومة العمل وفق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في الارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة لقاصدي المسجد النبوي.