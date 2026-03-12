أكد وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت، اليوم (الخميس)، أن السفن الحربية الأمريكية لا يمكنها مرافقة السفن حالياً، عند مرورها عبر مضيق هرمز، مرجحاً إمكانية تنفيذ ذلك بنهاية مارس الجاري.
وشدد الوزير الأمريكي لشبكة «سي إن إن» على ضرورة إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز. وقال: «سترون أمريكا تعمل مع دول أخرى لإعادة فتح المضيق».
وأشار إلى أن «الخيار الوحيد المتاح في نهاية المطاف هو تدمير قدرة إيران على تهديد جيرانها»، معتبراً أن العملية العسكرية ضد إيران ستستغرق أسابيع وليس شهوراً.
وفيما يتعلق بتضرر أسواق النفط بسبب الحرب، قال: «نريد مساعدة الأسواق الآسيوية التي تعد الأكثر تضررا».
وأشار إلى أن استخدام النفط من الاحتياطي الاستراتيجي سيساعد على تجاوز الاضطرابات لأسابيع، مبيناً مضيق هرمز سيفتح من جديد ونحن هناك للقضاء على التهديدات الإيرانية.
في غضون ذلك، نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مستشار للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قوله: إن الرئيس متفائل حتى اللحظة بنجاح العملية في إيران، موضحاً أن ترمب لا يبحث عن استراتيجية خروج، لكنه يريد ألا يستمر هذا الأمر أطول مما يجب.
وأشار إلى أن ترمب لم يتفاجأ بارتفاع أسعار الغاز ويعتقد أنها ستنخفض عندما ينتهي الأمر، مبيناً أن عبث الإيرانيين بمضيق هرمز جعل ترمب أكثر تمسكا بموقفه بشأنهم.
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed today (Thursday) that U.S. warships cannot currently escort vessels as they pass through the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that this may be possible by the end of March.
The U.S. Secretary emphasized to CNN the necessity of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He stated, "You will see America working with other countries to reopen the strait."
He pointed out that "the only option available in the end is to destroy Iran's ability to threaten its neighbors," considering that a military operation against Iran would take weeks, not months.
Regarding the impact of the war on oil markets, he said, "We want to help the Asian markets, which are the most affected."
He noted that using oil from the strategic reserve would help to navigate the disruptions for weeks, indicating that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, and we are there to eliminate the Iranian threats.
Meanwhile, Axios reported that a consultant to President Donald Trump stated that the president remains optimistic about the success of the operation in Iran, clarifying that Trump is not looking for an exit strategy but wants this situation not to last longer than necessary.
He mentioned that Trump was not surprised by the rise in gas prices and believes they will decrease when the situation is resolved, noting that Iranian interference in the Strait of Hormuz has made Trump more resolute in his stance towards them.