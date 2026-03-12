U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed today (Thursday) that U.S. warships cannot currently escort vessels as they pass through the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that this may be possible by the end of March.



The U.S. Secretary emphasized to CNN the necessity of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He stated, "You will see America working with other countries to reopen the strait."



He pointed out that "the only option available in the end is to destroy Iran's ability to threaten its neighbors," considering that a military operation against Iran would take weeks, not months.



Regarding the impact of the war on oil markets, he said, "We want to help the Asian markets, which are the most affected."



He noted that using oil from the strategic reserve would help to navigate the disruptions for weeks, indicating that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, and we are there to eliminate the Iranian threats.



Meanwhile, Axios reported that a consultant to President Donald Trump stated that the president remains optimistic about the success of the operation in Iran, clarifying that Trump is not looking for an exit strategy but wants this situation not to last longer than necessary.



He mentioned that Trump was not surprised by the rise in gas prices and believes they will decrease when the situation is resolved, noting that Iranian interference in the Strait of Hormuz has made Trump more resolute in his stance towards them.