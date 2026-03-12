أكد وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت، اليوم (الخميس)، أن السفن الحربية الأمريكية لا يمكنها مرافقة السفن حالياً، عند مرورها عبر مضيق هرمز، مرجحاً إمكانية تنفيذ ذلك بنهاية مارس الجاري.


وشدد الوزير الأمريكي لشبكة «سي إن إن» على ضرورة إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز. وقال: «سترون أمريكا تعمل مع دول أخرى لإعادة فتح المضيق».


وأشار إلى أن «الخيار الوحيد المتاح في نهاية المطاف هو تدمير قدرة إيران على تهديد جيرانها»، معتبراً أن العملية العسكرية ضد إيران ستستغرق أسابيع وليس شهوراً.


وفيما يتعلق بتضرر أسواق النفط بسبب الحرب، قال: «نريد مساعدة الأسواق الآسيوية التي تعد الأكثر تضررا».


وأشار إلى أن استخدام النفط من الاحتياطي الاستراتيجي سيساعد على تجاوز الاضطرابات لأسابيع، مبيناً مضيق هرمز سيفتح من جديد ونحن هناك للقضاء على التهديدات الإيرانية.


في غضون ذلك، نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مستشار للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قوله: إن الرئيس متفائل حتى اللحظة بنجاح العملية في إيران، موضحاً أن ترمب لا يبحث عن استراتيجية خروج، لكنه يريد ألا يستمر هذا الأمر أطول مما يجب.


وأشار إلى أن ترمب لم يتفاجأ بارتفاع أسعار الغاز ويعتقد أنها ستنخفض عندما ينتهي الأمر، مبيناً أن عبث الإيرانيين بمضيق هرمز جعل ترمب أكثر تمسكا بموقفه بشأنهم.