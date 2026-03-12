The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, during his chairing of the Cabinet session today (Thursday), directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, based on the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, to summon the relevant parties at the Iranian embassy in Beirut and take appropriate measures, following the report published by the Iranian Tasnim agency regarding a statement from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard discussing a joint operation with Hezbollah.



Regarding the statement attributed to defectors from the Lebanese army, which was published by media outlets affiliated with Hezbollah, the Cabinet considered that this matter raises doubts about its validity and undermines the unity of the military institution, and falls under the penalties of the law for its impact on the unity of the army, its national role, and the safety of the country.



It pointed out that this file is not a media issue but a judicial one, and it is up to the public prosecutions to take the necessary actions regarding it. For his part, the Minister of Defense confirmed that the news is suspicious and will be verified, and necessary actions will be taken.



In the diplomatic aspect, the Minister of Information, Paul Marquois, confirmed that President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, along with the relevant ministers, are conducting intensive communications with European and Western countries to mobilize international pressure to stop the war, curb escalation, and prevent the extension of attacks on civilian structures, infrastructure, and vital facilities in Lebanon.



He affirmed that the government continues its political, diplomatic, and humanitarian efforts to address the repercussions of the crisis, work to stop the war, and secure support for Lebanon during this critical phase.



On the ground, dozens were killed and injured early Thursday in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Ramlet al-Baida area in the capital Beirut. Two airstrikes also targeted the Aramoun area in less than an hour early today, amid ongoing airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs.



It is noteworthy that the ongoing Israeli war on Lebanon has resulted in more than 630 deaths, including 91 children, in addition to more than 1586 injuries, according to the Lebanese Minister of Health, with the toll rising daily.