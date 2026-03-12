وجه رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام خلال ترؤسه جلسة مجلس الوزراء اليوم (الخميس) وزير الخارجية استناداً إلى أحكام اتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات الدبلوماسية، باستدعاء المعنيين في السفارة الإيرانية في بيروت واتخاذ الإجراءات المناسبة، على خلفية ما نشرته وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية حول بيان للحرس الثوري الإيراني يتحدث عن عملية مشتركة مع حزب الله.


وحول البيان المنسوب إلى منشقين عن الجيش اللبناني والذي نشرته وسائل إعلامية تابعة لحزب الله، اعتبر مجلس الوزراء أنّ هذا الأمر يثير الشكوك حول صحته وينال من وحدة المؤسسة العسكرية، ويقع تحت طائلة قانون العقوبات لما يشكله من مساس بوحدة الجيش ودوره الوطني وبسلامة البلاد.


ولفت إلى أنّ هذا الملف ليس إعلامياً بل قضائي، ويعود للنيابات العامة اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة بشأنه. بدوره، أكد وزير الدفاع أنّ الخبر مريب وسيتم التحقق منه واتخاذ ما يلزم.


وفي الشق الدبلوماسي، أكد وزير الإعلام بول مرقص، أنّ الرئيس جوزيف عون ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام يقودان، إلى جانب الوزراء المعنيين، اتصالات مكثفة مع دول أوروبية وغربية بهدف حشد الضغط الدولي لوقف الحرب ولجم التصعيد، ومنع امتداد الاعتداءات إلى البنى المدنية والبنى التحتية والمرافق الحيوية في لبنان.


وأكد أنّ الحكومة تواصل جهودها السياسية والدبلوماسية والإنسانية لمعالجة تداعيات الأزمة، والعمل على وقف الحرب وتأمين الدعم للبنان في هذه المرحلة الدقيقة.


ميدانياً، قُتل وأصيب العشرات فجر الخميس بغارة إسرائيلية استهدفت منطقة الرملة البيضاء في العاصمة بيروت. كما استهدفت غارتان منطقة عرمون في أقل من ساعة فجر اليوم، وسط تواصل الغارات على جنوب لبنان والضاحية الجنوبية.


يشار إلى أن الحرب الإسرائيلية المتواصلة على لبنان خلفت أكثر من 630 قتيلاً بينهم 91 طفلاً، فضلاً عن أكثر من 1586 مصاباً، وفق وزير الصحة اللبناني، في حصيلة ترتفع يومياً.