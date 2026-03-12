Seventeen people were killed and at least 32 were injured today (Thursday) due to airstrikes carried out by the Israeli warplanes targeting areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, in addition to the capital Beirut and its southern suburbs.



The Lebanese news agency reported that one person was killed in an airstrike from an Israeli drone that targeted a car in the town of Deir Antar in the Bent Jbeil district in southern Lebanon. Another airstrike on the town of Barish in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to others with varying degrees of wounds.



Photographer and director Mohammed Shehab and his young daughter died from their injuries following the Israeli airstrike that targeted the town of Aramoun south of the capital Beirut (on Tuesday).



The Israeli army launched airstrikes on the towns of Yater in the south of the country, Qasr Naba, Douris, and the Ain Bourday area in Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, without reports of casualties. The Israeli aircraft also targeted the town of Haris in the Bent Jbeil district and the town of Kafra in southern Lebanon.



The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that the airstrikes on the town of Aramoun south of the capital Beirut resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to a child, while an Israeli airstrike on the Ramlet al-Baida area in Beirut resulted in the deaths of eight people and injuries to 31 others.