وقتل 17 شخصا وأصيب 32 على الأقل، اليوم، (الخميس) جراء غارات شنها الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي استهدفت مناطق جنوبي وشرقي لبنان، إضافة إلى العاصمة بيروت وضاحيتها الجنوبية.


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية أن شخصا قتل في غارة من مسيرة إسرائيلية استهدفت سيارة في بلدة دير انطار في قضاء بنت جبيل جنوبي لبنان، كما أسفرت غارة أخرى على بلدة باريش بقضاء صور جنوبي لبنان، عن مقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة آخرين بجروح متفاوتة.


وكان المصور والمخرج محمد شهاب، وابنته الصغيرة، قد ماتا متأثرين بجراحهما إثر الغارة الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت بلدة عرمون جنوبي العاصمة بيروت (الثلاثاء).


وشن الجيش الإسرائيلي غارات على بلدات ياطر في جنوبي البلاد، وقصرنبا ودورس ومحلة عين بورضاي في بلعبك شرقي لبنان، دون الإبلاغ عن وقوع ضحايا، كما استهدف الطيران الإسرائيلي بلدة حاريص قضاء بنت جبيل، وبلدة كفرا، جنوبي لبنان.


وذكرت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية أن الغارات على بلدة عرمون جنوب العاصمة بيروت أدت إلى مقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة طفل، فيما أسفرت غارة إسرائيلية على منطقة الرملة البيضاء في بيروت عن مقتل 8 أشخاص وإصابة 31 آخرين.