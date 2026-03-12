تشهد الأسواق الخليجية في الأيام الأخيرة تحديات كبيرة في سلاسل الإمداد المرتبطة بمستلزمات العيد، نتيجة تأخر وصول عدد من الشحنات التجارية إلى وجهاتها النهائية. ويرتبط ذلك بتطورات جيوسياسية متسارعة في المنطقة، أبرزها التصعيد العسكري بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وما تبعه من اضطراب في حركة الطيران في بعض الدول، إلى جانب تعطل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، أحد أهم الممرات البحرية لنقل البضائع إلى أسواق الخليج.

Wj81l2tzwESHQpbRIzBkeQ

هذا الواقع انعكس على قطاع المتاجر الإلكترونية، إذ سجلت المنصات الرقمية تباطؤًا في عمليات الطلب والشحن مع تأخر وصول المنتجات القادمة من أسواق رئيسية مثل الصين والولايات المتحدة. ومع ارتفاع عدم اليقين بشأن مواعيد التسليم، اتجه جزء من المستهلكين إلى الأسواق التقليدية بحثًا عن توفر فوري للسلع.

في المقابل، شهدت الأسواق والمجمعات التجارية ارتفاعًا في الإقبال والزحام، خصوصًا على الملابس والهدايا الموسمية، في مؤشر يعكس قدرة المستهلكين على التكيف مع اضطرابات سلاسل الإمداد العالمية خلال مواسم الطلب المرتفع مثل العيد.