The Gulf markets have recently been witnessing significant challenges in supply chains related to holiday supplies, due to delays in the arrival of several commercial shipments to their final destinations. This is linked to rapidly evolving geopolitical developments in the region, most notably the military escalation between the United States and Iran, which has led to disruptions in air traffic in some countries, as well as the disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important maritime routes for transporting goods to Gulf markets.

This reality has reflected on the e-commerce sector, as digital platforms have recorded a slowdown in ordering and shipping processes with delays in the arrival of products coming from major markets such as China and the United States. With rising uncertainty regarding delivery times, some consumers have turned to traditional markets in search of immediate availability of goods.

Conversely, markets and shopping malls have seen an increase in foot traffic and crowds, especially for seasonal clothing and gifts, indicating consumers' ability to adapt to disruptions in global supply chains during high-demand seasons such as the holiday.