تشهد الأسواق الخليجية في الأيام الأخيرة تحديات كبيرة في سلاسل الإمداد المرتبطة بمستلزمات العيد، نتيجة تأخر وصول عدد من الشحنات التجارية إلى وجهاتها النهائية. ويرتبط ذلك بتطورات جيوسياسية متسارعة في المنطقة، أبرزها التصعيد العسكري بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وما تبعه من اضطراب في حركة الطيران في بعض الدول، إلى جانب تعطل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، أحد أهم الممرات البحرية لنقل البضائع إلى أسواق الخليج.
هذا الواقع انعكس على قطاع المتاجر الإلكترونية، إذ سجلت المنصات الرقمية تباطؤًا في عمليات الطلب والشحن مع تأخر وصول المنتجات القادمة من أسواق رئيسية مثل الصين والولايات المتحدة. ومع ارتفاع عدم اليقين بشأن مواعيد التسليم، اتجه جزء من المستهلكين إلى الأسواق التقليدية بحثًا عن توفر فوري للسلع.
في المقابل، شهدت الأسواق والمجمعات التجارية ارتفاعًا في الإقبال والزحام، خصوصًا على الملابس والهدايا الموسمية، في مؤشر يعكس قدرة المستهلكين على التكيف مع اضطرابات سلاسل الإمداد العالمية خلال مواسم الطلب المرتفع مثل العيد.
The Gulf markets have recently been witnessing significant challenges in supply chains related to holiday supplies, due to delays in the arrival of several commercial shipments to their final destinations. This is linked to rapidly evolving geopolitical developments in the region, most notably the military escalation between the United States and Iran, which has led to disruptions in air traffic in some countries, as well as the disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important maritime routes for transporting goods to Gulf markets.
This reality has reflected on the e-commerce sector, as digital platforms have recorded a slowdown in ordering and shipping processes with delays in the arrival of products coming from major markets such as China and the United States. With rising uncertainty regarding delivery times, some consumers have turned to traditional markets in search of immediate availability of goods.
Conversely, markets and shopping malls have seen an increase in foot traffic and crowds, especially for seasonal clothing and gifts, indicating consumers' ability to adapt to disruptions in global supply chains during high-demand seasons such as the holiday.