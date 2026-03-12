The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, directed the relevant departments in the emirate, as well as the provinces and centers affiliated with it, to continue working throughout the days of the Eid al-Fitr holiday; to facilitate the affairs of citizens and residents and to complete their work.

Prince Tabuk also emphasized the importance of intensifying the efforts of government and service agencies in the region to provide services to those visiting the tourist attractions in the area.