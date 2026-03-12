وجّه أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، الإدارات المعنية في الإمارة، والمحافظات، والمراكز التابعة لها، باستمرار العمل طيلة أيام إجازة عيد الفطر المبارك؛ لتسيير شؤون المواطنين والمقيمين وإنجاز أعمالهم.

كما أكد أمير تبوك أهمية تكثيف الجهات الحكومية والخدمية بالمنطقة جهودها لتوفير الخدمات لقاصدي الأماكن السياحية بالمنطقة.