وجّه أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، الإدارات المعنية في الإمارة، والمحافظات، والمراكز التابعة لها، باستمرار العمل طيلة أيام إجازة عيد الفطر المبارك؛ لتسيير شؤون المواطنين والمقيمين وإنجاز أعمالهم.
كما أكد أمير تبوك أهمية تكثيف الجهات الحكومية والخدمية بالمنطقة جهودها لتوفير الخدمات لقاصدي الأماكن السياحية بالمنطقة.
The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, directed the relevant departments in the emirate, as well as the provinces and centers affiliated with it, to continue working throughout the days of the Eid al-Fitr holiday; to facilitate the affairs of citizens and residents and to complete their work.
Prince Tabuk also emphasized the importance of intensifying the efforts of government and service agencies in the region to provide services to those visiting the tourist attractions in the area.