أسدلت محكمة الجنايات وأمن الدولة، المنعقدة بمجمع محاكم وادي النطرون في مصر، الستار على واحدة من أخطر القضايا المرتبطة بالجرائم الإلكترونية، بإصدار أحكام مشددة في قضية عُرفت إعلاميًا بـ**«الدارك ويب»**.

وقضت المحكمة، اليوم، بالسجن 15 عامًا على المتهم الأول، فيما أصدرت حكمًا بالسجن المشدد 10 سنوات بحق ثلاثة متهمين آخرين، مع تغريم كل منهم 200 ألف جنيه، وإلزامهم بالمصاريف الجنائية، إلى جانب مصادرة المضبوطات.

وجاءت الأحكام عقب استماع المحكمة لمرافعات الدفاع، وضم تقرير الطب النفسي الخاص بالمتهم الأول إلى ملف القضية رقم 9800 جنايات شبرا الخيمة.

وفي تطور بالغ الخطورة، قررت المحكمة إحالة أوراق المتهم «طارق. أ. علي» — منفذ الجريمة — إلى مفتي الجمهورية لأخذ الرأي الشرعي بشأن تنفيذ حكم الإعدام بحقه.

وكشفت المقاطع المرئية المضبوطة استدراج قاصرين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 14 و16 عامًا، وإخضاعهم لتعليمات مباشرة من المتهم الأول، شملت التخدير والتصوير، كما أظهرت أحد المقاطع طلبًا صريحًا من المتهم الأول لبقية المتهمين بقتل أحد الضحايا وتوثيق الجريمة.

وخلال جلسات سابقة، قررت المحكمة فض الأحراز وعرض مقاطع الفيديو على هيئة الدفاع، كما استدعت خبيرًا اجتماعيًا لمناقشة الحالة النفسية والسلوكية للمتهم الرئيسي.

وأكد تقرير الطب النفسي أن المتهم لا يعاني أي اضطرابات عقلية أو نفسية، لكنه يتمتع بنزعة إجرامية واضحة وميل متزايد للكذب، ما يجعله مسؤولًا مسؤولية كاملة عن أفعاله.

وأظهرت التحقيقات أن عاملاً في مقهى استدرج طفلًا إلى شقة مستأجرة، حيث نفذ الجريمة وصوّرها خلال اتصال عبر الدارك ويب مع صبي من أصل مصري مقيم في الكويت، مقابل خمسة ملايين جنيه.