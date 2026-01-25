The Criminal and State Security Court, held at the Wadi al-Natrun Court Complex in Egypt, has drawn the curtain on one of the most dangerous cases related to cyber crimes by issuing strict sentences in a case known in the media as **“the Dark Web.”**

Today, the court sentenced the first defendant to 15 years in prison, while it issued a sentence of 10 years in prison for three other defendants, imposing a fine of 200,000 Egyptian pounds on each of them and obliging them to pay the legal expenses, in addition to confiscating the seized items.

The sentences came after the court listened to the defense's arguments and included the psychiatric report of the first defendant in the case file number 9800 of the Shubra El-Kheima Criminal Court.

In a highly dangerous development, the court decided to refer the papers of the defendant “Tariq A. Ali” — the perpetrator of the crime — to the Grand Mufti of the Republic to obtain a legal opinion regarding the implementation of the death penalty against him.

The seized video clips revealed the entrapment of minors aged between 14 and 16, subjecting them to direct instructions from the first defendant, which included sedation and filming. One of the clips also showed a clear request from the first defendant to the other defendants to kill one of the victims and document the crime.

During previous sessions, the court decided to review the evidence and present the video clips to the defense team, and it summoned a social expert to discuss the psychological and behavioral state of the main defendant.

The psychiatric report confirmed that the defendant does not suffer from any mental or psychological disorders, but he has a clear criminal tendency and an increasing propensity for lying, which makes him fully responsible for his actions.

Investigations revealed that a worker at a café lured a child to a rented apartment, where he committed the crime and filmed it during a call via the dark web with a boy of Egyptian origin residing in Kuwait, for a sum of five million Egyptian pounds.