نشرت الصحيفة الرسمية في الكويت، اليوم (الأحد)، أربعة مراسيم وقراراً حكومياً، يقضي بسحب الجنسية من 65 شخصاً، ومن اكتسبها معهم بالتبعية. من بينهم شخصيات رياضية وطبية وثقافية وعسكرية كقائد المنتخب الكويتي أحمد الطرابلسي، ورائد الطب في الكويت الدكتور يحيى الحديدي، والأديب عبدالعزيز السريع، والعميد تركي المطيري.
ونص المرسوم رقم 4 لسنة 2026 على سحب الجنسية الكويتية من 54 شخصاً، فيما نص المرسوم رقم 5 على سحبها من شخص واحد. أما المرسوم رقم 6 فنص على سحبها من شخصين، ونص المرسوم رقم 7 على سحبها من شخصين آخرين. بينما نص قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم 1768 على سحب شهادة الجنسية من 6 أشخاص.
وتفاعل نشطاء في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مع القرارات، معتبرين أن من بين المسحوبة جنسياتهم أيقونات كويتية في مجالات عدة، مثل:
- أحمد الطرابلسي.. أسطورة المنتخب الأزرق
حارس المنتخب الوطني في كأس العالم 1982، عضو المنتخب العسكري الفائز بكأس العالم للمنتخبات العسكرية، حقق بطولات كأس الخليج وكأس آسيا، وعمل مدرباً لمنتخب الكويت الوطني. وخدم عقيداً في الجيش الكويتي، ولعقود طويلة كان صوته يصدح بالأذان عبر تلفزيون الكويت الرسمي، ولعب دوراً بارزاً في تحفيظ الشباب القرآن الكريم، وفاز بجائزة حفظ القرآن الكريم.
- الدكتور يحيى الحديدي.. رائد الطب الكويتي
وصل الكويت عام 1940، ليكون أول طبيب عربي يعمل فيها، وعملت أسرته على تكوين ثلاثة أجيال من الأطباء الكويتيين. وحصل على الجنسية عام 1968، وترك إرثاً طبياً طويلاً قبل وفاته قبل الغزو العراقي بشهرين، ودفن في الصليبخات، محافظاً على مكانته كأحد رموز الطب الكويتي.
- عبدالعزيز السريع.. القامة الثقافية
ولد الأديب الكويتي عام 1939، وشارك في تأسيس فرقة مسرح الخليج العربي، وترك بصمة كبيرة في المسرح الكويتي. ومن أبرز أعماله: مسرحية «ضاع الديك»، ومسلسل «الإبريق المكسور»، ومجموعة القصص القصيرة «دموع رجل متزوج». وحصل على جوائز وتكريمات متعددة، منها وسام الاستحقاق الثقافي من تونس، واختير رئيساً فخرياً لمسرح الخليج العربي، وكرمته جامعة الكويت في يوم الأديب عام 2008.
- تركي المطيري.. العسكري المخضرم
خدم الكويت كعميد في الجيش، وأسهم بشكل كبير في تعزيز الأمن الكويتي الوطني، وترك أثراً واضحاً في القطاع العسكري، محافظاً على إرث الالتزام الوطني والخدمة المخلصة.
وأثارت هذه القرارات جدلاً واسعاً على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي حول الحاصلين على الجنسية الكويتية في السابق وفقاً لبند الأعمال الجليلة، إذ أعاد مغردون كويتيون النقاش حول الأعمال والخدمات التي قدمها هؤلاء الأشخاص للكويت، من الرياضة والثقافة والأدب إلى الخدمة العسكرية والدينية. ولم يقتصر الجدل على التفاعل مع القرار، بل امتدت نقاشات نشطاء وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إلى تقدير الإنجازات التي تركها هؤلاء في ذاكرة الكويت، مؤكدين أن أسماءهم ستظل محفورة في وجدان الكويتيين.
The official newspaper in Kuwait published today (Sunday) four decrees and a government decision to revoke the citizenship of 65 individuals, along with those who acquired it by association. Among them are sports, medical, cultural, and military figures such as the captain of the Kuwaiti national team, Ahmed Al-Trablsi, the pioneer of medicine in Kuwait, Dr. Yahya Al-Hadidi, the writer Abdulaziz Al-Sari, and Colonel Turki Al-Mutairi.
Decree No. 4 of 2026 stipulated the revocation of Kuwaiti citizenship from 54 individuals, while Decree No. 5 stipulated the revocation from one individual. Decree No. 6 stipulated the revocation from two individuals, and Decree No. 7 stipulated the revocation from two other individuals. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Decision No. 1768 stipulated the revocation of citizenship certificates from 6 individuals.
Activists on social media reacted to the decisions, considering that among those whose citizenship was revoked are Kuwaiti icons in various fields, such as:
- Ahmed Al-Trablsi.. The legend of the Blue Team
The goalkeeper of the national team in the 1982 World Cup, a member of the military team that won the World Cup for military teams, he achieved Gulf Cup and Asian Cup championships, and worked as a coach for the Kuwaiti national team. He served as a colonel in the Kuwaiti army, and for decades his voice resonated with the call to prayer on the official Kuwait television, playing a prominent role in teaching the youth the Holy Quran, and won an award for Quran memorization.
- Dr. Yahya Al-Hadidi.. The pioneer of Kuwaiti medicine
He arrived in Kuwait in 1940 to become the first Arab doctor to work there, and his family contributed to the formation of three generations of Kuwaiti doctors. He obtained citizenship in 1968 and left a long medical legacy before his death two months prior to the Iraqi invasion, and he was buried in Al-Salibikhaat, maintaining his status as one of the symbols of Kuwaiti medicine.
- Abdulaziz Al-Sari.. The cultural figure
The Kuwaiti writer was born in 1939 and participated in founding the Gulf Arab Theater troupe, leaving a significant mark on Kuwaiti theater. Among his most notable works are the play "The Rooster is Lost," the series "The Broken Jug," and the collection of short stories "Tears of a Married Man." He received multiple awards and honors, including the Cultural Merit Medal from Tunisia, was chosen as an honorary president of the Gulf Arab Theater, and was honored by Kuwait University on Writer's Day in 2008.
- Turki Al-Mutairi.. The seasoned military man
He served Kuwait as a colonel in the army and significantly contributed to enhancing national security, leaving a clear impact in the military sector, upholding a legacy of national commitment and loyal service.
These decisions sparked widespread controversy on social media regarding those who previously obtained Kuwaiti citizenship under the clause of noble deeds, as Kuwaiti tweeters revived the discussion about the works and services these individuals provided to Kuwait, from sports and culture to literature and military and religious service. The debate was not limited to reactions to the decision; discussions among social media activists extended to appreciating the achievements left by these individuals in the memory of Kuwait, affirming that their names will remain engraved in the hearts of Kuwaitis.