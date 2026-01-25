The official newspaper in Kuwait published today (Sunday) four decrees and a government decision to revoke the citizenship of 65 individuals, along with those who acquired it by association. Among them are sports, medical, cultural, and military figures such as the captain of the Kuwaiti national team, Ahmed Al-Trablsi, the pioneer of medicine in Kuwait, Dr. Yahya Al-Hadidi, the writer Abdulaziz Al-Sari, and Colonel Turki Al-Mutairi.

Decree No. 4 of 2026 stipulated the revocation of Kuwaiti citizenship from 54 individuals, while Decree No. 5 stipulated the revocation from one individual. Decree No. 6 stipulated the revocation from two individuals, and Decree No. 7 stipulated the revocation from two other individuals. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Decision No. 1768 stipulated the revocation of citizenship certificates from 6 individuals.

Activists on social media reacted to the decisions, considering that among those whose citizenship was revoked are Kuwaiti icons in various fields, such as:

Ahmed Al-Trablsi.. The legend of the Blue Team

The goalkeeper of the national team in the 1982 World Cup, a member of the military team that won the World Cup for military teams, he achieved Gulf Cup and Asian Cup championships, and worked as a coach for the Kuwaiti national team. He served as a colonel in the Kuwaiti army, and for decades his voice resonated with the call to prayer on the official Kuwait television, playing a prominent role in teaching the youth the Holy Quran, and won an award for Quran memorization.

Dr. Yahya Al-Hadidi.. The pioneer of Kuwaiti medicine

He arrived in Kuwait in 1940 to become the first Arab doctor to work there, and his family contributed to the formation of three generations of Kuwaiti doctors. He obtained citizenship in 1968 and left a long medical legacy before his death two months prior to the Iraqi invasion, and he was buried in Al-Salibikhaat, maintaining his status as one of the symbols of Kuwaiti medicine.

Abdulaziz Al-Sari.. The cultural figure

The Kuwaiti writer was born in 1939 and participated in founding the Gulf Arab Theater troupe, leaving a significant mark on Kuwaiti theater. Among his most notable works are the play "The Rooster is Lost," the series "The Broken Jug," and the collection of short stories "Tears of a Married Man." He received multiple awards and honors, including the Cultural Merit Medal from Tunisia, was chosen as an honorary president of the Gulf Arab Theater, and was honored by Kuwait University on Writer's Day in 2008.

Turki Al-Mutairi.. The seasoned military man

He served Kuwait as a colonel in the army and significantly contributed to enhancing national security, leaving a clear impact in the military sector, upholding a legacy of national commitment and loyal service.

These decisions sparked widespread controversy on social media regarding those who previously obtained Kuwaiti citizenship under the clause of noble deeds, as Kuwaiti tweeters revived the discussion about the works and services these individuals provided to Kuwait, from sports and culture to literature and military and religious service. The debate was not limited to reactions to the decision; discussions among social media activists extended to appreciating the achievements left by these individuals in the memory of Kuwait, affirming that their names will remain engraved in the hearts of Kuwaitis.