نشرت الصحيفة الرسمية في الكويت، اليوم (الأحد)، أربعة مراسيم وقراراً حكومياً، يقضي بسحب الجنسية من 65 شخصاً، ومن اكتسبها معهم بالتبعية. من بينهم شخصيات رياضية وطبية وثقافية وعسكرية كقائد المنتخب الكويتي أحمد الطرابلسي، ورائد الطب في الكويت الدكتور يحيى الحديدي، والأديب عبدالعزيز السريع، والعميد تركي المطيري.

ونص المرسوم رقم 4 لسنة 2026 على سحب الجنسية الكويتية من 54 شخصاً، فيما نص المرسوم رقم 5 على سحبها من شخص واحد. أما المرسوم رقم 6 فنص على سحبها من شخصين، ونص المرسوم رقم 7 على سحبها من شخصين آخرين. بينما نص قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم 1768 على سحب شهادة الجنسية من 6 أشخاص.

وتفاعل نشطاء في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مع القرارات، معتبرين أن من بين المسحوبة جنسياتهم أيقونات كويتية في مجالات عدة، مثل:

  • أحمد الطرابلسي.. أسطورة المنتخب الأزرق

حارس المنتخب الوطني في كأس العالم 1982، عضو المنتخب العسكري الفائز بكأس العالم للمنتخبات العسكرية، حقق بطولات كأس الخليج وكأس آسيا، وعمل مدرباً لمنتخب الكويت الوطني. وخدم عقيداً في الجيش الكويتي، ولعقود طويلة كان صوته يصدح بالأذان عبر تلفزيون الكويت الرسمي، ولعب دوراً بارزاً في تحفيظ الشباب القرآن الكريم، وفاز بجائزة حفظ القرآن الكريم.

  • الدكتور يحيى الحديدي.. رائد الطب الكويتي

وصل الكويت عام 1940، ليكون أول طبيب عربي يعمل فيها، وعملت أسرته على تكوين ثلاثة أجيال من الأطباء الكويتيين. وحصل على الجنسية عام 1968، وترك إرثاً طبياً طويلاً قبل وفاته قبل الغزو العراقي بشهرين، ودفن في الصليبخات، محافظاً على مكانته كأحد رموز الطب الكويتي.

  • عبدالعزيز السريع.. القامة الثقافية

ولد الأديب الكويتي عام 1939، وشارك في تأسيس فرقة مسرح الخليج العربي، وترك بصمة كبيرة في المسرح الكويتي. ومن أبرز أعماله: مسرحية «ضاع الديك»، ومسلسل «الإبريق المكسور»، ومجموعة القصص القصيرة «دموع رجل متزوج». وحصل على جوائز وتكريمات متعددة، منها وسام الاستحقاق الثقافي من تونس، واختير رئيساً فخرياً لمسرح الخليج العربي، وكرمته جامعة الكويت في يوم الأديب عام 2008.

  • تركي المطيري.. العسكري المخضرم

خدم الكويت كعميد في الجيش، وأسهم بشكل كبير في تعزيز الأمن الكويتي الوطني، وترك أثراً واضحاً في القطاع العسكري، محافظاً على إرث الالتزام الوطني والخدمة المخلصة.

وأثارت هذه القرارات جدلاً واسعاً على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي حول الحاصلين على الجنسية الكويتية في السابق وفقاً لبند الأعمال الجليلة، إذ أعاد مغردون كويتيون النقاش حول الأعمال والخدمات التي قدمها هؤلاء الأشخاص للكويت، من الرياضة والثقافة والأدب إلى الخدمة العسكرية والدينية. ولم يقتصر الجدل على التفاعل مع القرار، بل امتدت نقاشات نشطاء وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إلى تقدير الإنجازات التي تركها هؤلاء في ذاكرة الكويت، مؤكدين أن أسماءهم ستظل محفورة في وجدان الكويتيين.