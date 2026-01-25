While social media sites circulated news about the leader Adel Imam experiencing a sudden health crisis that led to him being hospitalized for necessary treatment, the head of the Actors' Syndicate, artist Dr. Ashraf Zaki, denied the accuracy of this news, confirming that the leader is in good health and spending his time at home.

His Health is Good

Zaki stated in media remarks: "The leader is in good health and spends his time with his children and grandchildren at home"; pointing out that what is being circulated is merely baseless rumors, urging media outlets and social media to refrain from spreading any incorrect news as it exposes them to legal accountability.

5 Years of Absence

The leader has been absent from artistic and media appearances for about 5 years, spending his time with his family and grandchildren.

Last year, he made rare appearances, starting when his son, star Mohamed Imam, revealed his father's latest appearance through a family photo during their celebration of his grandson "Adel's" wedding.

Mohamed Imam shared on his "Facebook" account a picture of their entire family at home, featuring the bride and groom "Adel and Farida," with the artist Adel Imam in the center of the photo, making a rare and exceptional appearance over the past 5 years, sitting on a chair, while his eldest grandson and his wife sit beside him.

The photo garnered significant interaction among followers, and then the leader appeared again after journalist Akram El-Saadany posted a rare picture of them together in a warm family atmosphere.