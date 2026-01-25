فيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنباء عن تعرض الزعيم عادل إمام لأزمة صحية مفاجئة نقل على إثرها إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم، قطع نقيب المهن التمثيلية الفنان الدكتور أشرف زكي، بعدم صحة هذه الأنباء، مؤكداً تمتع الزعيم بصحة جيدة وقضاء وقته في المنزل.

صحته جيدة

وقال زكي في تصريحات إعلامية: «الزعيم يتمتع بصحة جيدة ويقضي وقته بين أولاده وأحفاده في منزله»؛ مشيرًا إلى أن ما يتم تداوله ما هو الإ مجرد شائعات لا أساس لها من الصحة، داعياً وسائل الإعلام ومواقع التواصل إلى عدم تداول أي أنباء غير صحيحة لأن ذلك يُعرضهم للمساءلة القانونية.

5 أعوام من الغياب

وتوارى الزعيم عن الظهور فنياً وإعلامياً منذ 5 أعوام تقريباً، ويقضي وقته مع أسرته وأحفاده.

وفي العام الماضي ظهر في مناسبات نادرة، البداية عندما كشف نجله النجم محمد إمام عن أحدث ظهور لوالده من خلال صورة عائلية، على هامش احتفالهم بحفل زفاف حفيده «عادل».

ونشر محمد إمام عبر حسابه على «فيس بوك»، صورة لعائلته بالكامل داخل المنزل، مع ظهور العروسين «عادل وفريدة»، فيما توسط الصورة الفنان عادل إمام، في ظهور نادر واستثنائي على مدار الـ5 سنوات الماضية، حيث ظهر جالساً على الكرسي، فيما يجلس بجواره حفيده الأكبر وزوجته.

وحققت الصورة تفاعلاً كبيراً بين المتابعين، ثم عاد الزعيم للظهور مجددًا بعدما نشر الكاتب الصحفي أكرم السعدني صورة نادرة تجمعهما في أجواء أسرية دافئة.