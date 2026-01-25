في لحظة دفاع بطولية قلبت حياة أسرة أردنية رأسًا على عقب، فقدت الأردن اليوم (الأحد)، محامية شابة كانت رمزًا للشجاعة والوفاء، بعدما تصدّت للدفاع عن والدها وحمايته من شقيقها الذي فقد السيطرة نتيجة تعاطيه المخدرات، لتتسبب بسالتها في مأساة أودت بحياتها على الفور.

أصبحت المحامية الشابة زينة المجالي حديث مواقع التواصل في الأردن، بعد أن تدخلت بحزم في منزل العائلة شمال عمّان، حين حاول شقيقها الاعتداء على والدها، فطعنها شقيقها عدة طعنات قاتلة رغم تدخل فرق الإسعاف السريعة، لتنقلب صفحة حياتها في ثوانٍ، وسط صدمة عارمة بين الأردنيين.

الناشطون والمغردون لم يكتفوا بالحزن، بل استذكروا شخصية المجالي ومسيرتها النقية، مؤكدين أن شجاعتها ووفاءها للعائلة يشكلان مثالاً يُحتذى به. وتحولت آلاف المنشورات إلى دفاتر عزاء رقمية، محمّلة بالدعاء لها بالرحمة والمغفرة، ومعبرة عن الغضب من مأساوية الحادثة.

وقال الناطق الإعلامي باسم مديرية الأمن العام في العاصمة الأردنية عمّان بأن بلاغاً بوقوع اعتداء جسدي عنيف بآلة حادة وصل غرفة العمليات اليوم (الأحد)، وعلى الفور تحركت فرق الشرطة والإسعاف، لتقديم الرعاية الطبية، إلا أن الإصابات كانت بالغة للغاية وأودت بحياتها رغم كل الجهود.

من الناحية القانونية، أكد خبراء القانون الأردني أن جريمة قتل المحامية الشابة على يد أخيها تحت تأثير المخدرات تُصنف كجريمةً جسيمة، وقد تصل العقوبة فيها إلى الإعدام إذا ثبت سبق الإصرار والترصد، أو بين 20 و 25 عامًا في حال كان القتل نتيجة خلاف لحظي دون نية مسبقة. وأوضح عضو اللجنة القانونية في مجلس الأعيان الدكتور غازي الذنيبات أن القتل تحت تأثير المخدرات لا يخفف العقوبة، وقد يُؤخذ كعامل يزيد من خطورة الجريمة، بينما يمكن لتنازل الورثة عن الحق الشخصي أن يقلّص مدة الحبس بنسبة تصل إلى ثلث المدة. بينما يرى أستاذ القانون الجنائي في الجامعة الأردنية الدكتور حسن الطراونة أن قتل المحامية زينة المجالي يُعامل قانونيًا على أنه قتل مقصود، ما يجعل ملف القضية مفتوحًا أمام المحكمة لتحديد العقوبة بدقة وفق الوقائع والأدلة.

ولم تمر القضية مرور الكرام على الرأي العام، إذ انطلقت على منصات التواصل موجة من النقاش والجدل حول حجم الشجاعة والتضحيات التي قدمتها المجالي، وسط مطالبات واسعة بتطبيق أقصى العقوبات على الجاني، ومحاسبته على فعلته التي صدمت الجميع.