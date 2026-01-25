في لحظة دفاع بطولية قلبت حياة أسرة أردنية رأسًا على عقب، فقدت الأردن اليوم (الأحد)، محامية شابة كانت رمزًا للشجاعة والوفاء، بعدما تصدّت للدفاع عن والدها وحمايته من شقيقها الذي فقد السيطرة نتيجة تعاطيه المخدرات، لتتسبب بسالتها في مأساة أودت بحياتها على الفور.
أصبحت المحامية الشابة زينة المجالي حديث مواقع التواصل في الأردن، بعد أن تدخلت بحزم في منزل العائلة شمال عمّان، حين حاول شقيقها الاعتداء على والدها، فطعنها شقيقها عدة طعنات قاتلة رغم تدخل فرق الإسعاف السريعة، لتنقلب صفحة حياتها في ثوانٍ، وسط صدمة عارمة بين الأردنيين.
الناشطون والمغردون لم يكتفوا بالحزن، بل استذكروا شخصية المجالي ومسيرتها النقية، مؤكدين أن شجاعتها ووفاءها للعائلة يشكلان مثالاً يُحتذى به. وتحولت آلاف المنشورات إلى دفاتر عزاء رقمية، محمّلة بالدعاء لها بالرحمة والمغفرة، ومعبرة عن الغضب من مأساوية الحادثة.
وقال الناطق الإعلامي باسم مديرية الأمن العام في العاصمة الأردنية عمّان بأن بلاغاً بوقوع اعتداء جسدي عنيف بآلة حادة وصل غرفة العمليات اليوم (الأحد)، وعلى الفور تحركت فرق الشرطة والإسعاف، لتقديم الرعاية الطبية، إلا أن الإصابات كانت بالغة للغاية وأودت بحياتها رغم كل الجهود.
من الناحية القانونية، أكد خبراء القانون الأردني أن جريمة قتل المحامية الشابة على يد أخيها تحت تأثير المخدرات تُصنف كجريمةً جسيمة، وقد تصل العقوبة فيها إلى الإعدام إذا ثبت سبق الإصرار والترصد، أو بين 20 و 25 عامًا في حال كان القتل نتيجة خلاف لحظي دون نية مسبقة. وأوضح عضو اللجنة القانونية في مجلس الأعيان الدكتور غازي الذنيبات أن القتل تحت تأثير المخدرات لا يخفف العقوبة، وقد يُؤخذ كعامل يزيد من خطورة الجريمة، بينما يمكن لتنازل الورثة عن الحق الشخصي أن يقلّص مدة الحبس بنسبة تصل إلى ثلث المدة. بينما يرى أستاذ القانون الجنائي في الجامعة الأردنية الدكتور حسن الطراونة أن قتل المحامية زينة المجالي يُعامل قانونيًا على أنه قتل مقصود، ما يجعل ملف القضية مفتوحًا أمام المحكمة لتحديد العقوبة بدقة وفق الوقائع والأدلة.
ولم تمر القضية مرور الكرام على الرأي العام، إذ انطلقت على منصات التواصل موجة من النقاش والجدل حول حجم الشجاعة والتضحيات التي قدمتها المجالي، وسط مطالبات واسعة بتطبيق أقصى العقوبات على الجاني، ومحاسبته على فعلته التي صدمت الجميع.
In a moment of heroic defense that turned the life of a Jordanian family upside down, Jordan lost today (Sunday) a young lawyer who was a symbol of courage and loyalty, after she bravely defended her father and protected him from her brother, who lost control due to drug use, resulting in her valiant act leading to a tragedy that claimed her life instantly.
The young lawyer Zeina Al-Majali became the talk of social media in Jordan after she firmly intervened in the family home north of Amman when her brother attempted to assault their father. Her brother stabbed her multiple fatal wounds despite the rapid intervention of ambulance teams, turning the page of her life in seconds, amidst overwhelming shock among Jordanians.
Activists and tweeters did not stop at expressing sorrow; they also recalled Al-Majali's character and her pure journey, affirming that her bravery and loyalty to her family serve as an example to be emulated. Thousands of posts turned into digital condolence books, filled with prayers for her mercy and forgiveness, and expressing anger over the tragic incident.
The media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate in the Jordanian capital, Amman, stated that a report of a violent physical assault with a sharp object reached the operations room today (Sunday), and immediately police and ambulance teams moved to provide medical care. However, the injuries were extremely severe and claimed her life despite all efforts.
From a legal perspective, Jordanian law experts confirmed that the murder of the young lawyer by her brother under the influence of drugs is classified as a serious crime, and the penalty could reach the death penalty if premeditation and intent are proven, or between 20 and 25 years if the murder resulted from a momentary dispute without prior intent. Dr. Ghazi Al-Dhunaibat, a member of the legal committee in the Senate, explained that murder under the influence of drugs does not lessen the penalty and may be considered a factor that increases the severity of the crime, while the waiver of the heirs of the personal right could reduce the prison term by up to one-third. Meanwhile, Dr. Hassan Al-Tarawneh, a professor of criminal law at the University of Jordan, believes that the murder of lawyer Zeina Al-Majali will be legally treated as intentional murder, which keeps the case file open before the court to determine the penalty accurately according to the facts and evidence.
The case did not pass unnoticed by public opinion, as a wave of discussion and debate erupted on social media platforms regarding the extent of the courage and sacrifices made by Al-Majali, amidst widespread calls for the maximum penalties to be applied to the perpetrator and to hold him accountable for his act that shocked everyone.