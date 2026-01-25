In a moment of heroic defense that turned the life of a Jordanian family upside down, Jordan lost today (Sunday) a young lawyer who was a symbol of courage and loyalty, after she bravely defended her father and protected him from her brother, who lost control due to drug use, resulting in her valiant act leading to a tragedy that claimed her life instantly.

The young lawyer Zeina Al-Majali became the talk of social media in Jordan after she firmly intervened in the family home north of Amman when her brother attempted to assault their father. Her brother stabbed her multiple fatal wounds despite the rapid intervention of ambulance teams, turning the page of her life in seconds, amidst overwhelming shock among Jordanians.

Activists and tweeters did not stop at expressing sorrow; they also recalled Al-Majali's character and her pure journey, affirming that her bravery and loyalty to her family serve as an example to be emulated. Thousands of posts turned into digital condolence books, filled with prayers for her mercy and forgiveness, and expressing anger over the tragic incident.

The media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate in the Jordanian capital, Amman, stated that a report of a violent physical assault with a sharp object reached the operations room today (Sunday), and immediately police and ambulance teams moved to provide medical care. However, the injuries were extremely severe and claimed her life despite all efforts.

From a legal perspective, Jordanian law experts confirmed that the murder of the young lawyer by her brother under the influence of drugs is classified as a serious crime, and the penalty could reach the death penalty if premeditation and intent are proven, or between 20 and 25 years if the murder resulted from a momentary dispute without prior intent. Dr. Ghazi Al-Dhunaibat, a member of the legal committee in the Senate, explained that murder under the influence of drugs does not lessen the penalty and may be considered a factor that increases the severity of the crime, while the waiver of the heirs of the personal right could reduce the prison term by up to one-third. Meanwhile, Dr. Hassan Al-Tarawneh, a professor of criminal law at the University of Jordan, believes that the murder of lawyer Zeina Al-Majali will be legally treated as intentional murder, which keeps the case file open before the court to determine the penalty accurately according to the facts and evidence.

The case did not pass unnoticed by public opinion, as a wave of discussion and debate erupted on social media platforms regarding the extent of the courage and sacrifices made by Al-Majali, amidst widespread calls for the maximum penalties to be applied to the perpetrator and to hold him accountable for his act that shocked everyone.