تلقت أسرتا المحراب والبكري التعازي والمواساة في فقيدتهما القائدة الكشفية أحلام بنت إدريس البكري (أم نادر)، التي انتقلت إلى رحمة الله إثر حادثة مرورية، وصُلِّي عليها في المسجد الحرام بمكة المكرمة، ودُفنت في مقابر المعلاة.


والفقيدة حرم عضو المجلس الاستشاري لفريق كشافة شباب مكة المكرمة القائد الكشفي محمد محراب، ووالدة الجوال نادر محراب، وشقيقة التربوي سليمان البكري، وعميد كلية التربية بجامعة أم القرى سابقاً الدكتور توفيق إدريس البكري.


وأُقيم العزاء في منزل الدكتور توفيق البكري بحي السبهاني في مكة المكرمة.