The families of Al-Mihrab and Al-Bakri received condolences and sympathy for their deceased, the scouting leader Ahlam bint Idris Al-Bakri (Umm Nader), who passed away due to a traffic accident. She was prayed for at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and was buried in the Al-Mu'alla cemetery.



The deceased was the wife of the advisory council member of the Mecca Youth Scouts team, scouting leader Muhammad Mihrab, the mother of scout Nader Mihrab, the sister of educator Suleiman Al-Bakri, and the sister of the former Dean of the College of Education at Umm Al-Qura University, Dr. Tawfiq Idris Al-Bakri.



The condolences were held at the home of Dr. Tawfiq Al-Bakri in the Al-Sabahani neighborhood in Mecca.