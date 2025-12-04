بعد ساعات من إصدارها قراراً بمعاقبة حزب الله والحوثي وتصنيفهم كجهة إرهابية داخل البلاد، وبموجبه أمرت بتجميد جميع أموالهم وأصولهم، تراجعت الحكومة العراقية اليوم (الخميس)، عن التصنيف وقالت إن البيان الذي تحدث عن تصنيف حزب الله والحوثي كان نسخة غير منقحة.


وكانت السلطات العراقية- لجنة تجميد أموال الإرهابيين، قد أدرجت حزب الله اللبناني، والحوثي في اليمن على قوائمها، تنفيذاً لحزم من قرارات مجلس الأمن الخاصة بمكافحة الإرهاب وتمويله، وذلك بحسب ما ورد في العدد 4848 الصادر في 17 نوفمبر 2025 من صحيفة «الوقائع» العراقية الصادرة عن الحكومة العراقية.


وتستند قرارات اللجنة إلى قانون مكافحة غسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهاب رقم 39 لسنة 2015، ونظام تجميد أموال الإرهابيين رقم 6 لسنة 2023، فضلاً عن القرارات الأممية المتعلقة بتنظيم داعش والقاعدة والكيانات والأفراد المرتبطين بهما، إلى جانب أنظمة عقوبات أخرى ذات صلة، والتي تُلزم الدول الأعضاء بتجميد أموال الأشخاص والجهات المدرجين على لوائح العقوبات الدولية.


تجميد الأموال


وبموجب القرار، تُلزم جميع المصارف والمؤسسات المالية والجهات المعنية في العراق بتجميد الأموال المنقولة وغير المنقولة العائدة للأسماء المشمولة، ومنع التعامل المالي أو المصرفي معهم بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، إلى حين صدور قرارات أخرى تقتضي رفع التجميد أو تعديله، مع نشر التعديلات على القوائم في الجريدة الرسمية والموقع الإلكتروني لمكتب مكافحة غسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهاب.


وقال مسؤول حكومي إن الإجراء يأتي في إطار سعي بغداد إلى مواءمة منظومتها القانونية والرقابية مع متطلبات مجموعة العمل المالي (فاتف) والتزامات العراق الدولية في مجال مكافحة الإرهاب وتجفيف منابعه المالية، مع استمرار تحديث القوائم الوطنية تبعاً للتعديلات التي ترد من لجان العقوبات في مجلس الأمن.


الموقف العراقي من الحروب


ومنذ عام 2003 حاولت الحكومات العراقية الحفاظ على مسافة رسمية من الصراع في اليمن ومن المواجهة بين إسرائيل والجماعات المسلحة، واكتفت غالباً بالدعوة إلى حلول سياسية وتخفيف التصعيد.


وتشير تقارير خاصة إلى أنّ الحوثيين افتتحوا خلال السنوات الماضية مقراً في بغداد لتوسيع دائرة التنسيق مع الفصائل العراقية، قبل أن تتعرض هذه الأنشطة لضغوط أمريكية ودولية دفعت بغداد إلى التعهد بحصرها.


ومع اندلاع حرب غزة برزت أكثر فأكثر فكرة «وحدة الجبهات» داخل الجماعات المسلحة، وأعلنت فصائل عراقية مسلحة والحوثيون عن سلسلة عمليات مشتركة بطائرات مسيرة وصواريخ استهدفت أهدافاً في إسرائيل والملاحة البحرية، في حين نظمت فصائل أخرى حملات تبرع علنية لصالح الحوثيين وقدمت نفسها جزءاً من جبهة واحدة تمتد من بغداد إلى صنعاء وبيروت.


موقف العراق من حزب الله


أما في ما يخص حزب الله اللبناني فالعلاقة تتموضع ضمن الإطار نفسه، إذ تنتمي فصائل عراقية نافذة الجماعات المسلحة وتستند إلى تجربة حزب الله العسكرية والتنظيمية، وقد وثقت الخزانة الأمريكية في الأعوام الأخيرة شبكات عراقية متهمة بتهريب النفط لدول معاقبة على أنه نفط عراقي أو بتبييض أموال إحدى الدول وحزب الله عبر شركات واجهة وعقود حكومية، ما أدى إلى إدراج رجال أعمال وشركات عراقية على قوائم العقوبات بدعوى دعم جماعات تصنفها واشنطن «إرهابية».