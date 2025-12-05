في خطوة وقائية تهدف إلى حماية ملايين المصريين في المهجر من المخاطر القانونية، ناشدت وزارة الخارجية والهجرة وشؤون المصريين بالخارج الجاليات المصرية في أكثر من 90 دولة بضرورة تجنب نشر فيديوهات استغاثة أو طلب مساعدة قنصلية على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مثل فيسبوك، محذرة من أن ذلك قد يعرضهم لعقوبات جنائية في الدول المضيفة.

وأصدرت الخارجية المصرية بياناً رسمياً اليوم (الخميس) يعد توجيهاً عاجلاً يأتي رداً على تزايد حالات نشر فيديوهات تظهر مشكلات شخصية أو تعرضاً لسلطات أجنبية، ما يخالف قوانين الخصوصية والتشهير في العديد من الدول التي تتواجد فيها الجالية المصرية، مطالبة أعضاء الجاليات بالتواصل المباشر مع البعثات الدبلوماسية المصرية عبر الخطوط الساخنة الرسمية، لضمان تقديم المساعدة دون مخاطر.

أهمية مراعاة قوانين الدول

وقال بيان الوزارة: «تهيب الوزارة بأعضاء الجاليات المصرية في الخارج بأهمية مراعاة قوانين الدول التي يتواجدون بها في ما يتعلق بنشر فيديوهات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لطلب مساعدات قنصلية أو استغاثات بشأن مشكلات يتعرضون لها، وما قد تتضمنه تلك الفيديوهات من التعرض لسلطات أجنبية أو مؤسسات عامة وخاصة، التي تضع المواطن تحت طائلة القانون في العديد من الدول».

وأكد البيان أن الوزارة ملتزمة بدورها الرئيسي في رعاية مصالح المصريين بالخارج، مشددة على أن جميع الطلبات ستُلبى عبر الطرق الرسمية المتاحة، مثل التوجه المباشر إلى البعثة الدبلوماسية، أو الخط الساخن (رسائل واتساب) الخاص بكل بعثة، إضافة إلى الخط الساخن المركزي للقطاع القنصلي: 002 01268558000.

ويبلغ عدد المصريين في الخارج نحو 14 مليون نسمة، يعملون ويعيشون في أكثر من 170 دولة، ويشكلون أكبر مصدر للتحويلات المالية إلى مصر (نحو 30 مليار دولار سنوياً)، ومع انتشار وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، شهدت السنوات الأخيرة ارتفاعاً في نشر فيديوهات استغاثة، مثل حالات الاعتقال أو النزاعات العمالية، أو مشكلات الهجرة في أوروبا، ما أدى إلى تدخلات قانونية سريعة.

وفي أكتوبر 2025، أعلنت الخارجية المصرية تفعيل خدمة الخط الساخن في 90 بعثة دبلوماسية وقنصلية عبر رسائل واتساب، للرد الفوري على الاستفسارات والطلبات، كجزء من حملة تعزيز التواصل المباشر مع الجاليات، كما أكد مساعد وزير الخارجية للشؤون القنصلية والمصريين في الخارج السفير حداد الجوهري.

وفي نوفمبر الماضي، أعرب وزير الخارجية الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي عن التزام الدولة بـ«أقصى درجات الاهتمام» بالجاليات خلال زياراته الخارجية، مشدداً على أن التواصل الرقمي غير الرسمي قد يعرّض المواطنين لعقوبات تصل إلى الغرامات أو السجن في دول تُطبّق قوانين صارمة ضد التشهير أو انتهاك الخصوصية.