In a precautionary step aimed at protecting millions of Egyptians abroad from legal risks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates has urged Egyptian communities in more than 90 countries to avoid posting distress videos or requests for consular assistance on social media platforms like Facebook, warning that this could expose them to criminal penalties in host countries.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued an official statement today (Thursday) that serves as an urgent directive in response to the increasing instances of videos being shared that showcase personal problems or encounters with foreign authorities, which violate privacy and defamation laws in many countries where the Egyptian community resides. It called on community members to communicate directly with Egyptian diplomatic missions through official hotlines to ensure assistance is provided without risks.

The Importance of Observing Local Laws

The ministry's statement said: “The ministry urges members of the Egyptian communities abroad to be mindful of the laws of the countries they are in regarding posting videos on social media to request consular assistance or distress calls about problems they are facing, and what those videos may include regarding encounters with foreign authorities or public and private institutions, which could put the citizen under legal scrutiny in many countries.”

The statement emphasized that the ministry is committed to its primary role in safeguarding the interests of Egyptians abroad, stressing that all requests will be met through available official channels, such as direct contact with the diplomatic mission, or the official hotlines (WhatsApp messages) specific to each mission, in addition to the central consular sector hotline: 002 01268558000.

There are approximately 14 million Egyptians living abroad, working and residing in more than 170 countries, making them the largest source of remittances to Egypt (around 30 billion dollars annually). With the spread of social media, recent years have seen an increase in the posting of distress videos, such as cases of detention, labor disputes, or immigration issues in Europe, leading to swift legal interventions.

In October 2025, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced the activation of the hotline service in 90 diplomatic and consular missions via WhatsApp messages, for immediate responses to inquiries and requests, as part of a campaign to enhance direct communication with communities, as confirmed by the Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs and Egyptians Abroad, Ambassador Hossam El-Din El-Johari.

Last November, Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aty expressed the state's commitment to "the utmost degree of attention" to communities during his foreign visits, emphasizing that informal digital communication could expose citizens to penalties that may include fines or imprisonment in countries that enforce strict laws against defamation or privacy violations.