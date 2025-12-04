حرب بيانات اندلعت بين أقطاب الإطار التنسيقي على خلفية اختيار رئيس الوزراء الجديد، وتعتبر كل كتلة سياسية أن زعيمها هو الأنسب لتولي الحكومة الجديدة.

حرب البيانات في الإطار الحاكم في العراق ليست وحدها المشتعلة، بل انتقلت العدوى إلى المجلس السياسي الوطني الذي يضم المكون السني الذي يصارع على رئاسة مجلس النواب، حيث يرشح زعيم حزب تقدم محمد الحلبوسي، ووزير التربية السابق محمد تميم، ووزير الدفاع ثابت محمد العباسي، وزعيم تحالف العزم مثنى السامرائي، إلى جانب سالم العيساوي، ومحمود القيسي، أنفسهم لرئاسة مجلس النواب، في الوقت الذي يشهد فيه الإطار التنسيقي الذي يضم المكون الشيعي خلافات على اختيار رئيس الوزراء.

صراع كرسي الحكومة

وبالعودة إلى الصراع على موقع رئيس الوزراء، فقد اشتد الصراع بين أقوى المنافسين وهما محمد شياع السوداني رئيس الوزراء الحالي ونوري المالكي الذي يرغب بقوة العودة إلى هذا الموقع.

ويتضح من بيانات قوى الإطار أن مسألة اختيار رئيس الوزراء ما زالت شائكة، ويعتبر ائتلاف المالكي أن حظوظ زعيمه الآن أقوى من السوداني، وأن ترشيح المالكي هو رغبة من أغلب الكتل والأحزاب من مختلف المكونات.

وآخر ما استخدمه ائتلاف المالكي في مواجهة ائتلاف السوداني هو قدرة المالكي عندما يتولى رئاسة الوزراء، في التفاوض على سحب السلاح الثقيل من قبل الفصائل.

واعتبر مراقبون أن ما يشيع به المالكي من قدرته على نزع سلاح الفصائل هو رسائل داخلية وخارجية مع أن الحكومة العراقية تواجه منذ سنوات ملف «السلاح خارج إطار الدولة»، إذ تؤكد أن انتشار الأسلحة المتوسطة والثقيلة لدى بعض الفصائل يشكّل تحدياً أمام تعزيز الاستقرار وبسط سيادة القانون.

سلاح الفصائل

ويرى رئيس الوزراء «المنتهية ولايته» محمد شياع السوداني، أن نزع سلاح الفصائل المسلحة مرتبط بوجود التحالف الدولي في العراق، الذي تعتبره بعض الفصائل قوة احتلال.

وأوضح أن العراق ملتزم بوضع كل الأسلحة تحت سيطرة الدولة، وأن البرنامج المستقبلي سيشمل دمج الفصائل في قوات الأمن أو الدفاع عبر تسليم أسلحتها.

فيما يقول زعيم ائتلاف دولة القانون نوري المالكي: إن «الفصائل المسلحة أبدت رغبتها في الانخراط ضمن مؤسسات الدولة وتسليم سلاحها الثقيل».

من جانبها، تواصل الولايات المتحدة دعواتها المتكررة لبغداد لضمان ضبط الفصائل المسلحة وتقليص الهجمات التي تستهدف القوات أو المصالح الأمريكية، مؤكدة دعمها لجهود الحكومة في تعزيز المؤسسات الأمنية.

أبرز المرشحين

من جانبه، كشف مصدر من داخل الإطار التنسيقي أن «عدد المرشحين الأكثر حظاً بالفوز برئاسة الوزراء تقلص كثيراً إلى أسماء معدودة، يتقدمها رئيس حكومة تصريف الأعمال محمد شياع السوداني، بالإضافة إلى العبادي والمالكي، مع دخول مرشحين مثل أسعد العيداني وآخرين في القائمة المصغرة.

وبين أن «هذه القائمة ماضية، إلا في حال استجد متغير ما في المشهد السياسي المحلي أو الاقليمي».

وكانت لجنة تقييم المرشحين لمنصب رئيس الوزراء التابعة للإطار التنسيقي، قد وجدت أن الأسماء المرشحة ينحدر أصحابها من كتل نيابية مختلفة، وآخرين من أحزاب متعددة، فضلاً عن بعض المرشحين المستقلين، لكن أغلب هؤلاء لا تنطبق عليهم معايير التنافس على منصب رئيس الوزراء، وفق قولها.

وكان الإطار التنسيقي قد حدد في وقت سابق الشروط والمعايير الواجب توفرها في المرشحين لشغل منصب رئيس الحكومة الجديدة، وأبرزها ألا يكون زعيماً لكتلة سياسية.

منافسة قوية

وفي طور لافت وذات مغزى، كشف ائتلاف النصر، بزعامة رئيس الحكومة السابق حيدر العبادي عن رفض زعيمه الترشح لرئاسة الحكومة وأن اسمه طرح من قبل الإطار التنسيقي، مشيراً إلى أن الاجتماع القادم للإطار ربما يكون حاسماً بتحديد هوية رئيس مجلس الوزراء الجديد.

وقال المتحدث بأسم ائتلاف النصر، سلام الزبيدي، إن «قوى الإطار التنسيقي هي التي أدرجت اسم رئيس الوزراء السابق حيدر العبادي ضمن قائمة المرشحين لرئاسة الحكومة الجديدة، رغم رفضه».

وأضاف أن «هناك استحقاقات وطنية وأخرى خارجية، وبينها ملفات وتحديات داخلية وخارجية، بالتالي قدرة المرشح على التعامل معها تعد من أهم المعايير والمحددات التي يجب أن تتوفر في شخصية رئيس الوزراء القادم».

وأوضح أن «العبادي لا يقبل العمل وفق معادلة يكبل فيها أو يقيد، وبالتالي مسألة اختيار مرشح الحكومة القادمة تحتاج إلى المزيد من التفاهمات، وأن اجتماع الإطار التنسيقي المزمع عقده (الاثنين) القادم، من الممكن أن يشهد تبلور هوية رئيس الوزراء الجديد».

وأكد أن «حظوظ جميع المرشحين لرئاسة الوزراء متساوية حتى اللحظة، لا توجد مفاضلة لشخصية ما على أخرى، إلا بالمعايير المحددة من قبل الإطار»، مشيرا إلى أن «من ستنطبق عليه المعايير في إدارة المرحلة القادمة، ومن يقبل التحديات الإقليمية والدولية ويحقق رضى داخلي وخارجي هو من سيكون رئيس الوزراء، كما أن تحديد هوية رئيسي الجمهورية والبرلمان حتماً سيكون لها تأثير في اختيار رئيس الوزراء الأنسب».