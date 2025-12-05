في تطور يهز أسس السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية، أعلن رئيس لجنة الخدمات المسلحة في مجلس الشيوخ الجمهوري روجر ويكر، اليوم (الخميس)، أن لجنته ستتلقى تسجيلات صوتية ومرئية كاملة للضربات العسكرية الأمريكية على قوارب مشتبهة بنقل المخدرات في بحر الكاريبي، كجزء من تحقيق يركز على ما إذا كان الناجون الذين يتشبثون بحطام السفن قد تعرضوا لاستهداف متعمد.
هذه الخطوة تأتي وسط موجة من الغضب الثنائي الحزبي، حيث يُتهم وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث بإصدار أوامر تتجاوز القانون الدولي، في حملة أسفرت عن مقتل 83 شخصاً في 21 غارة عسكرية بين أوائل سبتمبر ومنتصف نوفمبر.
بداية الحملة: من الإعلان إلى الضربة الأولى
بدأت القصة في 2 سبتمبر 2025، عندما أعلن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أول غارة جوية أمريكية في الكاريبي، استهدفت قارباً فنزويلياً يُزعم أنه ينقل مخدرات، ما أسفر عن مقتل 11 شخصاً.
ونشر ترمب فيديو للعملية، ووصفها بأنها «ضربة قاضية» ضد «إرهابيي المخدرات» التابعين لكارتل «ترين دي أراغوا» الفنزويلي.
وفي اليوم التالي، أكد هيغسيث استمرار العمليات، مدعياً أنها «مصرح بها قانونياً» لمكافحة تهريب المخدرات التي «تسمم الشعب الأمريكي».
ومع توسع الحملة تحت اسم «عملية رمح الجنوب» (Operation Southern Spear)، أجرت القوات الأمريكية 21 ضربة بحرية وجوية في الكاريبي وشرق المحيط الهادئ، قتلت فيها 83 شخصاً، بمن في ذلك مواطنون كولومبيون وفنزويليون.
وأعلن هيغسيث بعض الضربات عبر حسابه على «إكس»، مثل ضربة في 3 أكتوبر أسفرت عن مقتل 4 أشخاص، وأخرى في 17 أكتوبر قتلت 3 رجال مرتبطين بجماعات مسلحة كولومبية.
ومع ذلك، نفت الحكومة الفنزويلية والكولومبية الاتهامات، معتبرة الضربات «اعتداءً عدوانياً» دون أدلة.
الضربة الثانية واتهامات القتل المتعمد
وأثارت الضربة الأولى في 2 سبتمبر جدلاً أكبر بعد تقرير لـ«واشنطن بوست» كشف أن الغارة الأولى أحرقت القارب وقتلت 9 أشخاص، لكن اثنين نجيا وتشبثا بحطام السفينة المحترقة.
ووفقاً لمصادر عسكرية تحدثت إلى صحيفة «الغارديان»، أمر هيغسيث شفهياً بـ«قتل الجميع» قبل العملية، ما دفع الأدميرال فرانك برادلي، قائد العملية، إلى إصدار أمر بضربة ثانية (second tap) لإنهاء المهمة، ما أدى إلى مقتل الناجين.
فيما نفت الإدارة أن هيغسيث أمر صراحة بقتل الناجين، مدعية أن الهدف كان تدمير البضاعة المخدرة لمنع استردادها من قبل الكارتلات، لكن التقارير تشير إلى أن برادلي أمر بالضربة بعد رصد إشارة راديو من أحد الناجين لطلب مساعدة.
على صعيد متصل، وصف السيناتور الجمهوري توم تيليس التقارير بأنها «انتهاك للمعايير الأخلاقية والقانونية»، قائلاً: «من أصدر هذا الأمر يجب أن يُطرد من واشنطن فوراً».
أما زعيم الأقلية في الشيوخ تشاك شومر (ديموقراطي) فقد طالب هيغسيث بإصدار الفيديوهات فوراً لتوضيح ما إذا كانت الضربة غير مشروعة، وأعلن تقديم قرار حول الصلاحيات الحربية مع السيناتورين تيم كاين وراند بول لمنع نشر قوات أمريكية في فنزويلا إذا أمر ترمب بضربات إضافية.
من الدفاع إلى التحقيقات الدولية
بدورها، دافعت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفت عن برادلي، مؤكدة أنه عمل «ضمن صلاحياته القانونية»، ونفت الإدارة أن هيغسيث أمر شخصياً بقتل الجميع.
ترمب نفسه ابتعد عن المسؤولية، قائلاً إنه «لم يكن يريد الضربة الثانية»، لكنه دافع عن السياسة العامة لاستخدام القوة الفتاكة ضد المشتبهين بتهريب المخدرات، وفي اجتماع مجلس الوزراء الثلاثاء الماضي، أكد هيغسيث أن «الحملة لم تبدأ بعد»، واصفاً الضربات بأنها «ضد إرهابيي المخدرات الذين نسميهم في قاع المحيط».
من جانبها، دعت منظمة «هيومن رايتس ووتش» الكونغرس إلى التحقيق في الحملة بأكملها، معتبرة الضربات «غير قانونية» سواء في زمن حرب أو سلام، لأنها تفتقر إلى «الإجراءات القانونية الشفافة».
