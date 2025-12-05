In a development that shakes the foundations of American foreign policy, Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker announced today (Thursday) that his committee will receive full audio and video recordings of U.S. military strikes on boats suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean, as part of an investigation focusing on whether survivors clinging to the wreckage were deliberately targeted.

This move comes amid a wave of bipartisan outrage, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is accused of issuing orders that exceed international law, in a campaign that resulted in the deaths of 83 people in 21 military strikes between early September and mid-November.

The Beginning of the Campaign: From Announcement to First Strike

The story began on September 2, 2025, when President Donald Trump announced the first U.S. airstrike in the Caribbean, targeting a Venezuelan boat allegedly transporting drugs, resulting in the deaths of 11 people.

Trump released a video of the operation, describing it as a "knockout blow" against "drug terrorists" affiliated with the Venezuelan "Train de Aragua" cartel.

The following day, Hegseth confirmed the continuation of operations, claiming they were "legally authorized" to combat drug trafficking that "poisons the American people."

As the campaign expanded under the name "Operation Southern Spear," U.S. forces conducted 21 naval and aerial strikes in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, killing 83 people, including Colombian and Venezuelan citizens.

Hegseth announced some strikes via his account on "X," such as a strike on October 3 that resulted in the deaths of 4 people, and another on October 17 that killed 3 men linked to Colombian armed groups.

However, the Venezuelan and Colombian governments denied the accusations, deeming the strikes "an aggressive assault" without evidence.

The Second Strike and Accusations of Intentional Killing

The first strike on September 2 sparked greater controversy after a report by the "Washington Post" revealed that the initial raid burned the boat and killed 9 people, but two survived and clung to the wreckage of the burning ship.

According to military sources who spoke to the "Guardian," Hegseth verbally ordered to "kill everyone" before the operation, prompting Admiral Frank Bradley, the operation's commander, to issue an order for a second strike to finish the job, resulting in the deaths of the survivors.

While the administration denied that Hegseth explicitly ordered the killing of the survivors, claiming the goal was to destroy the drug cargo to prevent its retrieval by the cartels, reports indicate that Bradley ordered the strike after detecting a radio signal from one of the survivors requesting help.

In a related context, Republican Senator Tom Tillis described the reports as "a violation of ethical and legal standards," stating, "Whoever issued this order should be expelled from Washington immediately."

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat) called for Hegseth to release the videos immediately to clarify whether the strike was unlawful, announcing he would introduce a resolution regarding war powers with Senators Tim Kaine and Rand Paul to prevent the deployment of U.S. forces in Venezuela if Trump ordered additional strikes.

From Defense to International Investigations

For her part, White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt defended Bradley, asserting that he acted "within his legal authority," and the administration denied that Hegseth personally ordered everyone to be killed.

Trump himself distanced himself from responsibility, stating he "did not want the second strike," but defended the overall policy of using lethal force against suspected drug traffickers, and in a Cabinet meeting last Tuesday, Hegseth confirmed that "the campaign has not yet begun," describing the strikes as "against drug terrorists we call at the bottom of the ocean."

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch called on Congress to investigate the entire campaign, deeming the strikes "illegal" whether in times of war or peace, as they lack "transparent legal procedures."