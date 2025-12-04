The Lebanese President, General Joseph Aoun, clarified during his chairing of the Cabinet session today (Thursday) that former ambassador Simon Karam has been appointed as a member of the mechanism committee, following consultations between him, Speaker of the House Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam regarding the necessity of negotiations in Naqoura and the inclusion of a civilian in the committee.

President Aoun stated, "It is obvious that the first session for Ambassador Karam will not be very productive, but it has paved the way for upcoming sessions that will begin on the 19th of this month"; emphasizing that the goal is not to target a specific group or segment of the Lebanese people, as some have started to promote, but rather to protect Lebanon as a whole. He pointed out the need not to take the matter to other places, especially since the reactions to the first meeting were positive, which should be leveraged to avert the specter of a second war on Lebanon.

President Aoun explained that he agreed with Presidents Berri and Salam on selecting Ambassador Karam due to his background as a former ambassador and lawyer, and because he previously participated with the Lebanese delegation in the Madrid Peace Conference negotiations, having significant experience in this field. He stressed the necessity of adopting a language of negotiation instead of a language of war, and not to compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, clarifying that when an agreement is reached, it will become clear whether there has been any concession, and at that point, the state will bear responsibility. However, prior to that, it is not permissible to judge intentions before any agreement is announced, considering that there is no other option but negotiation, a reality that Lebanon has learned from its history of wars.

He called on the international community, particularly the United States, to work towards the success of the negotiations by pressuring Israel to engage positively and seriously, noting that he will convey this position to the Security Council delegation visiting Lebanon tomorrow, accompanied by Ms. Morgan Ortagus. The delegation will head to the south with the ambassadors of the countries to observe the ground reality and the true picture of what is happening there instead of relying on rumors.

President Aoun revealed that the directives given by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to Ambassador Karam revolve around security negotiations, specifically regarding aggressions, withdrawal from occupied points, border demarcation, and the return of prisoners, and nothing more than that.

For his part, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam indicated during the session that he will discuss the options available for Lebanon during the visit of the Security Council delegation tomorrow, following the conclusion of UNIFIL's missions in the south at the end of next year.

Prime Minister Salam clarified that these options may include either the presence of international forces to monitor the borders or a small international force similar to that in the Golan, affirming that work is ongoing in coordination with Lebanon's mission at the United Nations to develop a joint vision regarding this file before the middle of next year. The discussion with the Security Council delegation will also address the developments in the region and the prospects for peace, in addition to the implementation of the Security Council resolution related to Gaza and the Arab peace initiatives.

It is worth mentioning that the Army Commander presented his third report to the government regarding the status of the arms control file.