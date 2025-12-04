أوضح الرئيس اللبناني العماد جوزيف عون خلال ترؤسه جلسة مجلس الوزراء اليوم (الخميس)، أنه تم تعيين السفير السابق سيمون كرام عضواً في لجنة الميكانيزم، وذلك بعد مشاورات جرت بينه وبين رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري ورئيس مجلس الوزراء نواف سلام، حول ضرورة حصول مفاوضات في الناقورة وتطعيم اللجنة بشخص مدني.

وقال الرئيس عون: «إنه من البديهي أن لا تكون أول جلسة للسفير كرام كثيرة الإنتاج، لكنها مهدت الطريق لجلسات مقبلة ستبدأ في 19 من الشهر الحالي»؛ مؤكداً أن الغاية ليست استهداف فئة أو شريحة من اللبنانيين كما بدأ البعض بالترويج له، بل حماية لبنان كل لبنان، مشيراً إلى ضرورة عدم أخذ المسألة إلى أماكن أخرى، خصوصاً أن ردود الفعل على الاجتماع الأول كانت إيجابية، وهو ما يجب استثماره لإبعاد شبح الحرب الثانية على لبنان.

وأوضح الرئيس عون أنه اتفق مع الرئيسين بري وسلام على اختيار السفير كرام كونه سفيراً سابقاً ومحامياً، وسبق أن شارك مع الوفد اللبناني في مفاوضات مؤتمر مدريد للسلام، وله باع كبير في هذا المجال. وشدد على وجوب أن تسود لغة التفاوض بدلاً من لغة الحرب، وعدم التنازل عن سيادة لبنان، موضحاً أنه عند الوصول إلى اتفاق سيظهر ما إذا كان هناك من تنازل، وعندها تتحمل الدولة المسؤولية، أما قبل ذلك فلا يجوز الحكم على النيات قبل الإعلان عن أي اتفاق. معتبراً أنه ليس هناك من خيار آخر سوى التفاوض، وهو الواقع الذي أكد أن لبنان تعلمه من تاريخ الحروب.

وطالب المجتمع الدولي وفي مقدمته الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بالعمل على إنجاح المفاوضات من خلال الضغط على إسرائيل للتعاطي بإيجابية وجدية، لافتاً إلى أنه سيبلغ هذا الموقف لوفد مجلس الأمن الذي يزور لبنان غداً برفقة السيدة مورغان أورتيغاس، حيث سيتوجه الوفد إلى الجنوب مع سفراء الدول لمعاينة الواقع الميداني والصورة الحقيقية لما يجري هناك بدلاً من الاعتماد على الشائعات.

وكشف الرئيس عون أن التوجيهات التي أعطاها رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام للسفير كرام تتمحور حول التفاوض الأمني، أي الاعتداءات والانسحاب من النقاط المحتلة وترسيم الحدود وإعادة الأسرى، وليس أكثر من ذلك.

من جهته، أشار رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام خلال الجلسة إلى أنه سيذهب خلال زيارة وفد مجلس الأمن غداً لمناقشة الخيارات المتاحة للبنان بعد انتهاء مهمات قوات اليونيفيل في الجنوب نهاية العام القادم.

وأوضح الرئيس سلام أن هذه الخيارات قد تشمل إما وجود قوات دولية لمراقبة الحدود، أو قوة دولية صغيرة مشابهة لتلك الموجودة في الجولان، مؤكداً أن العمل جارٍ بالتنسيق مع بعثة لبنان في الأمم المتحدة لوضع تصور مشترك حول هذا الملف قبل منتصف العام القادم. كما سيتناول النقاش مع وفد مجلس الأمن تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة وأفق السلام، إضافة الى مسار تطبيق قرار مجلس الأمن المتعلق بغزة والمبادرات العربية للسلام.

الجدير ذكره أن قائد الجيش قدم تقريره الثالث للحكومة حول مسار ملف حصر السلاح.