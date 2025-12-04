In a bold and candid move, Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz revealed developments in her romantic life, indicating that she has overcome many difficulties and learned lessons from her past experiences, while keeping the door open for the possibility of marriage again.

During her episode on the show "With You" with media personality Mona El Shazly, Abdel Aziz said: "I am currently single and I am no longer naive, I have learned my lesson," confirming that she cannot make a final decision regarding marriage at this time. She added with a smile: "I don't want to say that I won't get married... You might find me married the next day and I would look bad." She continued: "One cannot just follow their heart; the heart and mind must work together."

Yasmin also spoke about the painful experiences she has gone through recently, pointing out that the hardest part is the feeling of regret for what she had previously ignored. She said: "The worst thing is to get hurt and regret many things, and I kept asking myself how I could have remained silent about them."

She also highlighted the social pressures and people's criticisms regarding her personal life, asserting that she will not stay in an uncomfortable relationship just out of fear of what others might say, stating: "I won't stay in a life that I am not happy in just so people won't gloat over me... Let them gloat."

It is worth mentioning that Yasmin Abdel Aziz officially announced her separation from artist Ahmed El Awady in January 2025 via her Facebook account, saying: "The official divorce between me and Ahmed El Awady has taken place, with all respect and appreciation." In April of the same year, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, about three months after the divorce, in a move that caught the public's attention and sparked widespread interaction on social media.