في خطوة صريحة وجريئة، كشفت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبد العزيز تطورات حياتها العاطفية، موضحة أنها تجاوزت كثيرًا من الصعوبات وتعلمت الدروس من تجاربها السابقة، مع ترك الباب مفتوحًا أمام إمكانية الزواج مرة أخرى.

وخلال حلقتها في برنامج «معكم» مع الإعلامية منى الشاذلي، قالت عبد العزيز: «أنا دلوقتي سنجل ومبقتش طيبة، واتعلمت الدرس»، مؤكدة أنها لا تستطيع اتخاذ قرار نهائي بشأن الزواج في الوقت الحالي، وأضافت بابتسامة: «مش عايزة أقول إني مش هتجوز.. ألاقيني متجوزة تاني يوم ويبقى شكلي وحش». وتابعت: «مينفعش الواحد يمشي بقلبه بس، لازم القلب والعقل مع بعض».

وتحدثت ياسمين أيضًا عن التجارب المؤلمة التي مرت بها خلال الفترة الماضية، مشيرة إلى أن أصعب ما في الأمر هو الشعور بالندم على ما كانت تتجاهله سابقًا، وقالت: «أوحش حاجة إنك تتجرحي وندمت على حاجات كتير وكنت بسأل نفسي إزاي كنت بسكت عليها».

كما لفتت إلى الضغوط الاجتماعية وانتقادات الناس على حياتها الشخصية، مؤكدة أنها لن تبقى في علاقة غير مريحة لمجرد خوفها من كلام الآخرين، قائلة: «مش هقعد في حياة أنا مش مبسوطة فيها عشان الناس متشمتش فيا.. طب ما تشمتوا».

يذكر أن ياسمين عبد العزيز أعلنت انفصالها عن الفنان أحمد العوضي رسميًا في يناير 2025 عبر حسابها على فيسبوك، قائلة: «تم الطلاق الرسمي بيني وبين أحمد العوضي، كل الاحترام والتقدير». وفي أبريل من نفس العام، ألغى الزوجان متابعة بعضهما البعض على إنستغرام، بعد نحو ثلاثة أشهر من الطلاق، في خطوة لفتت أنظار الجمهور وأثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.