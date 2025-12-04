تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز ونيابة عنه، كرّم أمير منطقة الرياض، الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز مساء أمس، الفائزين بجائزة الملك خالد لعام 2025، في فندق الفيصلية بالرياض.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل، مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الملك خالد رئيس هيئة الجائزة الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز، وأمير منطقة الباحة عضو مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الملك خالد الأمير حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز.

وقال الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز في كلمة له بهذه المناسبة: «نلتقي اليوم في حفل تكريم الفائزين بجائزة الملك خالد للعام 2025، هذه الجائزة التي تحمل اسم رجل عظيم ترك بصمة لا تنسى في تاريخ هذا الوطن، الملك خالد بن عبدالعزيز رمز العدالة والعطاء، وإرث نستمد منه القيم التي ترتكز عليها، والطريق الذي نسير فيه نحو مجتمع أقوى وأكثر ازدهاراً».

وأضاف: «هذه الجائزة التي تحظى برعاية كريمة من سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رعاية تعكس مكانة الجائزة، وتؤكد دعم قيادتنا للعمل الاجتماعي والتنموي، كما أنها تمضي على خطى رؤية المملكة 2030 بقيادة ولي العهد الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان، رؤية أطلقت طاقات الوطن، وعززت روح الطموح، ورسمت طريقاً واضحاً نحو مستقبل أكثر إشراقاً».

التنمية لا تتحقق بجهد منفرد

وأكد الأمير فيصل بن خالد أن مؤسسة الملك خالد آمنت بأن التنمية لا تتحقق بجهد منفرد، بل بجهود متكاتفة وشراكات راسخة، ولهذا واصلت العمل بثبات، تصنع المبادرات، وتبني القدرات، وتدعم الأفراد والمنظمات؛ إيماناً بقدرات أبناء الوطن، وبما يملكه من إمكانات تؤهله للتنافس والريادة.

عقب ذلك شاهد أمير منطقة الرياض والحضور عرضاً مرئيًّا عن الجائزة وفروعها.

ثم ألقى الأمين العام للجائزة سعود الشمري كلمة استعرض فيها أسماء الفائزين بالجائزة، وفاز بالمركز الأول بجائزة الملك خالد للاستدامة -المخصصة لمنشآت القطاع الخاص في المملكة- مجموعةُ «stc»، وبالمركز الثاني شركةُ التعدين العربية السعودية (معادن)، فيما حلّ مصرفُ «الإنماء» في المركز الثالث، ونالت المركز الأول بجائزة الملك خالد لتميّز المنظمات غير الربحية -الممنوحة للمنظمات غير الربحية المتميزة بالأداء الإداري- الجمعيةُ الخيرية لرعاية الأيتام بالمنطقة الشرقية (بناء)، وجاءت في المركز الثاني جمعيةُ رعاية الأيتام بمحافظة حفر الباطن (تراؤف)، وحصلت جمعيةُ البر بالأحساء على المركز الثالث، فيما فاز بالمركز الأول في جائزة الملك خالد لشركاء التنمية -المقدّمة للأعمال التنموية الاجتماعية- (تطبيق «مُدَّكِر» لتعليم القرآن الكريم)، وبالمركز الثاني جاءت مبادرة «شركة حكينا للأعمال الاجتماعية»، وفي المركز الثالث مبادرة «مقعد الوقفية».

وأوضح الشمري أن الجائزة شهدت هذا العام إقبالاً متزايداً عبر منصاتها المختلفة، حيث تجاوز عدد المتقدمين المسجلين (1,098) جميعهم من المهتمين الذين يؤمنون بأن أدوارهم المجتمعية والتنموية جزء من بناء حاضر مشرق ومستقبل مزدهر للوطن والمواطن.

وفي نهاية الحفل تسلّم أمير منطقة الرياض هدية تذكارية من الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز، ثم التُقطت الصور التذكارية بهذه المناسبة.

يذكر أن الحفل شهد احتفالية خاصة بمناسبة مرور 16 عاماً على انطلاق جائزة الملك خالد، التي أصبحت إحدى أبرز الجوائز الوطنية في مجالات التنمية والاستدامة وتمكين القطاع غير الربحي، كما ضم الحفل معرضاً مصاحباً استعرض مقتنيات تاريخية للملك خالد -رحمه الله-، وقدّم تجربة تفاعلية تعكس مسيرة الملك خالد وقيمه، ودوره في تعزيز التنمية والنهضة الوطنية.

حضر الحفل عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين وأعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي المعتمدين لدى المملكة.