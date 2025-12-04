تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز ونيابة عنه، كرّم أمير منطقة الرياض، الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز مساء أمس، الفائزين بجائزة الملك خالد لعام 2025، في فندق الفيصلية بالرياض.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل، مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الملك خالد رئيس هيئة الجائزة الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز، وأمير منطقة الباحة عضو مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الملك خالد الأمير حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز.
وقال الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز في كلمة له بهذه المناسبة: «نلتقي اليوم في حفل تكريم الفائزين بجائزة الملك خالد للعام 2025، هذه الجائزة التي تحمل اسم رجل عظيم ترك بصمة لا تنسى في تاريخ هذا الوطن، الملك خالد بن عبدالعزيز رمز العدالة والعطاء، وإرث نستمد منه القيم التي ترتكز عليها، والطريق الذي نسير فيه نحو مجتمع أقوى وأكثر ازدهاراً».
وأضاف: «هذه الجائزة التي تحظى برعاية كريمة من سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رعاية تعكس مكانة الجائزة، وتؤكد دعم قيادتنا للعمل الاجتماعي والتنموي، كما أنها تمضي على خطى رؤية المملكة 2030 بقيادة ولي العهد الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان، رؤية أطلقت طاقات الوطن، وعززت روح الطموح، ورسمت طريقاً واضحاً نحو مستقبل أكثر إشراقاً».
التنمية لا تتحقق بجهد منفرد
وأكد الأمير فيصل بن خالد أن مؤسسة الملك خالد آمنت بأن التنمية لا تتحقق بجهد منفرد، بل بجهود متكاتفة وشراكات راسخة، ولهذا واصلت العمل بثبات، تصنع المبادرات، وتبني القدرات، وتدعم الأفراد والمنظمات؛ إيماناً بقدرات أبناء الوطن، وبما يملكه من إمكانات تؤهله للتنافس والريادة.
عقب ذلك شاهد أمير منطقة الرياض والحضور عرضاً مرئيًّا عن الجائزة وفروعها.
ثم ألقى الأمين العام للجائزة سعود الشمري كلمة استعرض فيها أسماء الفائزين بالجائزة، وفاز بالمركز الأول بجائزة الملك خالد للاستدامة -المخصصة لمنشآت القطاع الخاص في المملكة- مجموعةُ «stc»، وبالمركز الثاني شركةُ التعدين العربية السعودية (معادن)، فيما حلّ مصرفُ «الإنماء» في المركز الثالث، ونالت المركز الأول بجائزة الملك خالد لتميّز المنظمات غير الربحية -الممنوحة للمنظمات غير الربحية المتميزة بالأداء الإداري- الجمعيةُ الخيرية لرعاية الأيتام بالمنطقة الشرقية (بناء)، وجاءت في المركز الثاني جمعيةُ رعاية الأيتام بمحافظة حفر الباطن (تراؤف)، وحصلت جمعيةُ البر بالأحساء على المركز الثالث، فيما فاز بالمركز الأول في جائزة الملك خالد لشركاء التنمية -المقدّمة للأعمال التنموية الاجتماعية- (تطبيق «مُدَّكِر» لتعليم القرآن الكريم)، وبالمركز الثاني جاءت مبادرة «شركة حكينا للأعمال الاجتماعية»، وفي المركز الثالث مبادرة «مقعد الوقفية».
وأوضح الشمري أن الجائزة شهدت هذا العام إقبالاً متزايداً عبر منصاتها المختلفة، حيث تجاوز عدد المتقدمين المسجلين (1,098) جميعهم من المهتمين الذين يؤمنون بأن أدوارهم المجتمعية والتنموية جزء من بناء حاضر مشرق ومستقبل مزدهر للوطن والمواطن.
وفي نهاية الحفل تسلّم أمير منطقة الرياض هدية تذكارية من الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز، ثم التُقطت الصور التذكارية بهذه المناسبة.
يذكر أن الحفل شهد احتفالية خاصة بمناسبة مرور 16 عاماً على انطلاق جائزة الملك خالد، التي أصبحت إحدى أبرز الجوائز الوطنية في مجالات التنمية والاستدامة وتمكين القطاع غير الربحي، كما ضم الحفل معرضاً مصاحباً استعرض مقتنيات تاريخية للملك خالد -رحمه الله-، وقدّم تجربة تفاعلية تعكس مسيرة الملك خالد وقيمه، ودوره في تعزيز التنمية والنهضة الوطنية.
حضر الحفل عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين وأعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي المعتمدين لدى المملكة.
Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and on his behalf, the Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, honored the winners of the King Khalid Award for the year 2025 last night at the Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh.
Upon his arrival at the venue, he was received by the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Khalid Foundation, and the Chairman of the Award Authority, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, as well as the Emir of the Al-Baha Region and a member of the Board of Trustees of the King Khalid Foundation, Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz.
In his speech on this occasion, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz said: "We gather today at the ceremony honoring the winners of the King Khalid Award for the year 2025, an award that bears the name of a great man who left an unforgettable mark in the history of this nation, King Khalid bin Abdulaziz, a symbol of justice and giving, and a legacy from which we derive the values that underpin it, and the path we walk towards a stronger and more prosperous society."
He added: "This award, which enjoys the generous patronage of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, reflects the status of the award and affirms our leadership's support for social and developmental work. It also follows the path of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, led by the trustworthy Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a vision that has unleashed the energies of the nation, enhanced the spirit of ambition, and charted a clear path towards a brighter future."
Development is Not Achieved by Individual Efforts
Prince Faisal bin Khalid emphasized that the King Khalid Foundation believes that development is not achieved by individual efforts, but through collective efforts and solid partnerships. Therefore, it has continued to work steadily, creating initiatives, building capacities, and supporting individuals and organizations; believing in the capabilities of the nation's sons and the potential it possesses to compete and lead.
Following that, the Emir of the Riyadh Region and the attendees watched a visual presentation about the award and its categories.
Then, the Secretary-General of the award, Saud Al-Shammari, delivered a speech in which he reviewed the names of the award winners. The first place in the King Khalid Award for Sustainability - designated for private sector establishments in the Kingdom - was won by the "stc" group, while the second place went to the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden), and the Alinma Bank secured the third place. The first place in the King Khalid Award for Excellence in Non-Profit Organizations - awarded to outstanding non-profit organizations in administrative performance - was won by the Charity Association for Orphans Care in the Eastern Region (Benaa), with the second place going to the Orphans Care Association in Hafr Al-Batin (Teraouf), and the Al-Bir Association in Al-Ahsa taking the third place. In the King Khalid Award for Development Partners - presented for social development initiatives - the first place was awarded to the "Muddakir" application for teaching the Holy Quran, the second place went to the "Hakeena" social business initiative, and the third place was for the "Waqf Seat" initiative.
Al-Shammari clarified that this year the award witnessed an increased turnout through its various platforms, as the number of registered applicants exceeded (1,098), all of whom are interested individuals who believe that their social and developmental roles are part of building a bright present and a prosperous future for the nation and its citizens.
At the end of the ceremony, the Emir of the Riyadh Region received a commemorative gift from Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, and then commemorative photos were taken on this occasion.
It is noteworthy that the ceremony featured a special celebration marking the 16th anniversary of the launch of the King Khalid Award, which has become one of the most prominent national awards in the fields of development, sustainability, and empowering the non-profit sector. The event also included a accompanying exhibition showcasing historical artifacts of King Khalid - may God have mercy on him - and provided an interactive experience reflecting King Khalid's journey, values, and his role in enhancing development and national renaissance.
A number of princes, officials, and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom attended the ceremony.