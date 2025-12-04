Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and on his behalf, the Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, honored the winners of the King Khalid Award for the year 2025 last night at the Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh.

Upon his arrival at the venue, he was received by the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Khalid Foundation, and the Chairman of the Award Authority, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, as well as the Emir of the Al-Baha Region and a member of the Board of Trustees of the King Khalid Foundation, Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz.

In his speech on this occasion, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz said: "We gather today at the ceremony honoring the winners of the King Khalid Award for the year 2025, an award that bears the name of a great man who left an unforgettable mark in the history of this nation, King Khalid bin Abdulaziz, a symbol of justice and giving, and a legacy from which we derive the values that underpin it, and the path we walk towards a stronger and more prosperous society."

He added: "This award, which enjoys the generous patronage of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, reflects the status of the award and affirms our leadership's support for social and developmental work. It also follows the path of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, led by the trustworthy Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a vision that has unleashed the energies of the nation, enhanced the spirit of ambition, and charted a clear path towards a brighter future."

Development is Not Achieved by Individual Efforts

Prince Faisal bin Khalid emphasized that the King Khalid Foundation believes that development is not achieved by individual efforts, but through collective efforts and solid partnerships. Therefore, it has continued to work steadily, creating initiatives, building capacities, and supporting individuals and organizations; believing in the capabilities of the nation's sons and the potential it possesses to compete and lead.

Following that, the Emir of the Riyadh Region and the attendees watched a visual presentation about the award and its categories.

Then, the Secretary-General of the award, Saud Al-Shammari, delivered a speech in which he reviewed the names of the award winners. The first place in the King Khalid Award for Sustainability - designated for private sector establishments in the Kingdom - was won by the "stc" group, while the second place went to the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden), and the Alinma Bank secured the third place. The first place in the King Khalid Award for Excellence in Non-Profit Organizations - awarded to outstanding non-profit organizations in administrative performance - was won by the Charity Association for Orphans Care in the Eastern Region (Benaa), with the second place going to the Orphans Care Association in Hafr Al-Batin (Teraouf), and the Al-Bir Association in Al-Ahsa taking the third place. In the King Khalid Award for Development Partners - presented for social development initiatives - the first place was awarded to the "Muddakir" application for teaching the Holy Quran, the second place went to the "Hakeena" social business initiative, and the third place was for the "Waqf Seat" initiative.

Al-Shammari clarified that this year the award witnessed an increased turnout through its various platforms, as the number of registered applicants exceeded (1,098), all of whom are interested individuals who believe that their social and developmental roles are part of building a bright present and a prosperous future for the nation and its citizens.

At the end of the ceremony, the Emir of the Riyadh Region received a commemorative gift from Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, and then commemorative photos were taken on this occasion.

It is noteworthy that the ceremony featured a special celebration marking the 16th anniversary of the launch of the King Khalid Award, which has become one of the most prominent national awards in the fields of development, sustainability, and empowering the non-profit sector. The event also included a accompanying exhibition showcasing historical artifacts of King Khalid - may God have mercy on him - and provided an interactive experience reflecting King Khalid's journey, values, and his role in enhancing development and national renaissance.

A number of princes, officials, and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom attended the ceremony.