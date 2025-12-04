The Egyptian singer Essam Karika revealed new details for the first time about the behind-the-scenes of the scene where the artist Abla Kamel sings in the movie "El-Lemby," pointing out that the artist was suffering from extreme shyness during the recording and requested that he be the only person present in the studio during her performance.

Behind the Scenes of Recording the Song

Karika stated in television remarks that Abla Kamel refused to have anyone inside the control room, telling him: "No one should be here except you," confirming that she needed complete silence to the extent of saying: "I don't want to hear my own voice."

Abla Kamel's Request

Karika added that the folk song "Ya Sater Estor Min Dukhul El-Hara" was a personal choice of Abla Kamel, confirming that she requested to present it with only rhythms and no music, which was executed exactly as she wished.

Details of the Movie El-Lemby

The movie "El-Lemby" was produced in 2002 and is considered one of the most prominent works that combined popular comedy and funny situations. It starred Mohamed Saad, Abla Kamel, along with Hala Shiha, Hassan Hosny, Haggag Abdel Azim, and others.