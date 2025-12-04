كشف المطرب المصري عصام كاريكا تفاصيل جديدة للمرة الأولى عن كواليس مشهد غناء الفنانة عبلة كامل في فيلم «اللمبي»، مشيرا إلى أن الفنانة كانت تعاني خجلا شديدا خلال التسجيل، وطلبت أن يكون هو الشخص الوحيد الموجود داخل الاستوديو أثناء أدائها.
كواليس تسجيل الأغنية
وقال كاريكا في تصريحات تلفزيونية إن عبلة كامل رفضت وجود أي فرد داخل غرفة التحكم، وقالت له: «محدش يقعد غيرك»، مؤكدا أنها كانت تحتاج إلى هدوء تام لدرجة قولها: «مش عايزة أسمع نفس».
---**media«2625410»**
طلب عبلة كامل
وأضاف كاريكا أن الأغنية الشعبية «يا ساتر استر من دخول الحارة» كانت اختيارا شخصيا من عبلة كامل، مؤكدا أنها طلبت تقديمها بإيقاعات فقط دون موسيقى، وهو ما تم تنفيذه كما رغبت تماما.
**media«2625412»**
تفاصيل فيلم اللمبي
وأنتج فيلم «اللمبي» عام 2002، ويعد من أبرز الأعمال التي جمعت بين الكوميديا الشعبية والمواقف الطريفة، وجمع في بطولته كلا من محمد سعد، وعبلة كامل، إلى جانب حلا شيحة، حسن حسني، وحجاج عبدالعظيم وغيرهم.
The Egyptian singer Essam Karika revealed new details for the first time about the behind-the-scenes of the scene where the artist Abla Kamel sings in the movie "El-Lemby," pointing out that the artist was suffering from extreme shyness during the recording and requested that he be the only person present in the studio during her performance.
Behind the Scenes of Recording the Song
Karika stated in television remarks that Abla Kamel refused to have anyone inside the control room, telling him: "No one should be here except you," confirming that she needed complete silence to the extent of saying: "I don't want to hear my own voice."
---**media«2625410»**
Abla Kamel's Request
Karika added that the folk song "Ya Sater Estor Min Dukhul El-Hara" was a personal choice of Abla Kamel, confirming that she requested to present it with only rhythms and no music, which was executed exactly as she wished.
**media«2625412»**
Details of the Movie El-Lemby
The movie "El-Lemby" was produced in 2002 and is considered one of the most prominent works that combined popular comedy and funny situations. It starred Mohamed Saad, Abla Kamel, along with Hala Shiha, Hassan Hosny, Haggag Abdel Azim, and others.