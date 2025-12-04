كشف المطرب المصري عصام كاريكا تفاصيل جديدة للمرة الأولى عن كواليس مشهد غناء الفنانة عبلة كامل في فيلم «اللمبي»، مشيرا إلى أن الفنانة كانت تعاني خجلا شديدا خلال التسجيل، وطلبت أن يكون هو الشخص الوحيد الموجود داخل الاستوديو أثناء أدائها.

كواليس تسجيل الأغنية

وقال كاريكا في تصريحات تلفزيونية إن عبلة كامل رفضت وجود أي فرد داخل غرفة التحكم، وقالت له: «محدش يقعد غيرك»، مؤكدا أنها كانت تحتاج إلى هدوء تام لدرجة قولها: «مش عايزة أسمع نفس».

طلب عبلة كامل

وأضاف كاريكا أن الأغنية الشعبية «يا ساتر استر من دخول الحارة» كانت اختيارا شخصيا من عبلة كامل، مؤكدا أنها طلبت تقديمها بإيقاعات فقط دون موسيقى، وهو ما تم تنفيذه كما رغبت تماما.

تفاصيل فيلم اللمبي

وأنتج فيلم «اللمبي» عام 2002، ويعد من أبرز الأعمال التي جمعت بين الكوميديا الشعبية والمواقف الطريفة، وجمع في بطولته كلا من محمد سعد، وعبلة كامل، إلى جانب حلا شيحة، حسن حسني، وحجاج عبدالعظيم وغيرهم.