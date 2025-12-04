The Egyptian artist Helmy Abdel-Baqi revealed that the Egyptian composer Nasser Saqr is suffering from cancer, explaining that the latter requested support from the music professions and the syndicate, which initially responded to his request and provided him with the necessary assistance during the first stage of treatment.

Abdel-Baqi published a video clip showing Saqr talking about his struggles with the disease, expressing his gratitude to the syndicate's head Mustafa Kamel and the syndicate members after his health condition improved during that period.

Treatment Halted

Abdel-Baqi explained that Saqr's condition has recently deteriorated significantly due to the rising costs of treatment and his cessation of receiving medical care, which led him to express his anger and dissatisfaction with the syndicate in a new video that circulated on social media platforms.

Difficult Health Condition

Abdel-Baqi confirmed that Nasser Saqr's health situation has become much more difficult than it was, noting that the halt in treatment was the main reason behind the severe deterioration he is currently experiencing.