كشف الفنان المصري حلمي عبدالباقي إصابة الملحن المصري ناصر صقر بمرض السرطان، موضحا أن الأخير طلب دعما من المهن الموسيقية والنقابة واستجابت لطلبه في البداية وقدّمت له المساعدة اللازمة خلال مرحلة العلاج الأولى.

ونشر عبدالباقي مقطع فيديو يظهر فيه صقر وهو يتحدث عن معاناته مع المرض، موجّها الشكر للنقيب مصطفى كامل وأعضاء النقابة بعد تحسن حالته الصحية في تلك الفترة.

توقف العلاج

وأوضح عبدالباقي أن حالة صقر تدهورت أخيرا بشكل كبير، نتيجة ارتفاع تكاليف العلاج وتوقفه عن تلقي الرعاية الطبية، وهو ما دفعه لإظهار غضبه واستيائه من النقابة في فيديو جديد تم تداوله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وضع صحي صعب

وأكد عبدالباقي أن الوضع الصحي لناصر صقر بات أصعب بكثير مما كان عليه، مشيرا إلى أن توقف العلاج كان السبب الرئيسي وراء التدهور الحاد الذي يعاني منه في الوقت الحالي.