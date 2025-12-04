كشف الفنان المصري حلمي عبدالباقي إصابة الملحن المصري ناصر صقر بمرض السرطان، موضحا أن الأخير طلب دعما من المهن الموسيقية والنقابة واستجابت لطلبه في البداية وقدّمت له المساعدة اللازمة خلال مرحلة العلاج الأولى.
ونشر عبدالباقي مقطع فيديو يظهر فيه صقر وهو يتحدث عن معاناته مع المرض، موجّها الشكر للنقيب مصطفى كامل وأعضاء النقابة بعد تحسن حالته الصحية في تلك الفترة.
**media«2625397»**
توقف العلاج
وأوضح عبدالباقي أن حالة صقر تدهورت أخيرا بشكل كبير، نتيجة ارتفاع تكاليف العلاج وتوقفه عن تلقي الرعاية الطبية، وهو ما دفعه لإظهار غضبه واستيائه من النقابة في فيديو جديد تم تداوله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وضع صحي صعب
وأكد عبدالباقي أن الوضع الصحي لناصر صقر بات أصعب بكثير مما كان عليه، مشيرا إلى أن توقف العلاج كان السبب الرئيسي وراء التدهور الحاد الذي يعاني منه في الوقت الحالي.
The Egyptian artist Helmy Abdel-Baqi revealed that the Egyptian composer Nasser Saqr is suffering from cancer, explaining that the latter requested support from the music professions and the syndicate, which initially responded to his request and provided him with the necessary assistance during the first stage of treatment.
Abdel-Baqi published a video clip showing Saqr talking about his struggles with the disease, expressing his gratitude to the syndicate's head Mustafa Kamel and the syndicate members after his health condition improved during that period.
**media«2625397»**
Treatment Halted
Abdel-Baqi explained that Saqr's condition has recently deteriorated significantly due to the rising costs of treatment and his cessation of receiving medical care, which led him to express his anger and dissatisfaction with the syndicate in a new video that circulated on social media platforms.
Difficult Health Condition
Abdel-Baqi confirmed that Nasser Saqr's health situation has become much more difficult than it was, noting that the halt in treatment was the main reason behind the severe deterioration he is currently experiencing.