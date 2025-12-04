كشف وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني معمر الإرياني اليوم (الخميس) عن توقيع اتفاق بين السلطة المحلية في محافظة حضرموت وحلف قبائل حضرموت، برعاية سعودية ممثلة بالوفد الرفيع الذي وصل من الرياض، واصفاً ما جرى بخطوة عملية لترسيخ الأمن وتغليب صوت العقل والحكمة، وتجنيب حضرموت مخاطر الانزلاق نحو توترات تهدد النسيج الاجتماعي وأمن المواطنين والمنشآت الحيوية.


وأوضح الإرياني أن الاتفاق يؤكد على أن المملكة العربية السعودية لا تزال في قلب المشهد اليمني، ضامنة للأمن والاستقرار، وحاضرة إلى جانب اليمن في كل المنعطفات الحساسة.


إشراف سعودي على تنفيذ الاتفاق


وكتب الإرياني على حسابه في «X» إن إشراف المملكة على تنفيذ الاتفاق، واستمرار وجود الفريق الأمني السعودي لمتابعة الآليات وجدولة تنفيذ الالتزامات على الأرض، يعكس إدراكاً عميقاً لحساسية المرحلة وضرورة بناء الثقة بين الأطراف في المحافظة، على قاعدة الشراكة واحترام مؤسسات الدولة، مبيناً أن «الحوار والتفاهم الحضاري بين القوى المحلية، حين يحظيان بدعم أشقائنا في المملكة، يثبت أنهم يمتلكون القدرة على نزع فتيل الأزمات، وإعادة الأمور إلى مسارها الصحيح».


وأشار إلى أن حضرموت التي تمثل ركيزة الاستقرار في الشرق اليمني، وحاضنة مقدرات اقتصادية حيوية للدولة، تستحق أن تصان، وأن تبقى بتكوينها القبلي والمدني نموذجاً للأمن والتنمية، ولذلك فإن هذا الاتفاق يعد مكسباً لكل اليمنيين، وخطوة باتجاه توحيد الجهود تحت راية الدولة ومؤسساتها الأمنية والعسكرية في معركة الخلاص من الحوثي.


السعودية.. السند للشعب اليمني


وقال وزير الإعلام اليمني: لقد أثبتت التجارب أن المملكة العربية السعودية كانت وستظل السند الأقوى للشعب اليمني وقيادته الشرعية، وأنها تعمل على تهدئة الأوضاع وإعادة الاستقرار ليس بالكلام، بل بالفعل والدعم المباشر والحضور الميداني، من منطلق مسؤولياتها تجاه أمن اليمن والمنطقة.


وأعرب الإرياني عن شكره تقديره للمملكة قائلاً: «من هنا فإن الشكر والتقدير لجهود الأشقاء واجب، والمراهنة على نجاح الاتفاق مسؤولية مشتركة تتطلب من الجميع الالتزام بما تم الاتفاق عليه، والابتعاد عن أي تصعيد إعلامي أو ميداني يعيد الأزمة إلى نقطة الصفر».


ولفت إلى أن «ما شهدته حضرموت، هو انتصار للحكمة، وخطوة أولى في طريق يحتاج إلى الاستمرار والمتابعة والصدق في التنفيذ، ليبقى الأمن مستقراً، والتنمية ممكنة، والدولة هي المرجع والضامن الوحيد لحقوق الجميع. وإننا على ثقة أن هذه التهدئة، برعاية الأشقاء في المملكة، ستفتح الباب لمرحلة من التوافق والعمل المشترك بين جميع المكونات المنضوية تحت سقف الشرعية الدستورية بما يخدم المعركة الوطنية ضد الحوثي التي يتربص بالجميع دون استثناء».


بنود الاتفاق


وكان المكتب الإعلامي لمحافظة حضرموت قد قال في بيان إن الاتفاق الذي وقعه محافظ حضرموت سالم أحمد الخنبشي ووكيل أول المحافظة ورئيس «حلف قبائل حضرموت» الشيخ عمرو بن علي بن حبريش نص على «الوقف الفوري للتصعيد العسكري والأمني والإعلامي والتحريضي، واستمرار الهدنة بين الطرفين إلى أن تنتهي لجنة الوساطة من أعمالها والوصول إلى اتفاق كامل بين الطرفين».


وشدد الاتفاق على انسحاب «قوات حماية حضرموت» التابعة لابن حبريش، إلى المحيط الخارجي لشركة «بترو مسيلة» لإنتاج واستكشاف النفط المملوكة للدولة، مع عودة قوات حماية الشركات لمواقعها السابقة، وموظفي الشركة لمزاولة أعمالهم في الإنتاج والاستكشاف، على أن يبدأ الانسحاب في الثامنة صباح اليوم.