The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, revealed today (Thursday) the signing of an agreement between the local authority in Hadhramaut Governorate and the Hadhramaut Tribes Alliance, under Saudi sponsorship represented by the high-level delegation that arrived from Riyadh. He described what took place as a practical step to consolidate security, prioritize reason and wisdom, and spare Hadhramaut the risks of slipping into tensions that threaten the social fabric and the security of citizens and vital facilities.



Al-Eryani clarified that the agreement affirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains at the heart of the Yemeni scene, guaranteeing security and stability, and is present alongside Yemen in all sensitive turning points.



Saudi Oversight on the Implementation of the Agreement



Al-Eryani wrote on his account on "X" that the Kingdom's oversight of the implementation of the agreement and the continued presence of the Saudi security team to follow up on the mechanisms and schedule for fulfilling commitments on the ground reflects a deep understanding of the sensitivity of the phase and the necessity of building trust among the parties in the governorate, based on partnership and respect for state institutions. He indicated that "dialogue and civilized understanding among local forces, when supported by our brothers in the Kingdom, proves that they have the ability to defuse crises and return matters to their correct course."



He pointed out that Hadhramaut, which represents a pillar of stability in eastern Yemen and is a host of vital economic resources for the state, deserves to be preserved and to remain, with its tribal and civil composition, a model for security and development. Therefore, this agreement is considered a gain for all Yemenis and a step towards unifying efforts under the banner of the state and its security and military institutions in the battle for liberation from the Houthis.



Saudi Arabia: The Support for the Yemeni People



The Yemeni Minister of Information stated: Experience has proven that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been and will remain the strongest support for the Yemeni people and their legitimate leadership, and that it works to calm the situation and restore stability not just with words, but with actions, direct support, and a field presence, based on its responsibilities towards the security of Yemen and the region.



Al-Eryani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom, saying: "From here, gratitude and appreciation for the efforts of our brothers is a duty, and betting on the success of the agreement is a shared responsibility that requires everyone to adhere to what has been agreed upon and to avoid any media or field escalation that would return the crisis to square one."



He pointed out that "what has been witnessed in Hadhramaut is a victory for wisdom and a first step on a path that requires continuity, follow-up, and sincerity in implementation, so that security remains stable, development is possible, and the state is the sole reference and guarantor of everyone's rights. We are confident that this calm, under the sponsorship of our brothers in the Kingdom, will open the door to a phase of consensus and joint action among all components under the roof of constitutional legitimacy, serving the national battle against the Houthis who threaten everyone without exception."



Terms of the Agreement



The media office of Hadhramaut Governorate stated in a statement that the agreement signed by Hadhramaut Governor Salem Ahmed Al-Khanbashi and the first deputy governor and head of the "Hadhramaut Tribes Alliance," Sheikh Amr bin Ali bin Habreesh, stipulated "the immediate cessation of military, security, media, and incitement escalation, and the continuation of the truce between the two parties until the mediation committee completes its work and reaches a full agreement between the two parties."



The agreement emphasized the withdrawal of the "Hadhramaut Protection Forces" affiliated with Bin Habreesh to the outer perimeter of the state-owned "Petro Masila" oil production and exploration company, with the return of the company protection forces to their previous positions and the company's employees resuming their work in production and exploration, with the withdrawal to begin at 8 AM today.