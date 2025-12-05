Between Black Friday and White Friday, scammers are active in hunting their victims, exploiting major discount seasons. The internet is flooded with tempting offers and irresistible promotional banners, and behind this shiny facade lie real electronic dangers.

Experts confirm that it is a golden season that scammers prepare for with plans and measures to trap their victims through the corridors of "White Friday," which is a season for fraud through fake offers for shoppers.

Electronic fraud methods are varied, and their forms differ based on the means and techniques used. Scammers exploit fake websites to mislead users, as well as the annual promotional period to spread their suspicious advertisements and access user data, utilizing artificial intelligence techniques. With the development and widespread use of smart applications, creating fraudulent websites has become easier and faster, aiding in the promotion of malicious software and fake links that deceive users with profitable financial opportunities or attractive marketing offers.

According to the Saudi Cybersecurity Federation, the activity of scammers increases during these seasons by more than 200%, exploiting the rush of shoppers and their desire to seize the best deals, alongside the blind trust some place in misleading advertisements and untrustworthy platforms.

Scammers know that many shoppers during the promotional season do not have time to think or verify; they seek to seize the opportunity before it ends, turning the tempting offer into a well-crafted electronic trap that is difficult to escape from without loss or the breach of sensitive data that ensnares the victim. Therefore, shopping and technology experts advise online shoppers during "White Friday" to be cautious of falling victim to phishing and cyber intrusion during this time of year, when the demand for online shopping significantly increases to take advantage of the enticing offers and discounts provided by e-commerce sites that continue until the end of this month.

Fake Shipping Messages!

The Media and Banking Awareness Committee of Saudi banks has warned of the increasing attempts at fraud during the "White Friday" season, urging consumers to verify offers through official sources.

The committee confirmed that scammers exploit fake offers to trap shoppers, calling for verification of the reliability of websites and applications before making purchases, ensuring that the link matches the official site, and reviewing genuine ratings. It also emphasized the need to be cautious of fake shipping messages and to refuse to pay any fees not related to the consumer.

During the "White Friday" season, the internet becomes a crowded space filled with surprise offers, advertisements everywhere, and shoppers trying to seize the best deal before the countdown ends and cyber attacks increase. This situation raises questions about how scammers exploit the rush of shoppers and steal their money, and how users can protect their data and money from fake offers.

The Media and Banking Awareness Committee in Saudi banks warned bank customers of new methods of financial and banking fraud that rely on social engineering techniques, exploiting weaknesses in the victim's mind and psychologically manipulating them, leading to the disclosure of confidential and protected information and data, resulting in significant financial losses.

Social Engineering Tricks

The committee revealed that the most commonly used social engineering tricks in banking fraud operations involve accounts that provide fake links, claiming to be official entities or legal personalities to mislead the victim into believing they are trustworthy entities, requesting their banking information and cards, among others. The committee warned against falling victim to these accounts that resort to fabricating various stories to deceive the client and not provide these entities with the verification code.

The committee explained that social engineering tricks and methods used in financial fraud operations rely on a set of techniques and tricks used to make people perform actions that help in disclosing banking information and sharing authentication codes that enable the scammer to access the victim's account and transfer money or exploit the banking card information and withdraw funds immediately after sharing the information and authentication codes.

The committee urged, in a statement, bank customers and community members to be aware of the latest fraud methods and not to share banking card information and PIN numbers with any party under any pretext, as well as not to respond to fake investment and stock trading advertisements, and to avoid visiting random links sent, such as links for updating information or travel bans, and to regularly change the PIN numbers for banking cards, especially upon returning from travel abroad.

The committee called for not being deceived by the presence of bank logos on fake websites and pages, and to verify the reliability and credibility of e-commerce sites, ensuring they are secure from a data perspective. It also advised ignoring text and electronic messages claiming to win physical and cash prizes and deleting them immediately, stating that customers should always resort to the official bank websites and applications only, and that banking data and personal information should only be updated through the bank's official channels.

The "Don't Let Them Deceive You" Campaign

The committee organizes several campaigns to raise awareness about financial fraud and ways to avoid it, including the warning campaign against social engineering fraud methods "Make It Hard for Them," and the "Don't Let Them Deceive You" campaign, which targets children and adults in the world of digital games, as well as fake phone calls from impersonators of official entities or bank employees, in addition to deceptive investment sites, emphasizing the importance of following the committee's accounts on social media platforms to learn about new fraud methods and the importance of reporting scammers.

A Deceived Customer's Experience!

A customer resorted to the Ministry of Commerce to seek justice and ensure his rights from the company he accused of defrauding him with fake offers.

The customer published a series of posts on his account on the (X) platform, detailing his case with the company that began over a month ago, indicating that he ordered several products from the company, but was surprised that the offers were fake and that the store informed him of the cancellation of his order due to an error.

He stated that he had received an email from the store urging him to complete the purchase process so he wouldn't miss the offer on the products, noting that based on that, he ordered large quantities of goods.

He explained that a person from the company contacted him and informed him that no product would be sold to him at the displayed price, which he refused, and he filed an official complaint with the Ministry of Commerce.

The customer added that the ministry informed him that the complaint had been referred to the store, and they are awaiting a response to the complaint... and he is still waiting.

Phishing and Malware

Cybersecurity expert and researcher Mohammed Al-Suraihi urged the need for caution when shopping amid the rapid increase in cyber attacks and the growing reliance on artificial intelligence applications, which may expose users to increasing electronic fraud and scams that rely on spreading malware and phishing, in addition to ransomware and digital espionage. These malicious attacks lead to significant financial losses for both individuals and companies.

Al-Suraihi explained in an interview with "Okaz" that the ferocity of these attacks increases during promotional seasons and offers, including what is known as shopping festivals like "Black Friday" and "White Friday," where offers abound and consumers' ability to distinguish between real and fake sites weakens, making it easier for them to fall into the trap of fraud. These sites often exploit human emotions by spreading fake donation or assistance links, or illogical discount offers that entice users to click and engage.

Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution and verify the reliability of websites before using them, ensuring the validity of offers and purchasing only from official and well-known platforms, while avoiding clicking on random links. Here, the importance of consumer awareness emerges as the first line of defense, along with the importance of digital awareness campaigns that help reduce the risk of falling victim to misleading advertisements and fraudulent practices prevalent online and on social media.