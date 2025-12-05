بين الجمعة البيضاء والسوداء، ينشط المحتالون لاصطياد ضحاياهم، في استغلال مواسم التخفيضات الكبرى، وتعج شبكات الإنترنت بعروض مغرية ولافتات ترويجية لا تُقاوم، وخلف هذه الواجهة البراقة تختبئ مخاطر إلكترونية حقيقية.
يؤكد المختصون أنه موسم ذهبي يستعد له المحتالون بالخطط والتدابير لاصطياد ضحاياهم عبر دهاليز «الجمعة البيضاء» التي تعد موسماً للاحتيال عبر عروض وهمية للمتسوقين.
تتنوّع أساليب الاحتيال الإلكتروني، وتختلف أشكالها باختلاف الوسائل والتقنيات المستخدمة، إذ يستغل المحتالون المواقع الإلكترونية المزيفة لتضليل المستخدمين، كما يستغلون فترة العروض السنوية لنشر إعلاناتهم المشبوهة والوصول إلى بيانات المستخدمين، مستعينين بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي. ومع تطوّر التطبيقات الذكية وانتشارها الواسع، أصبحت عملية إنشاء المواقع الاحتيالية أكثر سهولة وسرعة؛ ما يساعد على ترويج البرامج الخبيثة والروابط المزيفة التي توهم المستخدمين بفرص مالية مربحة أو عروض تسويقية جذابة.
ووفق الاتحاد السعودي للأمن السيبراني، يرتفع نشاط المحتالين خلال هذه المواسم بأكثر من 200%، في استغلال لاندفاع المتسوقين ورغبتهم في اقتناص أفضل الصفقات، إلى جانب الثقة العمياء التي يمنحها البعض للإعلانات المضللة والمنصات غير الموثوقة.
المحتالون يعرفون أن الكثير من المتسوقين في موسم العروض لا يملكون وقتاً للتفكير أو التحقق، بل يسعون لاغتنام الفرصة قبل أن تنتهي، ليتحول العرض المغري إلى فخٍّ إلكتروني متقن يصعب الخروج منه دون خسارة أو اختراق بيانات حساسة تسقط الضحية، لذا ينصح خبراء التسوق والتقنية المتسوقين عبر الإنترنت في «الجمعة البيضاء» بضرورة توخي الحذر من الوقوع ضحية لعمليات التصيد والاختراق السيبراني في هذه الفترة من العام، التي يرتفع خلالها الطلب على التسوق الإلكتروني بشكل كبير للاستفادة من العروض والخصومات المغرية التي تقدمها مواقع التسوق الإلكتروني والتي تستمر حتى نهاية الشهر الجاري.
رسائل شحن وهمية!
حذرت لجنة الإعلام والتوعية المصرفية بالبنوك السعودية، من تزايد محاولات الاحتيال خلال موسم «الجمعة البيضاء»، داعية للتأكد من العروض عَبْر مصادر الجهة الرسمية.
وأكدت اللجنة أن المحتالين يستغلون العروض الوهمية للإيقاع بالمتسوقين، داعية إلى التحقق من موثوقية المواقع والتطبيقات قبل الشراء، والتأكد من تطابق الرابط مع الموقع الرسمي، ومراجعة التقييمات الحقيقية، كما شددت على ضرورة الحذر من رسائل الشحن الوهمية ورفض دفع أي رسوم غير تابعة للمستهلك.
ففي موسم «الجمعة البيضاء»، يصبح الإنترنت مساحة مكتظة بعروض مفاجئة، وإعلانات في كل مكان، ومتسوقين يحاولون اقتناص أفضل صفقة قبل أن ينتهي العد التنازلي وتتزايد الهجمات الإلكترونية، ويثير هذا الوضع تساؤلات حول آليات المحتالين لاستغلال اندفاع المتسوقين وسرقة أموالهم، وكيفية حماية المستخدمين لبياناتهم وأموالهم من العروض المزيفة.
وحذّرت لجنة الإعلام والتوعية المصرفية في البنوك السعودية، عملاء البنوك من طرق جديدة للاحتيال المالي والمصرفي تقوم على وسائل الهندسة الاجتماعية، إذ يتم استغلال نقاط ضعف في ذهن الضحية والتلاعب النفسي به، بما يؤدي إلى إفشاء المعلومات والبيانات السرية المحمية، مما يكبّده خسائر مالية فادحة.
حيل الهندسة الاجتماعية
كشفت اللجنة أن أكثر حيل الهندسة الاجتماعية المستخدمة في عمليات الاحتيال المصرفي هي لحسابات توفر روابط وهمية، مدّعية أنها جهات رسمية أو شخصيات اعتبارية لتوهم الضحية بأنها جهات ذات موثوقية، تطلب مشاركته معلوماته البنكية وبطاقاته المصرفية وغيرها، وحذرت اللجنة من الوقوع ضحية لتلك الحسابات التي تلجأ لاختلاق قصص عدة لخداع العميل وعدم تزويد هذه الجهات برمز التحقق.
وأوضحت اللجنة أن حيل الهندسة الاجتماعية ووسائلها المستخدمة في عمليات الاحتيال المالي تقوم على مجموعة من التقنيات والحيل المستخدمة لجعل الناس يؤدون عملاً ما بشكل يُساعد في إفشاء المعلومات المصرفية ومشاركة رموز التوثيق التي تمكّن المحتال من الدخول لحساب الضحية وتحويل الأموال أو استغلال معلومات البطاقة المصرفية وسحب أموال فور مشاركة المعلومات ورموز التوثيق.
وأهابت اللجنة، في بيان لها، بعملاء البنوك وفئات المجتمع، أن يكونوا على وعي ودراية بأحدث أساليب الاحتيال وعدم مشاركة معلومات البطاقة المصرفية والرقم السري مع أي طرف تحت أي ذريعة، وكذلك عدم التجاوب مع إعلانات الاستثمار وتداول الأسهم الوهمية، وعدم زيارة الروابط العشوائية المرسلة مثل روابط تحديث معلومات، منع السفر، والحرص على تغيير الأرقام السرية للبطاقات البنكية دورياً، خصوصاً لدى العودة من السفر للخارج.
ودعت اللجنة إلى عدم الانخداع بوجود شعارات المصارف عبر مواقع وصفحات وهمية، والتأكد من موثوقية ومصداقية مواقع التسوق الإلكتروني، وأنها آمنة معلوماتياً، وكذلك تجاهل الرسائل النصية والإلكترونية التي تزعم الفوز بجوائز عينية ونقدية وحذفها فوراً، مبينة أنه يجب على العميل دائماً اللجوء لمواقع وتطبيقات البنوك الرسمية فقط، وأنه يجب تحديث البيانات البنكية والمعلومات الشخصية من خلال القنوات الرسمية للبنك فقط.
حملة «لا يخدعونك»
اللجنة تنظم عدة حملات للتوعية بالاحتيال المالي وطرق تجنّبه، من بينها حملة التحذير من طرق احتيال الهندسة الاجتماعية «صعّبها عليهم»، وحملة «لا يخدعونك»، التي استهدفت الأطفال والكبار في عالم الألعاب الرقمية، والاتصالات الهاتفية الوهمية من منتحلي صفة جهات رسمية أو موظفي بنوك، إضافة إلى مواقع الاستثمار الخادعة، مشددة على متابعة حسابات اللجنة في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لمعرفة طرق الاحتيال الجديدة مع أهمية الإبلاغ عن المحتالين.
تجربة عميل مخدوع!
لجأ عميل لوزارة التجارة لإنصافه وضمان حصوله على حقوقه من الشركة التي اتهمها بالنصب عليه، بطرح عروض وهمية.
ونشر العميل سلسلة منشورات على حسابه بمنصة (X)، سرد فيها تفاصيل قضيته مع الشركة التي بدأت قبل أكثر من شهر، مبيناً أنه طلب عدة منتجات من الشركة، غير أنه فوجئ بأن العروض وهمية وأن المتجر أبلغه بإلغاء طلبه لوجود خطأ.
وقال إنه كان قد تلقى رسالة إلكترونية من المتجر تحثه على إكمال عملية الشراء حتى لا يفوته العرض المقدم على المنتجات، لافتاً إلى أنه بناء على ذلك طلب كميات كبيرة من السلع.
وأوضح أن شخصاً من الشركة تواصل معه وأبلغه أنه لن يتم بيع أي منتج له بالسعر المعروض، ورفض، وتقدم ببلاغ رسمي لوزارة التجارة.
وأضاف العميل أن الوزارة أفادته بأنه تمت إحالة البلاغ للمتجر، وفي انتظار الرد على الشكوى.. وما زال ينتظر.
تصيّد وبرمجيات خبيثة
الباحث الأمني الخبير في الأمن السيبراني ومكافحة الجرائم الإلكترونية محمد السريعي حثَّ على ضرورة الحذر عند التسوق في ظل تسارع الهجمات الإلكترونية وتزايد الاعتماد على تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، ما قد يعرض المستخدمين لعمليات نصب واحتيال إلكتروني متزايدة تعتمد على نشر البرمجيات الخبيثة والتصيد الإلكتروني، إضافة إلى برامج الفدية والتجسس الرقمي، وتؤدي هذه الهجمات الخبيثة إلى خسائر مالية كبيرة لدى الأفراد والشركات على السواء.
وأوضح السريعي في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، أن شراسة هذه الهجمات تزداد خلال فترات المواسم والعروض الترويجية، ومنها ما يعرف بمهرجانات التسوق مثل «الجمعة السوداء» و«الجمعة البيضاء»، فتكثر العروض وتضعف قدرة المستهلكين على التمييز بين المواقع الحقيقية والمزيفة، ما يسهل وقوعهم في فخ الاحتيال. وغالباً ما تستغل هذه المواقع العواطف الإنسانية عبر نشر روابط تبرعات أو مساعدات مزيفة، أو عروض خصومات غير منطقية تستدرج المستخدمين للنقر والتفاعل.
لذلك، من الضروري توخّي الحذر والتحقق من موثوقية المواقع قبل استخدامها، والتأكد من صحة العروض والشراء فقط من المنصات الرسمية والمعروفة، مع تجنّب النقر على الروابط العشوائية، وهنا تبرز أهمية وعي المستهلكين باعتباره خط الدفاع الأول، وأهمية حملات التوعية الرقمية التي تساهم في الحد من الوقوع ضحية الإعلانات المضللة والممارسات الاحتيالية المنتشرة عبر الإنترنت ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
Between Black Friday and White Friday, scammers are active in hunting their victims, exploiting major discount seasons. The internet is flooded with tempting offers and irresistible promotional banners, and behind this shiny facade lie real electronic dangers.
Experts confirm that it is a golden season that scammers prepare for with plans and measures to trap their victims through the corridors of "White Friday," which is a season for fraud through fake offers for shoppers.
Electronic fraud methods are varied, and their forms differ based on the means and techniques used. Scammers exploit fake websites to mislead users, as well as the annual promotional period to spread their suspicious advertisements and access user data, utilizing artificial intelligence techniques. With the development and widespread use of smart applications, creating fraudulent websites has become easier and faster, aiding in the promotion of malicious software and fake links that deceive users with profitable financial opportunities or attractive marketing offers.
According to the Saudi Cybersecurity Federation, the activity of scammers increases during these seasons by more than 200%, exploiting the rush of shoppers and their desire to seize the best deals, alongside the blind trust some place in misleading advertisements and untrustworthy platforms.
Scammers know that many shoppers during the promotional season do not have time to think or verify; they seek to seize the opportunity before it ends, turning the tempting offer into a well-crafted electronic trap that is difficult to escape from without loss or the breach of sensitive data that ensnares the victim. Therefore, shopping and technology experts advise online shoppers during "White Friday" to be cautious of falling victim to phishing and cyber intrusion during this time of year, when the demand for online shopping significantly increases to take advantage of the enticing offers and discounts provided by e-commerce sites that continue until the end of this month.
Fake Shipping Messages!
The Media and Banking Awareness Committee of Saudi banks has warned of the increasing attempts at fraud during the "White Friday" season, urging consumers to verify offers through official sources.
The committee confirmed that scammers exploit fake offers to trap shoppers, calling for verification of the reliability of websites and applications before making purchases, ensuring that the link matches the official site, and reviewing genuine ratings. It also emphasized the need to be cautious of fake shipping messages and to refuse to pay any fees not related to the consumer.
During the "White Friday" season, the internet becomes a crowded space filled with surprise offers, advertisements everywhere, and shoppers trying to seize the best deal before the countdown ends and cyber attacks increase. This situation raises questions about how scammers exploit the rush of shoppers and steal their money, and how users can protect their data and money from fake offers.
The Media and Banking Awareness Committee in Saudi banks warned bank customers of new methods of financial and banking fraud that rely on social engineering techniques, exploiting weaknesses in the victim's mind and psychologically manipulating them, leading to the disclosure of confidential and protected information and data, resulting in significant financial losses.
Social Engineering Tricks
The committee revealed that the most commonly used social engineering tricks in banking fraud operations involve accounts that provide fake links, claiming to be official entities or legal personalities to mislead the victim into believing they are trustworthy entities, requesting their banking information and cards, among others. The committee warned against falling victim to these accounts that resort to fabricating various stories to deceive the client and not provide these entities with the verification code.
The committee explained that social engineering tricks and methods used in financial fraud operations rely on a set of techniques and tricks used to make people perform actions that help in disclosing banking information and sharing authentication codes that enable the scammer to access the victim's account and transfer money or exploit the banking card information and withdraw funds immediately after sharing the information and authentication codes.
The committee urged, in a statement, bank customers and community members to be aware of the latest fraud methods and not to share banking card information and PIN numbers with any party under any pretext, as well as not to respond to fake investment and stock trading advertisements, and to avoid visiting random links sent, such as links for updating information or travel bans, and to regularly change the PIN numbers for banking cards, especially upon returning from travel abroad.
The committee called for not being deceived by the presence of bank logos on fake websites and pages, and to verify the reliability and credibility of e-commerce sites, ensuring they are secure from a data perspective. It also advised ignoring text and electronic messages claiming to win physical and cash prizes and deleting them immediately, stating that customers should always resort to the official bank websites and applications only, and that banking data and personal information should only be updated through the bank's official channels.
The "Don't Let Them Deceive You" Campaign
The committee organizes several campaigns to raise awareness about financial fraud and ways to avoid it, including the warning campaign against social engineering fraud methods "Make It Hard for Them," and the "Don't Let Them Deceive You" campaign, which targets children and adults in the world of digital games, as well as fake phone calls from impersonators of official entities or bank employees, in addition to deceptive investment sites, emphasizing the importance of following the committee's accounts on social media platforms to learn about new fraud methods and the importance of reporting scammers.
A Deceived Customer's Experience!
A customer resorted to the Ministry of Commerce to seek justice and ensure his rights from the company he accused of defrauding him with fake offers.
The customer published a series of posts on his account on the (X) platform, detailing his case with the company that began over a month ago, indicating that he ordered several products from the company, but was surprised that the offers were fake and that the store informed him of the cancellation of his order due to an error.
He stated that he had received an email from the store urging him to complete the purchase process so he wouldn't miss the offer on the products, noting that based on that, he ordered large quantities of goods.
He explained that a person from the company contacted him and informed him that no product would be sold to him at the displayed price, which he refused, and he filed an official complaint with the Ministry of Commerce.
The customer added that the ministry informed him that the complaint had been referred to the store, and they are awaiting a response to the complaint... and he is still waiting.
Phishing and Malware
Cybersecurity expert and researcher Mohammed Al-Suraihi urged the need for caution when shopping amid the rapid increase in cyber attacks and the growing reliance on artificial intelligence applications, which may expose users to increasing electronic fraud and scams that rely on spreading malware and phishing, in addition to ransomware and digital espionage. These malicious attacks lead to significant financial losses for both individuals and companies.
Al-Suraihi explained in an interview with "Okaz" that the ferocity of these attacks increases during promotional seasons and offers, including what is known as shopping festivals like "Black Friday" and "White Friday," where offers abound and consumers' ability to distinguish between real and fake sites weakens, making it easier for them to fall into the trap of fraud. These sites often exploit human emotions by spreading fake donation or assistance links, or illogical discount offers that entice users to click and engage.
Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution and verify the reliability of websites before using them, ensuring the validity of offers and purchasing only from official and well-known platforms, while avoiding clicking on random links. Here, the importance of consumer awareness emerges as the first line of defense, along with the importance of digital awareness campaigns that help reduce the risk of falling victim to misleading advertisements and fraudulent practices prevalent online and on social media.