بين الجمعة البيضاء والسوداء، ينشط المحتالون لاصطياد ضحاياهم، في استغلال مواسم التخفيضات الكبرى، وتعج شبكات الإنترنت بعروض مغرية ولافتات ترويجية لا تُقاوم، وخلف هذه الواجهة البراقة تختبئ مخاطر إلكترونية حقيقية.

يؤكد المختصون أنه موسم ذهبي يستعد له المحتالون بالخطط والتدابير لاصطياد ضحاياهم عبر دهاليز «الجمعة البيضاء» التي تعد موسماً للاحتيال عبر عروض وهمية للمتسوقين.

تتنوّع أساليب الاحتيال الإلكتروني، وتختلف أشكالها باختلاف الوسائل والتقنيات المستخدمة، إذ يستغل المحتالون المواقع الإلكترونية المزيفة لتضليل المستخدمين، كما يستغلون فترة العروض السنوية لنشر إعلاناتهم المشبوهة والوصول إلى بيانات المستخدمين، مستعينين بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي. ومع تطوّر التطبيقات الذكية وانتشارها الواسع، أصبحت عملية إنشاء المواقع الاحتيالية أكثر سهولة وسرعة؛ ما يساعد على ترويج البرامج الخبيثة والروابط المزيفة التي توهم المستخدمين بفرص مالية مربحة أو عروض تسويقية جذابة.

ووفق الاتحاد السعودي للأمن السيبراني، يرتفع نشاط المحتالين خلال هذه المواسم بأكثر من 200%، في استغلال لاندفاع المتسوقين ورغبتهم في اقتناص أفضل الصفقات، إلى جانب الثقة العمياء التي يمنحها البعض للإعلانات المضللة والمنصات غير الموثوقة.

المحتالون يعرفون أن الكثير من المتسوقين في موسم العروض لا يملكون وقتاً للتفكير أو التحقق، بل يسعون لاغتنام الفرصة قبل أن تنتهي، ليتحول العرض المغري إلى فخٍّ إلكتروني متقن يصعب الخروج منه دون خسارة أو اختراق بيانات حساسة تسقط الضحية، لذا ينصح خبراء التسوق والتقنية المتسوقين عبر الإنترنت في «الجمعة البيضاء» بضرورة توخي الحذر من الوقوع ضحية لعمليات التصيد والاختراق السيبراني في هذه الفترة من العام، التي يرتفع خلالها الطلب على التسوق الإلكتروني بشكل كبير للاستفادة من العروض والخصومات المغرية التي تقدمها مواقع التسوق الإلكتروني والتي تستمر حتى نهاية الشهر الجاري.

رسائل شحن وهمية!

حذرت لجنة الإعلام والتوعية المصرفية بالبنوك السعودية، من تزايد محاولات الاحتيال خلال موسم «الجمعة البيضاء»، داعية للتأكد من العروض عَبْر مصادر الجهة الرسمية.

وأكدت اللجنة أن المحتالين يستغلون العروض الوهمية للإيقاع بالمتسوقين، داعية إلى التحقق من موثوقية المواقع والتطبيقات قبل الشراء، والتأكد من تطابق الرابط مع الموقع الرسمي، ومراجعة التقييمات الحقيقية، كما شددت على ضرورة الحذر من رسائل الشحن الوهمية ورفض دفع أي رسوم غير تابعة للمستهلك.

ففي موسم «الجمعة البيضاء»، يصبح الإنترنت مساحة مكتظة بعروض مفاجئة، وإعلانات في كل مكان، ومتسوقين يحاولون اقتناص أفضل صفقة قبل أن ينتهي العد التنازلي وتتزايد الهجمات الإلكترونية، ويثير هذا الوضع تساؤلات حول آليات المحتالين لاستغلال اندفاع المتسوقين وسرقة أموالهم، وكيفية حماية المستخدمين لبياناتهم وأموالهم من العروض المزيفة.

وحذّرت لجنة الإعلام والتوعية المصرفية في البنوك السعودية، عملاء البنوك من طرق جديدة للاحتيال المالي والمصرفي تقوم على وسائل الهندسة الاجتماعية، إذ يتم استغلال نقاط ضعف في ذهن الضحية والتلاعب النفسي به، بما يؤدي إلى إفشاء المعلومات والبيانات السرية المحمية، مما يكبّده خسائر مالية فادحة.

حيل الهندسة الاجتماعية

كشفت اللجنة أن أكثر حيل الهندسة الاجتماعية المستخدمة في عمليات الاحتيال المصرفي هي لحسابات توفر روابط وهمية، مدّعية أنها جهات رسمية أو شخصيات اعتبارية لتوهم الضحية بأنها جهات ذات موثوقية، تطلب مشاركته معلوماته البنكية وبطاقاته المصرفية وغيرها، وحذرت اللجنة من الوقوع ضحية لتلك الحسابات التي تلجأ لاختلاق قصص عدة لخداع العميل وعدم تزويد هذه الجهات برمز التحقق.

وأوضحت اللجنة أن حيل الهندسة الاجتماعية ووسائلها المستخدمة في عمليات الاحتيال المالي تقوم على مجموعة من التقنيات والحيل المستخدمة لجعل الناس يؤدون عملاً ما بشكل يُساعد في إفشاء المعلومات المصرفية ومشاركة رموز التوثيق التي تمكّن المحتال من الدخول لحساب الضحية وتحويل الأموال أو استغلال معلومات البطاقة المصرفية وسحب أموال فور مشاركة المعلومات ورموز التوثيق.

وأهابت اللجنة، في بيان لها، بعملاء البنوك وفئات المجتمع، أن يكونوا على وعي ودراية بأحدث أساليب الاحتيال وعدم مشاركة معلومات البطاقة المصرفية والرقم السري مع أي طرف تحت أي ذريعة، وكذلك عدم التجاوب مع إعلانات الاستثمار وتداول الأسهم الوهمية، وعدم زيارة الروابط العشوائية المرسلة مثل روابط تحديث معلومات، منع السفر، والحرص على تغيير الأرقام السرية للبطاقات البنكية دورياً، خصوصاً لدى العودة من السفر للخارج.

ودعت اللجنة إلى عدم الانخداع بوجود شعارات المصارف عبر مواقع وصفحات وهمية، والتأكد من موثوقية ومصداقية مواقع التسوق الإلكتروني، وأنها آمنة معلوماتياً، وكذلك تجاهل الرسائل النصية والإلكترونية التي تزعم الفوز بجوائز عينية ونقدية وحذفها فوراً، مبينة أنه يجب على العميل دائماً اللجوء لمواقع وتطبيقات البنوك الرسمية فقط، وأنه يجب تحديث البيانات البنكية والمعلومات الشخصية من خلال القنوات الرسمية للبنك فقط.

حملة «لا يخدعونك»

اللجنة تنظم عدة حملات للتوعية بالاحتيال المالي وطرق تجنّبه، من بينها حملة التحذير من طرق احتيال الهندسة الاجتماعية «صعّبها عليهم»، وحملة «لا يخدعونك»، التي استهدفت الأطفال والكبار في عالم الألعاب الرقمية، والاتصالات الهاتفية الوهمية من منتحلي صفة جهات رسمية أو موظفي بنوك، إضافة إلى مواقع الاستثمار الخادعة، مشددة على متابعة حسابات اللجنة في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لمعرفة طرق الاحتيال الجديدة مع أهمية الإبلاغ عن المحتالين.

تجربة عميل مخدوع!

لجأ عميل لوزارة التجارة لإنصافه وضمان حصوله على حقوقه من الشركة التي اتهمها بالنصب عليه، بطرح عروض وهمية.

ونشر العميل سلسلة منشورات على حسابه بمنصة (X)، سرد فيها تفاصيل قضيته مع الشركة التي بدأت قبل أكثر من شهر، مبيناً أنه طلب عدة منتجات من الشركة، غير أنه فوجئ بأن العروض وهمية وأن المتجر أبلغه بإلغاء طلبه لوجود خطأ.

وقال إنه كان قد تلقى رسالة إلكترونية من المتجر تحثه على إكمال عملية الشراء حتى لا يفوته العرض المقدم على المنتجات، لافتاً إلى أنه بناء على ذلك طلب كميات كبيرة من السلع.

وأوضح أن شخصاً من الشركة تواصل معه وأبلغه أنه لن يتم بيع أي منتج له بالسعر المعروض، ورفض، وتقدم ببلاغ رسمي لوزارة التجارة.

وأضاف العميل أن الوزارة أفادته بأنه تمت إحالة البلاغ للمتجر، وفي انتظار الرد على الشكوى.. وما زال ينتظر.

تصيّد وبرمجيات خبيثة

الباحث الأمني الخبير في الأمن السيبراني ومكافحة الجرائم الإلكترونية محمد السريعي حثَّ على ضرورة الحذر عند التسوق في ظل تسارع الهجمات الإلكترونية وتزايد الاعتماد على تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، ما قد يعرض المستخدمين لعمليات نصب واحتيال إلكتروني متزايدة تعتمد على نشر البرمجيات الخبيثة والتصيد الإلكتروني، إضافة إلى برامج الفدية والتجسس الرقمي، وتؤدي هذه الهجمات الخبيثة إلى خسائر مالية كبيرة لدى الأفراد والشركات على السواء.

وأوضح السريعي في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، أن شراسة هذه الهجمات تزداد خلال فترات المواسم والعروض الترويجية، ومنها ما يعرف بمهرجانات التسوق مثل «الجمعة السوداء» و«الجمعة البيضاء»، فتكثر العروض وتضعف قدرة المستهلكين على التمييز بين المواقع الحقيقية والمزيفة، ما يسهل وقوعهم في فخ الاحتيال. وغالباً ما تستغل هذه المواقع العواطف الإنسانية عبر نشر روابط تبرعات أو مساعدات مزيفة، أو عروض خصومات غير منطقية تستدرج المستخدمين للنقر والتفاعل.

لذلك، من الضروري توخّي الحذر والتحقق من موثوقية المواقع قبل استخدامها، والتأكد من صحة العروض والشراء فقط من المنصات الرسمية والمعروفة، مع تجنّب النقر على الروابط العشوائية، وهنا تبرز أهمية وعي المستهلكين باعتباره خط الدفاع الأول، وأهمية حملات التوعية الرقمية التي تساهم في الحد من الوقوع ضحية الإعلانات المضللة والممارسات الاحتيالية المنتشرة عبر الإنترنت ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.