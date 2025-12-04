أصدرت الهيئة العامة للمحكمة الإدارية العليا قراراً قضائياً مهماً يغيّر بصورة جوهرية مسار التظلم على القرارات الصادرة عن لجان النظر في المخالفات الناشئة عن تطبيق نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية.

القرار وضع حداً لحالة الازدواجية التي شهدها القطاع الصحي خلال السنوات الماضية، وأعاد الاختصاص إلى مساره الصحيح وفق الأسانيد النظامية المعتمدة.

وبحسب ما ورد في القرار، فإن جهة التظلم المختصة الآن هي المحاكم الإدارية بديوان المظالم ابتداءً، لتكون المرجع النظامي الأول للنظر في اعتراضات الممارسين الصحيين والمنشآت على قرارات لجان المخالفات الصحية. وتؤكد الهيئة أن إحالة هذه الدعاوى مباشرة إلى محكمة الاستئناف الإدارية لم يعد هو الإجراء النظامي المعمول به بعد صدور القرار.

وشددت المحكمة على أن استمرار محاكم الاستئناف الإدارية في نظر بعض التظلمات خلال الفترة السابقة جاء ضمن إطارٍ انتقالي مرتبط بنقل اختصاصات الهيئة الصحية الشرعية إلى القضاء العام، باعتبار أن هذا النقل يُعدّ عودة للأصل الذي يكرّس اختصاص القضاء العام في نظر منازعات الأخطاء الطبية.

وأكد القرار أن جميع إجراءات الطعن والتظلم أمام ديوان المظالم يجب أن تخضع بالكامل لأحكام نظام المرافعات أمام ديوان المظالم، بما يشمل المدد الزمنية لرفع الدعاوى، وشروط قبولها، ومسار التقاضي على درجتين (ابتدائية ثم استئناف)، باعتبارها ضمانة أساسية لتعزيز العدالة ووضوح الإجراءات.

ويحسم هذا القرار واحدة من أبرز القضايا الإجرائية في القطاع الصحي، إذ يوفّر -وفق مختصين- مساراً موحّداً للتظلم يحدّ من الارتباك السابق الناتج عن تعدد الجهات وتداخل الأدوار. كما يمنح الممارسين الصحيين وضوحاً كاملاً حول جهة التقاضي المختصة، ويعزز الثقة في إجراءات المخالفات المهنية، ويُسهم في رفع جودة الضبط القضائي للمخالفات الصحية في المملكة.

ويستند القرار إلى منظومة من الأوامر السامية والمواد النظامية في نظام المرافعات أمام ديوان المظالم ونظام ديوان المظالم، ويُعدّ خطوة تنظيمية محورية تعيد ترتيب مسار التقاضي وتُرسّخ مبدأ التخصص القضائي في القضايا الصحية.