The General Authority of the Supreme Administrative Court has issued an important judicial decision that fundamentally changes the course of appeals against decisions issued by committees reviewing violations arising from the application of the Health Professions Practice System.

The decision has put an end to the duality that the health sector has witnessed in recent years, and has restored jurisdiction to its correct path according to the approved regulatory references.

According to what is stated in the decision, the competent authority for appeals is now the administrative courts at the Board of Grievances, which will serve as the primary regulatory reference for reviewing objections from health practitioners and establishments regarding the decisions of health violation committees. The authority confirms that referring these cases directly to the Administrative Court of Appeals is no longer the applicable procedural action following the issuance of the decision.

The court emphasized that the continued consideration of some appeals by the Administrative Courts of Appeals during the previous period was part of a transitional framework related to the transfer of the jurisdiction of the Health Authority to the general judiciary, considering that this transfer is a return to the original principle that establishes the jurisdiction of the general judiciary in reviewing medical malpractice disputes.

The decision confirmed that all procedures for appeals and grievances before the Board of Grievances must fully comply with the provisions of the Code of Procedure before the Board of Grievances, including the time limits for filing lawsuits, the conditions for their acceptance, and the litigation process in two degrees (initial and then appeal), as these are fundamental guarantees to enhance justice and clarify procedures.

This decision resolves one of the most prominent procedural issues in the health sector, as it provides - according to specialists - a unified path for appeals that reduces the previous confusion resulting from the multiplicity of authorities and overlapping roles. It also gives health practitioners complete clarity regarding the competent litigation authority, enhances trust in professional violation procedures, and contributes to improving the quality of judicial control over health violations in the Kingdom.

The decision is based on a system of royal orders and regulatory provisions in the Code of Procedure before the Board of Grievances and the Board of Grievances System, and it is considered a pivotal organizational step that reorganizes the litigation process and reinforces the principle of judicial specialization in health-related cases.