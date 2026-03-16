The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the United States of America has urged Saudi citizens in the American capital, Washington, and the surrounding areas to exercise caution and vigilance in light of the warnings issued regarding the storm expected to hit the region.



In a statement, it clarified that in reference to the warnings issued regarding the anticipated storm in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding areas, and in order to ensure the safety and security of citizens, it calls upon all Saudi citizens to follow the guidelines issued by the relevant local authorities. The embassy encouraged citizens to contact it in case of emergencies.