في أحدث محاولة لاحتواء الشائعات المتصاعدة حول حالته الصحية، نشر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو اليوم (الإثنين) مقطع فيديو جديداً عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، ظهر فيه وهو يلتقط الصور مع عدد من الفتيات ويتبادل معهن أحاديث باسمة. وجاء نشر الفيديو مرفقاً بعبارة بالعبرية تقول: «نلتزم بالتعليمات وننتصر معاً»، في رسالة بدت موجهة لتأكيد حضوره الطبيعي ونفي ما تردد عن إصابته أو مقتله.

فيديو جديد بعد موجة تشكيك

الفيديو الجديد يأتي بعد ساعات من جدل واسع أثاره مقطع سابق نشره نتنياهو أمس (الأحد)، ظهر فيه بأحد المقاهي وهو يحتسي القهوة.

غير أن ذلك الفيديو قوبل بموجة تشكيك واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ زعم بعض المستخدمين أنه ربما يكون مولداً بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

«هل تريدون عدّ أصابعي؟»

وخلال الفيديو الذي صوّر داخل المقهى، حاول نتنياهو السخرية من الشائعات المتداولة، إذ رفع يده أمام الكاميرا قائلاً مازحاً: «هل تريدون عدّ أصابعي؟»، مؤكداً أن لديه خمس أصابع في كل يد.

وجاءت تلك العبارة في إشارة إلى مزاعم انتشرت أخيراً على الإنترنت، تحدثت عن ظهوره في مؤتمر صحافي بستة أصابع في اليد الواحدة، وهو ما اعتبره البعض دليلاً على استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في مقاطع سابقة.

شائعات عن مقتله أو دخوله في غيبوبة

وتزامن ظهور نتنياهو في الفيديوهين مع انتشار واسع لشائعات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تحدثت عن مقتله أو تدهور حالته الصحية ودخوله في غيبوبة، ما أثار جدلاً كبيراً حول حقيقة وضعه الصحي.

كما تصاعدت تلك التكهنات بعد منشورات لعدد من المعلقين، بينهم معلقة سياسية أمريكية على منصة «إكس»، تساءلت عن احتمال وجود «تغطية إعلامية» على حالته الصحية، مستغربة غياب معلومات رسمية واضحة بشأن وضعه.

تقارير الغياب تزيد الجدل

وزادت الشكوك بعد تقارير إعلامية تحدثت عن غياب نتنياهو عن اجتماع للمجلس العسكري، وهو ما اعتبره بعض المتابعين أمراً غير معتاد في ظل الظروف السياسية والعسكرية الحالية.

كما تداولت منشورات غير مؤكدة مزاعم عن دخوله في غيبوبة داخل مركز شيبا الطبي في تل هشومير، دون صدور أي تأكيد رسمي لهذه الادعاءات.

نفي رسمي وظهور متكرر

في المقابل، سارع مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي إلى نفي تلك المزاعم، مؤكداً أن نتنياهو «على قيد الحياة ويتمتع بصحة جيدة».

وجاء نشر الفيديوين المتتاليين، خصوصاً المقطع الجديد الذي ظهر فيه بين مجموعة من الفتيات، في محاولة واضحة لتبديد الشائعات التي انتشرت على نطاق واسع خلال الأيام الماضية.