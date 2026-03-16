في أحدث محاولة لاحتواء الشائعات المتصاعدة حول حالته الصحية، نشر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو اليوم (الإثنين) مقطع فيديو جديداً عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، ظهر فيه وهو يلتقط الصور مع عدد من الفتيات ويتبادل معهن أحاديث باسمة. وجاء نشر الفيديو مرفقاً بعبارة بالعبرية تقول: «نلتزم بالتعليمات وننتصر معاً»، في رسالة بدت موجهة لتأكيد حضوره الطبيعي ونفي ما تردد عن إصابته أو مقتله.
فيديو جديد بعد موجة تشكيك
الفيديو الجديد يأتي بعد ساعات من جدل واسع أثاره مقطع سابق نشره نتنياهو أمس (الأحد)، ظهر فيه بأحد المقاهي وهو يحتسي القهوة.
غير أن ذلك الفيديو قوبل بموجة تشكيك واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ زعم بعض المستخدمين أنه ربما يكون مولداً بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
«هل تريدون عدّ أصابعي؟»
وخلال الفيديو الذي صوّر داخل المقهى، حاول نتنياهو السخرية من الشائعات المتداولة، إذ رفع يده أمام الكاميرا قائلاً مازحاً: «هل تريدون عدّ أصابعي؟»، مؤكداً أن لديه خمس أصابع في كل يد.
وجاءت تلك العبارة في إشارة إلى مزاعم انتشرت أخيراً على الإنترنت، تحدثت عن ظهوره في مؤتمر صحافي بستة أصابع في اليد الواحدة، وهو ما اعتبره البعض دليلاً على استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في مقاطع سابقة.
شائعات عن مقتله أو دخوله في غيبوبة
وتزامن ظهور نتنياهو في الفيديوهين مع انتشار واسع لشائعات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تحدثت عن مقتله أو تدهور حالته الصحية ودخوله في غيبوبة، ما أثار جدلاً كبيراً حول حقيقة وضعه الصحي.
كما تصاعدت تلك التكهنات بعد منشورات لعدد من المعلقين، بينهم معلقة سياسية أمريكية على منصة «إكس»، تساءلت عن احتمال وجود «تغطية إعلامية» على حالته الصحية، مستغربة غياب معلومات رسمية واضحة بشأن وضعه.
تقارير الغياب تزيد الجدل
وزادت الشكوك بعد تقارير إعلامية تحدثت عن غياب نتنياهو عن اجتماع للمجلس العسكري، وهو ما اعتبره بعض المتابعين أمراً غير معتاد في ظل الظروف السياسية والعسكرية الحالية.
كما تداولت منشورات غير مؤكدة مزاعم عن دخوله في غيبوبة داخل مركز شيبا الطبي في تل هشومير، دون صدور أي تأكيد رسمي لهذه الادعاءات.
نفي رسمي وظهور متكرر
في المقابل، سارع مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي إلى نفي تلك المزاعم، مؤكداً أن نتنياهو «على قيد الحياة ويتمتع بصحة جيدة».
وجاء نشر الفيديوين المتتاليين، خصوصاً المقطع الجديد الذي ظهر فيه بين مجموعة من الفتيات، في محاولة واضحة لتبديد الشائعات التي انتشرت على نطاق واسع خلال الأيام الماضية.
In the latest attempt to contain the rising rumors about his health condition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Monday) posted a new video on his account on the platform "X," in which he appeared taking pictures with a number of girls and exchanging cheerful conversations with them. The video was accompanied by a phrase in Hebrew saying: "We adhere to the instructions and we will win together," in a message that seemed aimed at confirming his normal presence and denying the rumors about his injury or death.
New Video After Wave of Doubt
The new video comes hours after a widespread controversy sparked by a previous clip posted by Netanyahu yesterday (Sunday), in which he appeared at a café sipping coffee.
However, that video was met with a wave of skepticism on social media, as some users claimed it might have been generated using artificial intelligence technologies.
"Do you want to count my fingers?"
During the video filmed inside the café, Netanyahu attempted to mock the circulating rumors, raising his hand in front of the camera and jokingly saying: "Do you want to count my fingers?" confirming that he has five fingers on each hand.
This phrase referred to claims that recently circulated online, discussing his appearance at a press conference with six fingers on one hand, which some considered evidence of the use of artificial intelligence technologies in previous clips.
Rumors of His Death or Coma
Netanyahu's appearance in the two videos coincided with a wide spread of rumors on social media about his death or the deterioration of his health condition and entering a coma, which sparked significant debate about the truth of his health status.
These speculations intensified following posts from several commentators, including an American political commentator on the platform "X," who questioned the possibility of "media coverage" on his health condition, expressing surprise at the lack of clear official information regarding his status.
Absence Reports Fuel the Controversy
The doubts increased after media reports mentioned Netanyahu's absence from a military council meeting, which some observers considered unusual given the current political and military circumstances.
Unverified posts also circulated claims about him entering a coma at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, without any official confirmation of these allegations.
Official Denial and Repeated Appearances
In contrast, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister quickly denied these claims, affirming that Netanyahu "is alive and in good health."
The posting of the two consecutive videos, especially the new clip in which he appeared among a group of girls, was a clear attempt to dispel the rumors that had spread widely in recent days.