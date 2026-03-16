In the latest attempt to contain the rising rumors about his health condition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Monday) posted a new video on his account on the platform "X," in which he appeared taking pictures with a number of girls and exchanging cheerful conversations with them. The video was accompanied by a phrase in Hebrew saying: "We adhere to the instructions and we will win together," in a message that seemed aimed at confirming his normal presence and denying the rumors about his injury or death.

New Video After Wave of Doubt

The new video comes hours after a widespread controversy sparked by a previous clip posted by Netanyahu yesterday (Sunday), in which he appeared at a café sipping coffee.

However, that video was met with a wave of skepticism on social media, as some users claimed it might have been generated using artificial intelligence technologies.

"Do you want to count my fingers?"

During the video filmed inside the café, Netanyahu attempted to mock the circulating rumors, raising his hand in front of the camera and jokingly saying: "Do you want to count my fingers?" confirming that he has five fingers on each hand.

This phrase referred to claims that recently circulated online, discussing his appearance at a press conference with six fingers on one hand, which some considered evidence of the use of artificial intelligence technologies in previous clips.

Rumors of His Death or Coma

Netanyahu's appearance in the two videos coincided with a wide spread of rumors on social media about his death or the deterioration of his health condition and entering a coma, which sparked significant debate about the truth of his health status.

These speculations intensified following posts from several commentators, including an American political commentator on the platform "X," who questioned the possibility of "media coverage" on his health condition, expressing surprise at the lack of clear official information regarding his status.

Absence Reports Fuel the Controversy

The doubts increased after media reports mentioned Netanyahu's absence from a military council meeting, which some observers considered unusual given the current political and military circumstances.

Unverified posts also circulated claims about him entering a coma at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, without any official confirmation of these allegations.

Official Denial and Repeated Appearances

In contrast, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister quickly denied these claims, affirming that Netanyahu "is alive and in good health."

The posting of the two consecutive videos, especially the new clip in which he appeared among a group of girls, was a clear attempt to dispel the rumors that had spread widely in recent days.