في تطور يُنذر بأزمة غير مسبوقة لمسابقة يوروفيجن الغنائية 2026، أعلنت 4 دول أوروبية –إيرلندا وإسبانيا وسلوفينيا وهولندا– انسحابها من النسخة الـ70 للمسابقة في 2026، بعد أن أعطى الاتحاد الأوروبي للإذاعة والتلفزيون (EBU) الضوء الأخضر لمشاركة إسرائيل رغم الدعوات المتزايدة لاستبعادها بسبب الحرب في غزة والاتهامات بالتلاعب في التصويت.
انسحاب جماعي من يوروفيجن
ويأتي هذا الانسحاب الجماعي بعد رفض الاتحاد عقد تصويت مباشر على مشاركة إسرائيل، مفضلاً بدلاً من ذلك إصلاحات في قواعد التصويت لمنع التأثيرات الحكومية أو الخارجية.
بيان الاتحاد الأوروبي للإذاعة
وأصدر الاتحاد الأوروبي للإذاعة والتلفزيون بياناً رسمياً، مساء (الخميس)، مشيراً إلى أن أغلبية كبيرة من الأعضاء وافقت على عدم الحاجة إلى تصويت إضافي بشأن المشاركة، وأن يوروفيجن 2026 يجب أن تستمر كما هو مخطط، مع إجراءات الحماية الإضافية.
وأوضح الاتحاد أن هذه الإصلاحات تهدف إلى منع الحكومات والأطراف الثالثة من الترويج المفرط للأغاني للتأثير على الناخبين، رداً على الشكاوى المتعلقة بأساليب الترويج غير الشريفة التي ساعدت إسرائيل على احتلال المركز الأول في التصويت الشعبي خلال النسخة الماضية في مايو، رغم ترتيبها الثاني إجمالياً بعد احتساب أصوات اللجان.
موقف أيرلندا من يوروفيجن 2026
وفي رد فعل فوري، أعلنت الهيئة الإذاعية الإيرلندية (RTÉ) عدم مشاركتها في المسابقة أو بثها، معتبرة أن «مشاركة إيرلندا لا تزال غير مقبولة أخلاقياً أمام الخسائر الفظيعة في الأرواح في غزة، والأزمة الإنسانية المستمرة التي تعرّض حياة المدنيين للخطر».
موقف إسبانيا من يوروفيجن 2026
وأضافت الهيئة الإسبانية (RTVE) أنها لن تبث النهائي أو الدور نصف النهائي في فيينا، واصفة عملية اتخاذ القرار بأنها «غير كافية وتُولّد عدم ثقة».
موقف هولندا من يوروفيجن 2026
أما الهيئة الهولندية (Avrotros) فقالت إن «المشاركة في الظروف الحالية لا تتوافق مع القيم العامة الأساسية لمنظمتنا»، مشيرة إلى التركيز على الضرر الإنساني في غزة والتدخل السياسي المزعوم.
موقف سلوفينيا من يوروفيجن 2026
وكانت الهيئة السلوفينية (RTVSLO) –التي هددت بالانسحاب أولاً هذا الصيف – قد أكدت أن المشاركة «تتعارض مع قيمنا في السلام والمساواة والاحترام».
ودعم هذا الانسحاب وزير الثقافة الإسباني إرنست أورتاسون، الذي قال: «لا يمكن تطهير إسرائيل أمام الإبادة الجماعية في غزة، يجب أن تكون الثقافة إلى جانب السلام والعدالة، أنا فخور بـRTVE التي تضع حقوق الإنسان أمام أي مصلحة اقتصادية».
وكانت 7 دول، بما فيها إسبانيا، قد طلبت تصويتاً سرياً خلال قمة جنيف اليوم، لكن الاتحاد رفض الطلب، ما زاد من التوترات وأثار اتهامات بالضغط السياسي.
دول تدعم إسرائيل
من جانب آخر، أعربت دول شمالية مثل النرويج والسويد وفنلندا والدنمارك وآيسلندا عن دعمها للقرار، مع التأكيد في بيان مشترك على «دعم قرار الـEBU بمعالجة الثغرات الحرجة في نظام التصويت»، لكنها شددت على «أهمية استمرار الحوار للحفاظ على مصداقية الاتحاد والمسابقة».
أما هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية (BBC) فقالت إنها ستبث النسخة، مؤكدة دعمها لـ«القرار الجماعي لأعضاء الـEBU، الذي يتعلق بتطبيق القواعد وتعزيز الشمولية».
وفي ألمانيا، أكدت هيئة SWR مشاركتها، مشيرة إلى أن «يوروفيجن منذ عقود مسابقة تُنظم من قبل هيئات إذاعية وليس حكومات»، وأن الهيئة الإسرائيلية «كان» تستوفي جميع المتطلبات لـ2026.
وكان سياسيون ألمان قد هددوا بالانسحاب تضامناً مع إسرائيل في حال استبعادها، فيما أكدت الهيئة النمساوية المضيفة ORF رغبتها في بقاء إسرائيل.
تفاصيل وموعد يوروفيجن 2026
وستقام النسخة الـ70 من أكبر حدث موسيقي حي في العالم في فيينا بالنمسا في مايو 2026، بعد فوز المغني النمساوي «جي جي» باللقب هذا العام بأغنية «حب مهدور».
يُذكر أن روسيا مُنعت من المسابقة منذ 2022 بعد غزوها لأوكرانيا، بينما فازت إسرائيل 4 مرات منذ انضمامها عام 1973، واستمرت في المنافسة خلال العامين الماضيين رغم الاحتجاجات.
ويُشير هذا التصدع إلى تحول يوروفيجن –التي يتابعها نحو 160 مليون مشاهد حول العالم– من منصة للوحدة الموسيقية إلى ساحة للصراعات السياسية، مع مخاوف من تراجع التمويل والمشاهدين، خصوصاً مع انسحاب إسبانيا إحدى الدول الخمس الكبرى المساهمة.
In a development that signals an unprecedented crisis for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, four European countries – Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, and the Netherlands – announced their withdrawal from the 70th edition of the contest in 2026, after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) gave the green light for Israel's participation despite increasing calls for its exclusion due to the war in Gaza and allegations of vote manipulation.
Collective Withdrawal from Eurovision
This collective withdrawal comes after the union rejected holding a direct vote on Israel's participation, preferring instead reforms to the voting rules to prevent governmental or external influences.
Statement from the European Broadcasting Union
The European Broadcasting Union issued an official statement on Thursday evening, indicating that a large majority of members agreed that no additional vote was necessary regarding participation, and that Eurovision 2026 should proceed as planned, with additional safeguards in place.
The union clarified that these reforms aim to prevent governments and third parties from excessively promoting songs to influence voters, in response to complaints regarding unfair promotional practices that helped Israel secure first place in the public vote during the last edition in May, despite finishing second overall after counting the jury votes.
Ireland's Position on Eurovision 2026
In an immediate reaction, the Irish broadcasting authority (RTÉ) announced that it would not participate in or broadcast the contest, considering that "Ireland's participation remains morally unacceptable in light of the horrific loss of life in Gaza, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis that endangers civilian lives."
Spain's Position on Eurovision 2026
The Spanish authority (RTVE) added that it would not broadcast the final or the semi-final in Vienna, describing the decision-making process as "insufficient and generating distrust."
The Netherlands' Position on Eurovision 2026
The Dutch authority (Avrotros) stated that "participation under the current circumstances does not align with the core public values of our organization," referring to the focus on the humanitarian damage in Gaza and the alleged political interference.
Slovenia's Position on Eurovision 2026
The Slovenian authority (RTVSLO) – which threatened to withdraw first this summer – confirmed that participation "contradicts our values of peace, equality, and respect."
This withdrawal was supported by Spanish Culture Minister Ernest Ortason, who said: "Israel cannot be cleansed in the face of the genocide in Gaza; culture must stand with peace and justice. I am proud of RTVE for placing human rights above any economic interest."
Seven countries, including Spain, had requested a secret vote during the Geneva summit today, but the union rejected the request, increasing tensions and raising accusations of political pressure.
Countries Supporting Israel
On the other hand, northern countries such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland expressed their support for the decision, emphasizing in a joint statement "support for the EBU's decision to address critical gaps in the voting system," but stressed "the importance of continuing dialogue to maintain the credibility of the union and the contest."
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) stated that it would broadcast the edition, affirming its support for "the collective decision of EBU members regarding the application of the rules and promoting inclusivity."
In Germany, the SWR authority confirmed its participation, noting that "Eurovision has been a contest organized by broadcasting authorities, not governments, for decades," and that the Israeli authority "had" met all requirements for 2026.
German politicians had threatened to withdraw in solidarity with Israel if it were excluded, while the host Austrian authority ORF confirmed its desire for Israel to remain.
Details and Date of Eurovision 2026
The 70th edition of the world's largest live music event will take place in Vienna, Austria, in May 2026, after Austrian singer "Gigi" won the title this year with the song "Wasted Love."
It is worth noting that Russia has been banned from the contest since 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine, while Israel has won four times since joining in 1973 and continued to compete in the past two years despite protests.
This rift indicates a shift for Eurovision – which is watched by around 160 million viewers worldwide – from a platform for musical unity to a battleground for political conflicts, with concerns about declining funding and viewership, especially with the withdrawal of Spain, one of the five major contributing countries.