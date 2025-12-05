In a development that signals an unprecedented crisis for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, four European countries – Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, and the Netherlands – announced their withdrawal from the 70th edition of the contest in 2026, after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) gave the green light for Israel's participation despite increasing calls for its exclusion due to the war in Gaza and allegations of vote manipulation.

Collective Withdrawal from Eurovision

This collective withdrawal comes after the union rejected holding a direct vote on Israel's participation, preferring instead reforms to the voting rules to prevent governmental or external influences.

Statement from the European Broadcasting Union

The European Broadcasting Union issued an official statement on Thursday evening, indicating that a large majority of members agreed that no additional vote was necessary regarding participation, and that Eurovision 2026 should proceed as planned, with additional safeguards in place.

The union clarified that these reforms aim to prevent governments and third parties from excessively promoting songs to influence voters, in response to complaints regarding unfair promotional practices that helped Israel secure first place in the public vote during the last edition in May, despite finishing second overall after counting the jury votes.

Ireland's Position on Eurovision 2026

In an immediate reaction, the Irish broadcasting authority (RTÉ) announced that it would not participate in or broadcast the contest, considering that "Ireland's participation remains morally unacceptable in light of the horrific loss of life in Gaza, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis that endangers civilian lives."

Spain's Position on Eurovision 2026

The Spanish authority (RTVE) added that it would not broadcast the final or the semi-final in Vienna, describing the decision-making process as "insufficient and generating distrust."

The Netherlands' Position on Eurovision 2026

The Dutch authority (Avrotros) stated that "participation under the current circumstances does not align with the core public values of our organization," referring to the focus on the humanitarian damage in Gaza and the alleged political interference.

Slovenia's Position on Eurovision 2026

The Slovenian authority (RTVSLO) – which threatened to withdraw first this summer – confirmed that participation "contradicts our values of peace, equality, and respect."

This withdrawal was supported by Spanish Culture Minister Ernest Ortason, who said: "Israel cannot be cleansed in the face of the genocide in Gaza; culture must stand with peace and justice. I am proud of RTVE for placing human rights above any economic interest."

Seven countries, including Spain, had requested a secret vote during the Geneva summit today, but the union rejected the request, increasing tensions and raising accusations of political pressure.

Countries Supporting Israel

On the other hand, northern countries such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland expressed their support for the decision, emphasizing in a joint statement "support for the EBU's decision to address critical gaps in the voting system," but stressed "the importance of continuing dialogue to maintain the credibility of the union and the contest."

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) stated that it would broadcast the edition, affirming its support for "the collective decision of EBU members regarding the application of the rules and promoting inclusivity."

In Germany, the SWR authority confirmed its participation, noting that "Eurovision has been a contest organized by broadcasting authorities, not governments, for decades," and that the Israeli authority "had" met all requirements for 2026.

German politicians had threatened to withdraw in solidarity with Israel if it were excluded, while the host Austrian authority ORF confirmed its desire for Israel to remain.

Details and Date of Eurovision 2026

The 70th edition of the world's largest live music event will take place in Vienna, Austria, in May 2026, after Austrian singer "Gigi" won the title this year with the song "Wasted Love."

It is worth noting that Russia has been banned from the contest since 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine, while Israel has won four times since joining in 1973 and continued to compete in the past two years despite protests.

This rift indicates a shift for Eurovision – which is watched by around 160 million viewers worldwide – from a platform for musical unity to a battleground for political conflicts, with concerns about declining funding and viewership, especially with the withdrawal of Spain, one of the five major contributing countries.