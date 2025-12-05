في تطور يُنذر بأزمة غير مسبوقة لمسابقة يوروفيجن الغنائية 2026، أعلنت 4 دول أوروبية –إيرلندا وإسبانيا وسلوفينيا وهولندا– انسحابها من النسخة الـ70 للمسابقة في 2026، بعد أن أعطى الاتحاد الأوروبي للإذاعة والتلفزيون (EBU) الضوء الأخضر لمشاركة إسرائيل رغم الدعوات المتزايدة لاستبعادها بسبب الحرب في غزة والاتهامات بالتلاعب في التصويت.

انسحاب جماعي من يوروفيجن

ويأتي هذا الانسحاب الجماعي بعد رفض الاتحاد عقد تصويت مباشر على مشاركة إسرائيل، مفضلاً بدلاً من ذلك إصلاحات في قواعد التصويت لمنع التأثيرات الحكومية أو الخارجية.

بيان الاتحاد الأوروبي للإذاعة

وأصدر الاتحاد الأوروبي للإذاعة والتلفزيون بياناً رسمياً، مساء (الخميس)، مشيراً إلى أن أغلبية كبيرة من الأعضاء وافقت على عدم الحاجة إلى تصويت إضافي بشأن المشاركة، وأن يوروفيجن 2026 يجب أن تستمر كما هو مخطط، مع إجراءات الحماية الإضافية.

وأوضح الاتحاد أن هذه الإصلاحات تهدف إلى منع الحكومات والأطراف الثالثة من الترويج المفرط للأغاني للتأثير على الناخبين، رداً على الشكاوى المتعلقة بأساليب الترويج غير الشريفة التي ساعدت إسرائيل على احتلال المركز الأول في التصويت الشعبي خلال النسخة الماضية في مايو، رغم ترتيبها الثاني إجمالياً بعد احتساب أصوات اللجان.

شعار يورفيجن 2026.

موقف أيرلندا من يوروفيجن 2026

وفي رد فعل فوري، أعلنت الهيئة الإذاعية الإيرلندية (RTÉ) عدم مشاركتها في المسابقة أو بثها، معتبرة أن «مشاركة إيرلندا لا تزال غير مقبولة أخلاقياً أمام الخسائر الفظيعة في الأرواح في غزة، والأزمة الإنسانية المستمرة التي تعرّض حياة المدنيين للخطر».

موقف إسبانيا من يوروفيجن 2026

وأضافت الهيئة الإسبانية (RTVE) أنها لن تبث النهائي أو الدور نصف النهائي في فيينا، واصفة عملية اتخاذ القرار بأنها «غير كافية وتُولّد عدم ثقة».

موقف هولندا من يوروفيجن 2026

أما الهيئة الهولندية (Avrotros) فقالت إن «المشاركة في الظروف الحالية لا تتوافق مع القيم العامة الأساسية لمنظمتنا»، مشيرة إلى التركيز على الضرر الإنساني في غزة والتدخل السياسي المزعوم.

موقف سلوفينيا من يوروفيجن 2026

وكانت الهيئة السلوفينية (RTVSLO) –التي هددت بالانسحاب أولاً هذا الصيف – قد أكدت أن المشاركة «تتعارض مع قيمنا في السلام والمساواة والاحترام».

ودعم هذا الانسحاب وزير الثقافة الإسباني إرنست أورتاسون، الذي قال: «لا يمكن تطهير إسرائيل أمام الإبادة الجماعية في غزة، يجب أن تكون الثقافة إلى جانب السلام والعدالة، أنا فخور بـRTVE التي تضع حقوق الإنسان أمام أي مصلحة اقتصادية».

وكانت 7 دول، بما فيها إسبانيا، قد طلبت تصويتاً سرياً خلال قمة جنيف اليوم، لكن الاتحاد رفض الطلب، ما زاد من التوترات وأثار اتهامات بالضغط السياسي.

دول تدعم إسرائيل

من جانب آخر، أعربت دول شمالية مثل النرويج والسويد وفنلندا والدنمارك وآيسلندا عن دعمها للقرار، مع التأكيد في بيان مشترك على «دعم قرار الـEBU بمعالجة الثغرات الحرجة في نظام التصويت»، لكنها شددت على «أهمية استمرار الحوار للحفاظ على مصداقية الاتحاد والمسابقة».

أما هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية (BBC) فقالت إنها ستبث النسخة، مؤكدة دعمها لـ«القرار الجماعي لأعضاء الـEBU، الذي يتعلق بتطبيق القواعد وتعزيز الشمولية».

وفي ألمانيا، أكدت هيئة SWR مشاركتها، مشيرة إلى أن «يوروفيجن منذ عقود مسابقة تُنظم من قبل هيئات إذاعية وليس حكومات»، وأن الهيئة الإسرائيلية «كان» تستوفي جميع المتطلبات لـ2026.

وكان سياسيون ألمان قد هددوا بالانسحاب تضامناً مع إسرائيل في حال استبعادها، فيما أكدت الهيئة النمساوية المضيفة ORF رغبتها في بقاء إسرائيل.

تفاصيل وموعد يوروفيجن 2026

وستقام النسخة الـ70 من أكبر حدث موسيقي حي في العالم في فيينا بالنمسا في مايو 2026، بعد فوز المغني النمساوي «جي جي» باللقب هذا العام بأغنية «حب مهدور».

يُذكر أن روسيا مُنعت من المسابقة منذ 2022 بعد غزوها لأوكرانيا، بينما فازت إسرائيل 4 مرات منذ انضمامها عام 1973، واستمرت في المنافسة خلال العامين الماضيين رغم الاحتجاجات.

ويُشير هذا التصدع إلى تحول يوروفيجن –التي يتابعها نحو 160 مليون مشاهد حول العالم– من منصة للوحدة الموسيقية إلى ساحة للصراعات السياسية، مع مخاوف من تراجع التمويل والمشاهدين، خصوصاً مع انسحاب إسبانيا إحدى الدول الخمس الكبرى المساهمة.