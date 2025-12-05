نفذت السلطات الفيدرالية في مدينة مينيابوليس حملة واسعة أسفرت عن توقيف عدد من المهاجرين، كان من بينهم أفراد من الجالية الصومالية التي تُعد الأكبر في أمريكا الشمالية. وجاءت الحملة في وقت تشهد فيه المدينة توترا سياسيا بعد التصريحات الهجومية التي أطلقها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بحق المهاجرين القادمين من القرن الأفريقي.

وبحسب ما أعلنت وزارة الأمن الداخلي، فقد بدأت العملية يوم الاثنين، فيما اكتفى المسؤولون بتقديم بيانات عن ١٢ موقوفا من دون كشف الحصيلة النهائية. وأوضحت الوكالة أن 5 من بين هؤلاء يحملون أصولا صومالية، بينما ينتمي الآخرون إلى المكسيك والسلفادور. وأكدت مساعدة وزيرة الأمن الداخلي تريشيا ماكلولين أن جميع الموقوفين مصنفون ضمن «مجرمين خطرين» سبق إدانتهم بتهم تشمل الاحتيال وسرقة السيارات والسلوك الجنسي الإجرامي والقيادة تحت تأثير الكحول.

وبالتزامن مع ذلك، وجه رئيس بلدية مينيابوليس جاكوب فراي انتقادات حادة للهجمات اللفظية التي يشنها ترمب على الجالية الصومالية، داعيا إلى «احترام» هذه الفئة التي تشكل جزءا رئيسيا من النسيج المحلي. وفي المقابل، تلقى ترمب إشادة من بعض حلفائه الذين برروا تصريحاته العنصرية وتبنيه خطابا معاديا للمهاجرين.

وكان ترمب قد وصف المهاجرين في مينيسوتا خلال اجتماع حكومي بث تلفزيونيا بأنهم «قمامة»، مؤكدا رغبته في إعادتهم «من حيث أتوا»، مما أثار موجة غضب واسعة داخل الولاية وخارجها.

وعلى صعيد متصل، كشفت وزيرة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية كريستي نويم أن إدارة الرئيس ترمب تخطط لتوسيع قائمة حظر السفر لتشمل أكثر من 30 دولة، بعد أن كانت تشمل سابقاً تسع عشرة دولة فقط. وأوضحت نويم خلال مقابلة مع قناة فوكس نيوز، مساء الخميس، أن الرئيس يواصل تقييم الدول المشمولة بالحظر، دون تحديد العدد الدقيق، مؤكدة استمرار الإدارة في تشديد قيود الهجرة والسفر.

وفي تطور مواز، عمدت إدارة ترمب إلى خفض مدة صلاحية تصاريح العمل الخاصة باللاجئين وطالبي اللجوء من خمس سنوات إلى ١٨ شهرا فقط، وهو إجراء يأتي ضمن سلسلة من القيود التي فُرضت مؤخرا وشملت تعليق طلبات الهجرة لمواطني ١٩ دولة، بينها أفغانستان واليمن والصومال والسودان وفنزويلا وهاييتي.

وبرر مدير وكالة خدمات المواطنة والهجرة جوزيف إدلو هذا القرار بالقول إن تقصير مدة التصاريح يتيح إجراء مراجعات أمنية متكررة، خصوصا بعد حادثة إطلاق النار التي نفذها رجل أفغاني ضد عنصرين من الحرس الوطني في واشنطن نهاية نوفمبر الماضي، وهو شخص دخل البلاد ضمن برنامج إعادة التوطين بعد انسحاب القوات الأمريكية من أفغانستان عام ٢٠٢١.

وأوضحت الوكالة أن القرارات الجديدة تشمل اللاجئين، والحاصلين على حق اللجوء، إضافة إلى الأشخاص الذين تم تعليق ترحيلهم، مؤكدة أن الهدف هو ضمان عدم وجود أي تهديد محتمل للأمن العام.