In a new escalation of the immigration issue, federal authorities in Minneapolis carried out a wide-ranging campaign that resulted in the arrest of several immigrants, including individuals from the Somali community, which is the largest in North America. The campaign came at a time when the city is experiencing political tension following the aggressive remarks made by President Donald Trump regarding immigrants from the Horn of Africa.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the operation began on Monday, while officials only provided information about 12 detainees without revealing the final tally. The agency clarified that 5 of those arrested have Somali origins, while the others are from Mexico and El Salvador. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin confirmed that all detainees are classified as "dangerous criminals" who have previously been convicted of charges including fraud, car theft, sexual misconduct, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Simultaneously, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sharply criticized Trump's verbal attacks on the Somali community, calling for "respect" for this group, which forms a key part of the local fabric. In contrast, Trump received praise from some of his allies who justified his racist remarks and his adoption of an anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Trump had described immigrants in Minnesota during a televised government meeting as "garbage," emphasizing his desire to send them "back to where they came from," which sparked widespread outrage both within the state and beyond.

In a related development, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem revealed that the Trump administration plans to expand the travel ban list to include more than 30 countries, after it previously included only nineteen. Noem explained during an interview with Fox News on Thursday evening that the president continues to assess the countries included in the ban, without specifying the exact number, confirming that the administration is continuing to tighten immigration and travel restrictions.

In a parallel move, the Trump administration has reduced the validity period of work permits for refugees and asylum seekers from five years to just 18 months, a measure that comes as part of a series of recently imposed restrictions that included suspending immigration applications for citizens of 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Venezuela, and Haiti.

Joseph Edlow, director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services agency, justified this decision by stating that shortening the duration of permits allows for more frequent security reviews, especially after the shooting incident carried out by an Afghan man against two National Guard members in Washington at the end of November, a person who entered the country under the resettlement program after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

The agency clarified that the new decisions include refugees, those granted asylum, as well as individuals whose deportation has been suspended, emphasizing that the goal is to ensure that there is no potential threat to public safety.