The White House revealed its national security strategy, which prioritizes the foreign policy of the United States towards the western part of the globe (the Americas), while the Middle East is in decline, "not because the region has lost its importance, but because it is no longer a source of successive crises and is gradually transforming into a space of partnership, friendship, and investment."



Preventing Military Confrontation



The strategy, published on the White House website at midnight Thursday to Friday, states that the priority of foreign policy will not be in the Middle East, but in the western hemisphere, and it will work towards "winning economically" in the future, preventing military confrontation in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, urging Europe to rely more on itself, and transitioning to partnership with Africa.



The strategy considered that the past years have seen a decline in its interest in the western part, which "has allowed international competitors to expand economically and security-wise" in this important region for the United States.



The administration mentioned that it will work on updating the Monroe Doctrine with the "Trump amendment," which states that the Monroe Doctrine, a cornerstone of U.S. policy towards the Western Hemisphere, articulated by President James Monroe on December 2, 1823, rejects European intervention in the affairs of American states or colonization of lands within them, in exchange for the United States not intervening in European affairs.



Burden Sharing and Peace Building



In the section related to the Middle East, the U.S. administration announced that for at least half a century, the Middle East has been an absolute priority in American foreign policy.



It added that the reasons were clear, as the Middle East "has been for decades the most important source of energy in the world, a major arena for competition among great powers, and a hotspot of conflicts that threatened to extend to the rest of the world and even to American soil."



It noted that today, "two of these realities are no longer valid. Energy sources have diversified significantly, and the United States has once again become a net energy exporter. The competition among great powers has diminished to a level of competition among major powers, with Washington maintaining its superior position, supported by President Trump's efforts to revive American alliances in the Gulf with Arab partners and Israel," according to the text of the strategy.



The administration pointed out in the strategy that the conflict in the region "remains the most disturbing factor in the Middle Eastern landscape, but its scale today is less than what the media scene might suggest."



Center for International Investment



It considered that Iran, which is the most destabilizing force in the region, has been significantly weakened by Israeli operations since October 7, 2023, and by the American Midnight Hammer operation in June 2025, which led to a significant decline in its nuclear program.



It confirmed that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict remains complex, but the ceasefire and the release of hostages have contributed to opening the door to a longer-term calm.



It noted that the main supporters of Hamas have either retreated or reassessed their positions. It added that Syria "remains a potential concern, but it may regain its stability and natural role with American-Arab-Israeli-Turkish support."



The text of the strategy stated that "with the decline of American policies restricting the energy sector and the rise of domestic production, the traditional reasons that led Washington to prioritize the Middle East are also diminishing. The region is gradually transforming into a center for international investment in sectors that go beyond oil and gas, reaching nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, and defense technologies. The United States can also work with its partners in the Middle East to enhance other economic interests, such as protecting supply chains and expanding trade opportunities in areas like Africa."



From Crises to Partnership



According to the administration's vision, the countries in the region "are showing a greater commitment to combating extremism, a trend that American policy should support. However, it requires abandoning the approach that attempted to push these countries to change their traditions and political structures. Reform should be encouraged when it arises from within, rather than imposed from the outside."



The administration considered that the essence of a successful relationship with the Middle East lies in dealing with its countries and leaders as they are and working with them in areas of mutual interest.



It added: The United States will continue to have core interests in energy resources, in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, ensuring the Red Sea is safe for navigation, preventing the region from becoming a haven for terrorism that could threaten Washington's interests or its internal security, in addition to ensuring Israel's security. This can be achieved, intellectually and militarily, without falling again into the quagmire of nation-building wars, which have proven unsuccessful for decades.



The administration mentioned that there will remain a clear American interest in expanding the Abraham Accords to include new countries in the region and the Islamic world.