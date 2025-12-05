كشف البيت الأبيض عن إستراتيجيته للأمن القومي،التي منح فيها الأولوية في السياسة الخارجية للولايات المتحدة للجزء الغربي من الكرة الأرضية (الأمريكتين)، مع تراجع الشرق الأوسط «ليس بسبب فقدان المنطقة لأهميتها، ولكن لأنها لم تعد مصدراً لأزمات متلاحقة، وباتت تتحول تدريجياً إلى ساحة شراكة وصداقة واستثمار».
منع المواجهة العسكرية
وجاء في الإستراتيجية التي نشرت على موقع البيت الأبيض منتصف- ليل الخميس الجمعة- أن أولوية السياسة الخارجية لن تكون في الشرق الأوسط، وإنما في النصف الغربي للكرة الأرضية، كما ستعمل على «الفوز اقتصادياً»، في المستقبل ومنع المواجهة العسكرية في منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ، ودفع أوروبا للاعتماد أكثر على نفسها، والانتقال إلى الشراكة مع أفريقيا.
واعتبرت الإستراتيجية أن السنوات الماضية، شهدت تراجعاً في اهتمامها بالجزء الغربي، ما «أتاح لمنافسين دوليين التوسع اقتصادياً وأمنياً»، في هذه المنطقة المهمة للولايات المتحدة.
وذكرت الإدارة أنها ستعمل على تحديث مبدأ مونرو بـ«بالملحق الترمبي»، وينص مبدأ مونرو وهو حجر الزاوية في سياسة الولايات المتحدة تجاه نصف الكرة الغربي، وصاغه الرئيس جيمس مونرو في 2 ديسمبر 1823، على رفض التدخل الأوروبي في شؤون الدول الأمريكية أو استعمار أراضٍ فيها، مقابل عدم تدخل الولايات المتحدة في الشؤون الأوروبية.
تقاسم الأعباء وبناء السلام
وفي الجزء المتعلق بالشرق الأوسط، أعلنت الإدارة الأمريكية أنه على مدى نصف قرن على الأقل، شكّلت منطقة الشرق الأوسط أولوية مطلقة في السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية.
وأضافت أن الأسباب كانت واضحة، إذ أن الشرق الأوسط «شكّل لعقود المورد الأهم للطاقة في العالم، وساحة رئيسية للتنافس بين القوى العظمى، وبؤرة صراعات كانت تهدّد بالامتداد إلى بقية دول العالم وحتى إلى الأراضي الأمريكية».
ورأت أن اليوم، «لم تعد اثنتان من هذه الحقائق ساريتين. فقد تنوّعت مصادر الطاقة بشكل كبير، وأصبحت الولايات المتحدة مجدداً مصدّراً صافياً للطاقة. وتراجع التنافس بين القوى العظمى إلى مستوى تنافس بين قوى كبرى، مع احتفاظ واشنطن بموقعها الأكثر تفوّقاً، مدعوماً بجهود الرئيس ترمب في إعادة إحياء التحالفات الأمريكية في الخليج ومع الشركاء العرب وإسرائيل»، وفق ما ذكر نص الإستراتيجية.
ولفت الإدارة في الإستراتيجية إلى أن النزاع بالمنطقة، «لا يزال العامل الأكثر إزعاجاً في المشهد الشرق أوسطي، لكن حجمه اليوم أقل مما قد يوحي به المشهد الإعلامي».
مركز للاستثمار الدولي
واعتبرت أن إيران، التي تُعد القوة الأكثر زعزعة للاستقرار في المنطقة، ضعفت بشدة بفعل العمليات الإسرائيلية منذ 7 أكتوبر 2023، وبفعل عملية مطرقة منتصف الليل الأمريكية في يونيو 2025، التي أدت إلى تراجع كبير في برنامجها النووي.
وأكدت أن الصراع الفلسطيني–الإسرائيلي يظل معقداً، إلا أن وقف إطلاق النار وتحرير الرهائن ساهم في فتح باب نحو تهدئة أطول أمداً.
ولفتت إلى أن أبرز داعمي حركة حماس تراجعوا أو أعادوا حساباتهم. وأضافت أن سورية «تبقى مصدر قلق محتمل، لكنها قد تستعيد استقرارها ودورها الطبيعي بدعم أمريكي–عربي–إسرائيلي–تركي».
وجاء في نص الإستراتيجية أنه «مع تراجع السياسات الأمريكية المقيّدة لقطاع الطاقة، وارتفاع الإنتاج المحلي، تتراجع أيضاً الأسباب التقليدية التي جعلت واشنطن تضع الشرق الأوسط في صدارة أولوياتها. فالمنطقة تتحوّل تدريجياً إلى مركز للاستثمار الدولي، في قطاعات تتجاوز النفط والغاز، وصولاً إلى الطاقة النووية والذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات الدفاعية. كما يمكن للولايات المتحدة العمل مع شركائها في الشرق الأوسط لتعزيز مصالح اقتصادية أخرى، مثل حماية سلاسل التوريد وتوسيع الفرص التجارية في مناطق مثل أفريقيا».
من الأزمات إلى الشراكة
وحسب رؤية الإدارة، فإن دول المنطقة «تظهر التزاماً أكبر بمكافحة التطرّف، وهو منحى يجب على السياسة الأمريكية دعمه. إلا أنه يتطلّب التخلي عن النهج الذي حاول دفع هذه الدول، إلى تغيير تقاليدها وهياكلها السياسية. فالإصلاح يجب أن يُشجَّع عندما ينشأ من الداخل، لا أن يُفرض من الخارج».
واعتبرت الإدارة أن جوهر العلاقة الناجحة مع الشرق الأوسط، يكمن في التعامل مع دوله وقادته كما هم، والعمل معهم في مجالات المصالح المشتركة.
وأضافت: ستظل للولايات المتحدة مصالح أساسية في موارد الطاقة، وفي بقاء مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً، والبحر الأحمر آمناً للملاحة، ومنع المنطقة من أن تصبح حاضنة للإرهاب الذي قد يهدد مصالح واشنطن أو أمنها الداخلي، إضافة إلى ضمان أمن إسرائيل. ويمكن تحقيق ذلك، فكرياً وعسكرياً، من دون الوقوع مجدداً في مستنقع حروب بناء الدول، التي أثبتت إخفاقها لعقود».
وذكرت الإدارة أنه ستبقى هناك مصلحة أمريكية واضحة في توسيع اتفاقيات أبراهام، لتشمل دولاً جديدة في المنطقة والعالم الإسلامي.
